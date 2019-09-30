Accenture: A Company Well Positioned For 2020 (And Beyond)

Shares are richly valued, but I believe that the company's growth potential is not fully baked into the stock price.

Accenture (ACN) recently reported better-than-expected Q4 2019 earnings, but the stock finished the week under pressure. The broader market volatility is definitely coming into play, but analysts are also concerned about management's disappointing forward revenue guide.

However, let's not forget that ACN's shares are still up big so far in 2019 and outperforming the broader market by almost 18 percentage points.

There are company-specific risk factors that need to be considered, especially given the broader market uncertainty, but I believe that Accenture's management team has this global IT consulting and outsourcing company well positioned for the future. This unique company has great, long-term business prospects, and in my opinion, Accenture's growth profile should not be overlooked, even after factoring in management's disappointing revenue guidance.

The Q4 2019 Results, A Lot To Like Here

On September 26, 2019, Accenture reported Q4 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.74 (beat by $0.02) on revenue of $11.1B (in line with estimates). These quarterly results also compare favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Other highlights from the quarter:

Reported mid-single-digit revenue growth with a double-digit increase in the company's growth markets.

New bookings were $12.9B, which is a record for the company.

The operating margin came in at 14.2%, which was a 20bp increase.

"The New" - Digital, Cloud, Security Services - now accounts for more than 65% of revenues (up from 60% at Q4 2018).

And the company finally initiated its first quarterly dividend of $0.80 (an increase of 10% from the company's previous semi-annual dividend payment).

There was lot to like about Accenture's Q4 2019 results, but the market struggled to look past management's disappointing forward guidance:

Analysts were calling for Q1 2020 revenues to be $11.25B, which is slightly above the high-end of management's guidance. Additionally, analysts expected Accenture to report EPS of $7.96, and this estimate is well above management's $7.62-7.84 range. The guide was viewed as lackluster by the Street. However, at the end of the day, I believe that investors should view Accenture as a long-term play because this tech company operates in several industries that have significant growth profiles. As such, the disappointing Q1 and full-year 2020 guidance should be viewed as near-term noise (remember, FX is projected to be a significant headwind), especially if you are in it for the long haul.

The Growth Potential Is Real

The connected world is already upon us, and I believe that Accenture, which is the go-to IT product and service provider, is in a great position to benefit from a promising backdrop.

There are many different Internet Of Things, or IoT, predictions, but the common thread throughout all of the estimates is the fact that we operate in a highly connected economy. Moreover, it would be hard to find a pundit who does not believe that the connected economy will experience tremendous growth in the decades ahead. For example, consider these two projections.

As shown, Gartner predicts that almost all new tech products (95%) will contain some type of IoT component by 2020. Furthermore, to put a dollar figure to the predictions, McKinsey & Company expects for IoT technology services to have a CAGR of 17% and reach $143B in spending by 2021.

I could provide a number of different predictions that show how connected the economy may be in 5, 10, or 20 years from now, but I will save you the time. Simply put, IoT is going to play a critical role in the global economy for many years to come. Therefore, investors in Accenture should be encouraged that the company has reported strong results over the past few quarters (and years). Moreover, Accenture's main growth driver, The New (read more about The New here), appears to be gaining steam, which obviously bodes well for this company's future.

Therefore, investors should be excited about an investment in this industry leader because, in my opinion, Accenture appears to be well positioned to benefit from multiple tailwinds in several key industries. And it helps that the stock is still reasonably valued.

Valuation

Let's consider two different comparisons. First, the company's stock price is trending well above its average historical P/E ratio.

However, ACN's shares are trading at a discount to the industry average P/E ratio.

While ACN shares are definitely not cheap by any means, let's also remember that Accenture is a shareholder-friendly company (management continues to raise the dividend and buy back shares) that operates in high-growth industry. Therefore, I believe that Accenture will not only grow into its current valuation but also the growth potential is not yet fully baked into the stock.

Risks

Accenture is highly levered to the digital space, so any major disruption to The New would significantly impact the company's business prospects. Additionally, reputation risk is an important consideration because Accenture is the go-to consultant in its industry. Specifically, ACN's shares are trading at a premium to its peers (and the market), so a negative shift in investor sentiment would materially impact the company's stock price.

Bottom Line

The main takeaway from Accenture's Q4 2019 results is that this company is in a great position for fiscal 2020 (and beyond). Moreover, the market did not like the revenue forecast for the upcoming quarter and full-year, but when taking a step back, the short-term fluctuations are not legitimate reasons to be concerned, especially if FX is the major culprit. There may be some noise in the numbers over the next four quarters, but that is not a reason to sell the stock. I believe that this company is worthy of investment dollars.

Accenture is operating in markets that have significant growth profiles, so in my opinion, investors with a time horizon longer than three to five years should consider adding ACN shares on pullbacks.

