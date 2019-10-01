Even After Recovering, Central Garden & Pet Looks Too Cheap Here

With valuation reasonable, including those factors, there is still upside looking forward, even with a "fill the gap" move after the fiscal Q3 report.

But Central has faced an exceedingly difficult 2019 - and still has over $400 million in cash targeted to M&A at some point.

Flattish performance for some three years suggests the benefits indeed are over - and that growth will stall out.

From September 2013 to April 2017, shares of Central Garden & Pet (CENT) (CENTA) gained more than 500%. The catalyst was a turnaround by a company that desperately needed operational improvement. A 2012 article on Value Investors Club noted that the company, after 27 acquisitions in a span of 15 years, had 26 different ERP systems - and SKUs generating as little as $500 a year in sales. A year later, a shareholder referred to the company's "'clown show' of investor relations and corporate governance".

Central finally got its act together. EPS quadrupled between fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2016, and CENT and CENTA shares soared as a result. (CENT has voting rights, and CENTA does not. But Class B shares are controlled by founder William Brown, and thus, the difference in practice remains insignificant. CENT still trades at a premium, and has for years, for reasons I can't entirely explain.)

But since then, the question has been how much benefit Central has left from operational improvements. The answer at the moment seems to be: not much. EPS in fiscal 2019 (ending September) is guided to decline as much as 10% year over year. CENT stock has stalled out, touching a three-year low after the Q3 report in August included a guidance cut.

Beyond EPS moves, there are worries here. The business on its face isn't notably impressive. On the Garden side, the company's Pennington grass seed brand competes against Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) and Spectrum Brands (SPB) and seems to have lost share of late. The Pet business is largely an accumulation of somewhat niche products like toys and dog beds. With earnings going in the wrong direction, and even the cheaper CENTA shares trading at 16x+ FY19 EPS guidance, the stock doesn't look all that attractive. And after a "fill the gap" gain since a 22% plunge following that Q3 report, it looks at least like the proverbially easy money has been made.

But I've been sniffing around CENT for some time now and bought that post-earnings dip in August. Coming out of Q3, two big factors may not be totally priced in - and both suggest improvement in earnings and the CENT stock price going forward. I still think the businesses are better than might be believed - and that current earnings are essentially depressed. In that context, valuation is more than reasonable - and there's still a path for CENT to gain nicely from current levels.

The Technical Impacts on FY19 Earnings

In the Q3 release, Central cut its full-year EPS outlook to "$1.72 or higher", against a previous $1.80+. That compares unfavorably to a non-GAAP $1.91 in fiscal 2018 (the only adjustment was to back out gains related to tax reform effects on deferred taxes).

At $1.72, EPS would decline a little over 10% - which suggests a disappointing year. But there are several significant factors at play that are skewing the year-over-year comparison. First, the company last year acquired Bell Nursery - but ahead of Central's fiscal third quarter, the only quarter in which that seasonal business turns a profit. That provided a $0.10 benefit to fiscal 2018 EPS, according to the Q4 call, which did not repeat in FY19 as money-losing Q1 and Q2 results hit the P&L.

Last year's tax rate was unusually low, at 19.5% on a non-GAAP basis, thanks to changes around stock-based compensation. The YTD figure is 22.3%, per the 10-Q, with a 23.5% rate in the third quarter. Assuming the full-year figure comes in at 23%, that's a roughly $0.08 hit.

Meanwhile, Central executed a secondary offering last year (priced at $37 for CENTA, a 32% premium to current levels). The $196 million raised was supposed to go to M&A - but Central hasn't executed a deal yet. Net of additional interest income, that offering has created a ~$0.10 headwind. And finally, costs related to the company's CEO change hit EPS by another $0.03.

Add just those four factors up, and EPS, all else equal, likely would have declined by $0.31 this year. It's only falling by $0.19. Indeed, EBITDA is down just 3% YTD, and commentary on the Q3 conference call suggests Central has a chance to get that figure near or past flat on a full-year basis even with a ~2 point headwind from Bell.

To be sure, ~flat EBITDA year over year isn't a cause for celebration. It isn't (usually) a reason to pay 16x+ earnings, ~15x normalized free cash flow, or 9x+ EBITDA, particularly given a leverage ratio above 3x. But the pressure on FY19 isn't limited to simply technical factors that impact year-over-year comparisons. For Central as a business, it's been a year full of external challenges.

A Difficult Year

In the Garden segment (40% of segment-level operating profit in FY18), performance so far this year has been solid. Organic revenue has risen 2.8%, including a 4.1% gain in Q3. Adjusted operating profit increased 4.9% in the first nine months. The consolidation of outdoor cushion manufacturer Arden in Q3 did provide a roughly two-point tailwind (based on the decrease in other income, where profits went when Central owned a minority stake). But, again, Bell in Q1 and Q2 provided a significant headwind (likely in the high-single-digit percent range on a YTD basis). Margins appear to have expanded on an organic basis (and did so in Q2, per management commentary).

The competitive environment has become more difficult, as Scotts Miracle-Gro has bounced back after a disappointing stretch. Spectrum Brands (SPB) has posted decent numbers as well, though margins in its Home & Garden business have been pressured. Relative to both rivals, promotional spending seems a factor, with segment president JD Walker saying on the Q3 call that in grass seed in particular "there's [sic] some promotions that we won't chase". The organic revenue growth and margin expansion suggest, at least for now, that strategy is wise.

The problem has been on the Pet side, the larger of the two businesses (at least last year; operating profit actually has been lower YTD but Garden earnings are much lighter in Q4). Operating profit is down 13% through the first three quarters, excluding an intangible asset impairment of roughly $2.5 million. That impairment came come from the company's live fish business, which lost a major customer during Q1.

That's been the least of the issues, however. The biggest appears to be in Animal Health, where professional sales to agricultural customers have taken a big hit due to two key factors: tariffs and weather. Export tariffs have pressured farmers. Weather - namely flooding in the Midwest - has led to cattle losses and lower sales of fly abatement products and other offerings.

There's also been - as with many manufacturers of late - inflation in raw materials and freight, with price increases so far only offsetting some of those higher costs. And a former supplier for the company's Comfort Zone behavioral modification product has become a competitor, while product issues have led to lower sales and a need to re-launch the product.

Referencing the challenges in animal health, CEO George Roeth said after Q3 that "under any circumstances, we would not call this a normative year." That sentiment also applies to the segment more broadly. FY19 has been a very difficult year - but for reasons that shouldn't necessarily repeat in fiscal 2020.

The Case for CENTA

In other words, the ~16x multiple here is coming against a relatively depressed base. And there is some good news here. The Garden business, again, is performing well. Per the Q3 call, Costco (COST) is now the largest customer for the pet business. Chewy (CHWY) is focusing more on supplies (per commentary from both companies), which bodes well for Central's leadership in pet beds and other categories.

Meanwhile, there's still the cash left from last year's equity offering. At the moment, the dilution is pressuring year-over-year comparisons - but that cash also is doing nothing at the moment but sitting in an account. Central has been trying to make a major deal: as Roeth put it on the Q3 call, "it's just not worked out".

Central management has said repeatedly that the CEO change - Mondelez (MDLZ) veteran Timothy Cofer takes over on October 14 - won't impact M&A efforts. And the wait for a deal, while somewhat frustrating for management, isn't necessarily a black mark from an investment standpoint: better the company wait for its proverbial pitch than make a deal simply for the sake of doing so.

And so, a key question here becomes: what is Central's earnings power once a deal finally goes through? It's likely past $2 per share. Interest income this year should be about $9 million. $400 million at even 15x EBITDA (a multiple Central likely wouldn't pay) would add $27 million in earnings power, a net gain of $18 million. At a 23% tax rate, that adds ~$0.24 in EPS - getting pro forma EPS to $1.96. A more normal FY20 (which excludes the CEO costs) gets above the $2 mark.

Obviously, M&A is fraught with risk, but Central (once it actually got its integration in order earlier this decade) actually has done a good job on that front. And ~14x earnings power (for the lower-priced CENTA shares) seems like an attractive multiple for a business that has grown nicely. Similarly, a 9.4x EV/EBITDA multiple - based on guidance for a difficult year - compares nicely against the nearly 12x assigned SMG, though it's admittedly a premium to SPB's 8x+.

I still see a reasonable case for CENTA to easily clear $35, assuming a high-teen multiple to pro forma EPS and 10x+ EV/EBITDA (a multiple more in line with where it's traded in recent years). Those multiples only break down if recent performance suggests something fundamentally wrong in the business - and I don't see that as the case. Simply put, little has gone Central's way in fiscal 2019. And, it still seems like investors are valuing CENT and CENTA as if that will always be the case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHWY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.