Retire Rich With REITs: A Sleep Well At Night Retirement Portfolio

We’re well on our way to building a $1 million REIT portfolio, utilizing sound value- based investing principles.

Depending on your investable funds at hand, now could be a great time to get started on building a solid $500,000 on REITs alone.

According to Nareit, an estimated 80 million Americans own REITs through their retirement savings and other investment funds.

How much you’ll need in retirement hinges on many factors. New Retirement’s Kathleen Coxwell writes:

“Ask (personal finance guru) Dave Ramsey how much money… you need to retire comfortably, and you’ll probably get the same answer he has given many times before: It depends. That might not seem helpful at all, but of course, there’s more to it.

Just as no two people live the same lifestyle with the same income, no two people will retire in exactly the same way. One couple might be perfectly comfortable, says Dave in his answer to one caller, with a retirement annual income of only $20,000. However, a single person might just as easily need to triple that.

What’s the difference? It’s all about what you want.”

And what you need. For instance, where do your grandkids live (if you even know yet)? If they’re close by, you can probably afford a lower budget due to less traveling.

Then again, them being close means more chances to spoil them rotten… right before turning them back over to their parents. Because, hey, why not?

Of course, you don’t actually need to see your grandkids to survive. That one falls into the “want” category, believe it or not.

More critical is where you’re living or plan to live after retirement. Is it pricey or affordable? And how much will your average grocery store run cost?

Like I said, there’s a lot to consider.

What You Need to Know About Your Retirement

Another thing you’ll need to think about is debt. Will you have your student loan debt paid off by then?

How about your mortgage? Is there any credit card debt you can anticipate?

While you’re at it, ask yourself this: How much longer after retirement do you plan on living? While you can look at your current situation and make best guesses about the future, there’s only so much you can predict.

A common piece of advice is to have a nest egg of $1 million to $1.5 million: A panic-inducing number for some, I know. But it’s essentially anticipating you’ll spend $50,000 a year every year for the next 20-30 years after retirement.

Incidentally, the retirement age in that slightly outdated scenario is 65. Whereas the average American male can expect to live until he’s 84, according to the U.S. Social Security site. And the average American woman can expect to live until she’s 86.5.

Yet who knows? You could live another 35 years after retirement. Perhaps even more.

If you’re of a certain age, it’s true that you can at least somewhat rely on Social Security to sustain yourself, your spouse, and your way of living. But as U.S. News reported late last year… the Social Security age of acceptable retirement just got bumped up to 66.5.

Moreover, “Workers with an older retirement age” can expect to “get smaller Social Security payments throughout retirement.”

I’m sure that update comes as no surprise to any in-the-know millennials. For all their issues, most of them seem to know very well they’re not getting any of that money.

No matter how much they pay in, that system just isn’t sustainable.

REITs to the Rescue!

As a generation of Americans seeks ways to fund retirement through savings and investment, REITs are well positioned to play an important role – both as an investment to help build a retirement portfolio and to provide income to meet living expenses in retirement.

Importantly, REITs’ requirement to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders makes them strong income generators. Better yet, that’s true in both good and bad market environments.

As such, over longer holding periods, nearly three-fifths of REIT total returns have come from dividends. And the Wilshire Funds Management Target Date Fund (or TDF) portfolio – commissioned by Nareit – found that, by including REITs, it increased its returns and reduced its risk.

The TDF portfolio including REITs returned 10.29% annually with an annualized portfolio risk of 9.41%. This compares to 9.84% and an annualized portfolio risk of 9.59% without them.

Using surplus optimization over a 43-year investment period ending in 2018, it would have resulted in a portfolio value that was 19.2% higher than a non-REIT-holding portfolio.

That’s probably why Nareit has found that an estimated 80 million Americans own REITs through retirement savings and other investment funds. So, depending on your investable funds at hand, now could be a great time to get started on building a solid $500,000 on REITs alone.

Steady, Stable, Dividend-Paying Opportunities

As I’ve said so many times before, these stocks are designed to be steady, stable, dividend-paying opportunities. They have their bad years, of course. Every investment class and asset does. Likewise, there are some bad apples out there that you’ll want to avoid biting into.

That much is more obvious than ever this year, as the broader REIT index has surged intensely over the past nine months. These stocks may have suffered a bit back in 2018, taking a collective 10% hit for the year (although our Durable Income Portfolio was up around 3%)…

But the best of the best have rebounded big time in 2019. Using the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) as our benchmark of choice, REITs have risen more than 26% as a whole.

Before we go too far down that admittedly worthwhile road though, let’s back up for a minute… because, again, that’s REITs as a whole. And let’s repeat part of the line before that too: How we’re talking about “the best of the best.”

That’s because, as of this writing, there was a 55% performance gap between the best- and worst-performing sectors.

That’s why we have to very carefully analyze and select our portfolio-boosting real estate plays. There are certain stocks and sectors that just don’t look like they’re worth it in the long run. And then there are others with very bright futures ahead of them.

Naturally, we’ll be focusing on the latter down below.

Our Portfolio-Building Real Estate Blocks

Within our iREIT on Alpha Marketplace service, we provide members with four portfolios, each differentiated based upon risk tolerance profiles.

As viewed below, all four portfolios have generated impressive results year-to-date:

The Durable Income Portfolio (my core portfolio) has returned 22.6%

The New Money Portfolio (our higher-risk “hedge fund-like” portfolio) has returned 25.9%

The Small Cap REIT Portfolio has returned 26.7%

The Growth & Income Portfolio has returned 23.2%

Source: iREIT

Our longest-running collection is the Durable Income Portfolio, formed around six years ago, in August 2013. It’s also our largest and most diversified portfolio, which now includes 38 companies.

We consider it to be our lowest-risk portfolio as well – purposely designed to generate highly sustainable dividend income through various business cycles.

Recognizing that this basket of REITs is lower risk, we’ve screened participants based on a number of attributes - with a primary emphasis on dividend safety.

Try comparing the track record for this portfolio with standard REIT benchmarks. When you do, you’ll see why this strategy has been so very successful.

Source: iREIT/Sharesight

Note: We use Sharesight to calculate percentage returns using a dollar-weighted (also referred to as “money-weighted”) return methodology. A dollar-weighted return measures investment performance by taking account of the size and timing of cash flows. Also, Sharesight annualizes returns, weighting the length of time that each capital input has been invested for by the amount of capital invested to determine the average years invested (or AYI) for each dollar of capital.

The Best Way to Go

While we don’t consider it a bad idea to invest in REIT ETFs, investors should always recognize that this means getting a slice of the good, the bad, and the ugly. Alternatively, our Durable Income Portfolio, and our other model portfolios, include stocks that are hand picked to deliver optimized results.

In other words, we’re not forced to own stocks just because of their market cap weighting like the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fun ETF Shares (VNQ). As viewed below, the Durable Income Portfolio has soundly beaten its performance since we commenced the strategy.

Source: Sharesight

To be clear, Durable Income has had its winners, losers, and in-betweeners. Notably, we’ve owned Tanger Outlets (SKT) since 2013. You can see below that shares have returned an average of -4.72% since that August:

Source: Sharesight

However, we reduced our exposure to retail in 2016, including trimming Tanger. More recently, we’ve begun to dollar-cost average back into the pure play outlet REIT.

We recognize that this lower-risk portfolio is purposely designed for retirees. So we’ve allocated a larger percentage of capital to SWANs – which stands for stocks that help you “sleep well at night.” These are evaluated based on quality metrics.

In order to achieve “SWAN” status, the company must be able to generate sustainable dividend growth without financial engineering.

Source: iREIT/Sharesight

This SWAN Song Is Worth Singing on Repeat

Our overweighting in SWANs is a key differentiator for this successful portfolio allocation strategy.

Some of our competition is caught up in chasing yield. But we recognize that, ultimately, the high-quality REITs will reward investors with attractive returns.

Here’s a snapshot of the top 12 Durable Income SWANs, the percentage of capital allocated to each, and our annualized returns with them:

Source: iREIT/Sharesight

As you can see, many of these SWANs have delivered strong returns, notably CyrusOne (CONE). This top holding has returned an annualized 40.5% for us.

Next up is Store Capital (STOR), up 31.5%, followed by Kimco Realty (KIM), up 24.1%, and Realty Income (O), up 21.4%.

As for the non-SWANs – which we refer to as SALSAs – they’ve returned an average annualized 24.7%. Recognizing that these REITs lack the same quality, we pay close attention to their fundamentals and management.

And since they also sometimes lack analyst coverage, we work harder at quantifying their cash flows and funds available for distribution.

Source: iREIT/Sharesight

Another way we build a diversified portfolio is to develop a sector-based blueprint. Recognizing that every property sector has unique economic, political, and demographic profiles… we look to overweight the most favorable categories such as technology (i.e., cell towers, data centers, logistics) and underweight sectors like retail and lodging.

By developing a property-based strategy, we’ve delivered some exceptional results:

Source: iREIT/Sharesight

Paying close attention to sectors and sub sectors allows us to optimize capital allocations. We target REITs that meet our quality standards and trade at wide margins of safety.

Just because we view a sector as beaten down doesn’t mean we buy into it. As stated previously, we maintain an overweight allocation to SWANs. And we also look to own shares in the most durable sectors like net lease, data centers, and healthcare.

Source: iREIT/Sharesight

Sleep Well at Night with Durable Income...

So there you have it. The Durable Income Portfolio was purposely designed for the retiree or pre retiree.

In other words: Just about anyone. Our goal is to build the model portfolio to at least $500,000 in size so that it generates income of at least $30,000 per year.

Along the way, we’re planning for the next recession. This means we’re beginning to reduce exposure within the lodging sector and also reducing exposure to self-storage due to over supply.

But as you can see, we’re well on our way to building a $1 million REIT portfolio – all by utilizing sound value-based investing principles. The secret to our success is that we work hard at answering the following questions before we invest a penny into shares:

How is the company profitable, and is it more profitable than its peers?

How can it grow earnings and dividends over the next five years? What are its catalysts?

Is the balance sheet strong enough to deliver best-in-class growth?

Is management aligned with its investors? Internal management is a must, and does the company buy back its stock? How much insider ownership is there?

What are the disruptors and does the REIT offer innovative strategies that will result in repeatable sources of income?

Will we sleep well at night if we purchase shares?

In closing, this is one of the most important points. So I’ll put it in bold print. As legendary value investor Ben Graham once said:

“For most investors, diversification is the simplest and cheapest way to widen your margin of safety.”

To that, I’ll just add that we should always analyze the safety of the dividend – before considering the yield – and the ability of the dividend to grow over time. By employing sound diversification, investors can reduce risk without sacrificing returns.

As Howard Marks reminds us:

“It’s the investor’s job to intelligently bear risk for profit. Doing it well is what separates the best from the rest.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CONE, KIM, O, STOR, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.