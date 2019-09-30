CrowdStrike: Several Strikes Against The Stock

Only about a month from trading at a post-IPO high of over $100, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) still has several strikes against owning the stock already down nearly 50% from the highs. The IPO priced at $34 and investors should watch the Ukraine politico drama from the sidelines as my investment thesis remains very bearish.

Decelerating Growth

The problem with most hot IPOs is the related company goes public when the business is in the middle of a revenue surge. Investors jump on the momentum train seeing growth as far into the distance as possible.

The reality is that a lot of these hot IPOs eventually hit growth walls and normalize down around revenue growth below 30%. For CrowdStrike, the recent FQ2 quarter saw revenue growth of 94% produce substantial deceleration from the 103% growth rate in the first quarterly report following going public.

Naturally, anybody would be happy with an investment generating growth still above 90%, but valuation ultimately matters. The problem isn't the company, the problem is the stock.

The company listed a share count of 204.1 million and over 30.0 million stock options and RSUs in the prospectus. The stock had the market valuation up above $23 billion at the highs.

The analyst forecasts don't have CrowdStrike topping $1.0 billion in annual sales until FY23. Even worse, revenue growth would hardly hold 20% at that point for massive deceleration.

One can argue the one analyst posting estimates for FY23 is too negative on the long-term growth rates, but on the other hand, investors need to consider that a stock with 20% growth isn't going to trade at 20x forward sales estimates, much less four years forward.

In reality, one will have a difficult time seeing CrowdStrike trade above $6-8 billion during 2022 as investors look at FY23 revenue estimates of $1.0 billion. The stock would trade at 6-8x revenue forecasts and the normalized stock price would be around $30.

Still Too Rich

At the time of my original article on CrowdStrike, the stock traded at $87 on the way to $101. The tech stock is now down to $55 following the disappointing news discussed above and the general stocks beaten down by the market.

My original article compared CrowdStrike to Okta (OKTA), Proofpoint (PFPT), Mimecast (MIME) and Zscaler (ZS). Since July 25, only Proofpoint isn't down over 25%, with Zscaler and CrowdStrike both down over 40%.

So clearly, the issue is as much related to this general tech sector as high valuations. The noteworthy point is that Proofpoint was identified as one of the reasonably priced stocks at the time and the stock survived the period with a minimal 3% loss.

With the P/S ratio chart updated, one can see that Zscaler saw the largest loss due to an extremely rich valuation. Every stock took a multiple hit, but CrowdStrike still trades at ~20x forward sales with a market cap still around $13 billion and a revenue forecast for FY21 of $642 million. Even Zscaler trades at roughly half the forward P/S ratio.

These other stocks don't have President Trump questioning their position in an investigation in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, Trump believes the company is biased towards the Democratic Party. While no indication exists that Trump is accurate, any actual proof would be damaging to the reputation of the company as an independent cybersecurity specialist.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that no reason exists for CrowdStrike to still trade at such a premium P/S multiple. The cybersecurity stock is still out of touch with reality as revenue decelerates over the next couple of years offering no upside to the stock while even political risk exists.

