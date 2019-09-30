Tesla's Q3 Leaked Email: No Demand Problem

It is now clear that Tesla has no demand problem at all.

This is very impressive given four negative occurrences during this quarter: low global EV growth, little price cuts, the US tax credit cut and the Gigafactory 3 ramp-up.

In an email to employees, Musk stated Tesla would reach 100,000 deliveries in Q3 2019. My 103,000 expectation would mean 23% YoY and 8% QoQ growth.

On 09/26/19, Tesla's (TSLA) stock surged 6% after Electrek reported the following leaked email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk:

“We have a shot at achieving our first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter, which is an incredibly exciting milestone for our company!”

This article will discuss why this record delivery is a very strong achievement, implying that Tesla demand is not drying up at all.

Tesla Q3 deliveries expectation and growth

One could consider 'leaked emails' not to be reliable. However, in Q2, Musk sent out a leaked email as well targeting record quarterly deliveries. Thus, people expected the company to hit at least 90,700 deliveries, which was achieved in Q4 2018. In fact, deliveries came in at 95,200, a lot higher than Musk anticipated. Interestingly, Musk was very prudent in that email saying that they would be 'very close'. As a consequence, I expect him to surpass the 100,000 target as well in Q3 by at least 3,000 units. If Tesla would reach my expectation of 103,000 deliveries, they would achieve 23% YoY and 8% QoQ growth. It would beat consensus by 5% as well. These numbers are very impressive given some negative occurrences during this quarter, which I will discuss in the next section.

Tesla's negative occurrences in Q3 2019

In this section, I will provide some very important factors which show that these record numbers are reached during a very difficult environment for Tesla.

Very poor overall EV growth in Q3: During Q3 2019, EV growth slowed down significantly. In fact, July monthly global EV sales grew by only 3% YoY. Surprisingly, Chinese EV sales dropped by 16% YoY in August as well. Although there are no reliable numbers available for global EV sales in August and September yet, it is pretty clear that global EV growth was slowing down during Q2 2019. Thus, it looks like the company keeps capturing market share which was not expected at all by the market. Very little price reductions in Q3: Over the last quarters, Tesla cut prices significantly to create more demand for its vehicles. During this quarter, I started tracking prices each month in order to see if Tesla really needs price cuts to be able to sell its cars, as many shorts suggested. Interestingly, prices only went down 1.78% on average in August (when the tax credits were cut in half) and increased slightly by 0.18% in September in the USA and Netherlands combined. This implies that Tesla's underlying vehicle demand is very strong and that Tesla does not have a 'demand problem' at all US tax credit cut: Starting July 1, US credits for Tesla consumers were cut in half from $3.750 to $1.850. Many people expected that this cut would be negative for Tesla sales. Here on SA for example, Jaberwock targeted 90,000 deliveries primarily caused by this credit cut. Tesla's high deliveries after this significant cut shows its strength in the EV market. Gigafactory 3 ramp up: Q3 2019 was the last quarter in which the low variant Model 3s where shipped to China as the Chinese Gigafactory 3 is expected to start production in Q4 2019. In fact, the locally produced Model 3 is expected to cost 13% less than the imported version. Consequently, one can expect Q3 China deliveries to be a lot lower compared to the real underlying demand. China accounted for 13.5% of sales in the first half of 2019.

Investor takeaway

Elon Musk's targeted 100,000 deliveries 'leaked' via an email to employees shows that Tesla can perform well even when it's impacted by negative occurrences. In my opinion, this is the quarter which indicates that Tesla has no 'demand problem' at all and will be able to keep growing significantly in the future. However, Tesla's Q3 profits/losses will greatly depend on the product mix, which will be disclosed on 10/02/2019. I will provide an update next week which will discuss Tesla's chances on profitability in Q3. At this moment, I give them a lot of chance as a consequence of record deliveries and very few price cuts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.