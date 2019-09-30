Commerzbank - New Strategic Plan Doesn't Change My Negative View

On management's 2-4% ROTE guidance for the near-term, the stock could have more downside. Targets for 2023 give a bit more hope, but there's only worthwhile upside if the company can hit the top of its ROTE target range (6%). This requires a level of revenue growth that almost certainly can't be achieved and consequently my view remains to avoid the shares.

The strategy update doesn't change this view and indeed it confirms some of the fears I outlined in that article regarding the near-term profit outlook.

I wrote on the stock recently, saying that it was time to cut losses after my unsuccessful 'Buy' recommendation earlier in the summer (the share price has fallen 23%).

The share price hardly budged (up 0.6% on the day), suggesting the market was not exactly overwhelmed by its contents.

Commerzbank has presented a new strategy to investors in a presentation entitled "Commerzbank 5.0" with financial targets out to 2023.

New strategy, old problems

As I feared, the new strategy (available here) contains downgrades to ROTE and revenue ambitions. It also marks a refocusing toward cost cutting and a step back from the previous growth agenda. None of this is positive, even if it perhaps better reflects the reality of the current Eurozone banking environment than the old targets did.

By 2023 Commerzbank now expects the following:

ROTE above 4% but only a range of 2-4% in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. The company has also set an "upside" 2023 target of >5% but this is conditional on better than expected interest rate and revenue outcomes. It is unlikely to get a lot of credibility from investors given that the last strategic plan talked about an "upside" target for 2020 of >8% and we're now looking at 2-4%.

Total costs of €5.5bn excluding the mBank Polish business, which is being sold. This implies a 10% reduction over the expected 2019 base level, a substantial cut by any measure. The size of this reduction gives a good indication of how tough Commerzbank thinks the immediate revenue outlook has become.

Higher revenues in 2023 than 2019 but a dip at least in 2020

A core tier 1 regulatory equity ratio of 12-13% compared to 12.9% at the end of 2Q. This implies little if any organic capital generation over the term of the plan.

€1.6bn of restructuring charges to finance the cost reduction programme

The sale of mBank and buy-out of minorities in comdirect, Commerzbank's online banking subsidiary. These two actions had already been announced and the intent looks to be to offset the cost of the restructuring charges (I estimated in my last article that the net proceeds will probably be around €1.5bn).

Source: Commerzbank 5.0 presentation

Some aspects of the targets are a little better than I expected, especially the intention to grow revenues, even if the growth is expected to be back-ended towards 2023 with contraction over the near time. Likewise, management have committed to continue paying a dividend.

However, there's no hiding that this is a plan forced upon the company by the deterioration in the revenue environment as well as by the failure of the last strategic plan to bring the level of ROTE uplift management expected. That plan targeted ROTE of at least >6% in 2020 but the 1H19 actual ROTE was only 3.3% and is on a declining trend. Management talked of a number of "burdening" headwinds that have prevented them reaching the old targets, including lower interest rates, a deteriorating macro outlook and new regulations.

Source: Commerzbank 5.0 presentation

The shares only offer upside in the unlikely event the company can hit its "blue sky" target for 2023

The presentation does at least give clarity on management's ROTE expectations both in the near-term and by 2023. I've used these to re-run the valuation scenarios I included in my last article. The results suggest the following:

If I value the shares on a 2020 horizon using the mid-point of the 2-4% ROTE guidance I get to fair value P/TNAV of 0.2x using a 10% cost of equity assumption and 1% long-term growth assumption. This gives a target price of €4.6 p.s. and 16% downside, which really just supports the conclusion I reached last time: there's no upside and there's probably downside to the share price on the current level of ROTE.

If we look out to 2023 the prospects are a little better. On the central case 4% ROTE target the shares have 9% upside with a target price of €5.9 p.s. However, that's not enough to be worth getting involved given the sizeable execution risks that lie ahead as well as the long wait for this level of ROTE to materialse.

There's really only interesting upside if we believe the >5% "upside" ROTE target is achievable. Then the shares have a fair value P/TNAV of at least 0.4x, a discounted target price of at least €7.7 p.s. and at least 43% upside. However, Commerzbank's long track record of missing targets means it's a brave investor who would believe this is realistic.

Valuation scenarios

Source: author's calculations based on company figures

To emphasise this point, it's worth thinking about what level of revenues the company would need to be generating by 2023 to get to a >5% ROTE. This is a fairly straightforward calculation because we know what the cost target is (€5.5bn) and the company has also indicated a realistic level of loan loss charges for 2023 (c.€1bn). So revenues are just the plug figure between these numbers and the net profit level implied by >5% ROTE (€1.4bn).

My estimate is that 5% ROTE would require the company to be at around €8.7bn of revenues in 2023, 16% higher than 2019 or 4% annual growth. That's a very tall order for a company that has seen persistent revenue erosion in recent years and that faces a deteriorating operating environment, at least in the short term.

Even to get to management's 4% ROTE base-case, revenues in 2023 need to be around €8.2bn on my calculations, 10% higher than 2019. This might just be achievable if everything goes in the company's favour but it's definitely a stretch target.

Source: author's calculations based on company figures

Conclusions

Commerzbank has set out its stall for the coming years and it looks thin gruel for shareholders. Rather than focusing on growth, as was the old plan, we now face several years of restructuring with all the expense and upheaval it entails. Near-term ROTE of 2-4% offers no upside to the share price.

We might reach the sunny uplands by 2023 but ROTE needs to be higher than management's 4% base-case for there to be worthwhile upside on that sort of timeframe. >5% would make the stock interesting but requires a level of revenue expansion that looks next to impossible unless there's a dramatic change in the European economy, including interest rates.

It's true that Commerzbank's current P/TNAV of 0.25x is almost unprecedented for a bank outside of an insolvency situation. But sadly, the company's chronic lack of profitability justifies it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.