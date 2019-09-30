Red Robin: A Circus That Isn't Worth Your Time (Or Money)

Image source

Burger chain Red Robin (RRGB) has had a tough couple of years. The stock hit $67 in the summer of 2018 but has been cut in half and then some since then. I'd suggest that not only is this damage warranted but even more should also have been done. I think Red Robin is struggling mightily and there is no end in sight. Couple that with the extreme valuation and you have a recipe for a highly unattractive stock.

Something is wrong

Red Robin's earnings have been absolutely hammered in recent quarters, and the cause is very simple. Traffic has plummeted from a level that wasn't that great in the first place.

This chart shows the last ten quarters for the company's comparable sales, and it isn't pretty. Comparable sales that were essentially flat gave way to sizable declines, culminating in a pretty dire 4.5% decline in Q4 of last year. Keep in mind, there are plenty of chains that are producing respectable comparable sales gains as consumers have come back to eating out in recent quarters.

To be fair, Red Robin has managed to produce "less bad" results in recent quarters, which is an ineloquent way of saying that while Red Robin is clearly making progress, it is making progress against terrible showings from last year.

Investors that are excited about the "rebound" in comparable sales so far this year would do well to remember that Q1's two-year stacked comparable sales number is -4.2%. Q2's number is -4.1%. This is not to be overly pessimistic, it is simply reality.

Red Robin has focused on trying to fix its lack of appeal in recent years through a number of initiatives. It has worked on hiring, training, and retaining the best managers for its restaurants. It has revamped its advertising campaign to try and focus on encouraging families to come in. It is also working to make the guest experience more positive and revamping its real estate portfolio. Finally, it is getting back to the basics of trying to deliver hot, fresh food on time, every time.

That's all fine, but thus far, it isn't doing the trick. Red Robin has obviously done some brand damage - its comparable sales will tell you that - and while we don't yet know if the turnaround effort will work, to my eye, a massive turnaround is already priced into the stock.

One thing Red Robin has done well is boost its off-premise sales. This is a mega-trend in the restaurant space and Red Robin isn't about to be left behind.

This is fine, but it is also very clear these sales aren't incremental; if they were, comparable sales would be rising. In other words, Red Robin is simply trading on-premise sales for off-premise. That's not exactly the point of encouraging off-premise sales, but this is better than nothing, I suppose.

All of this has led to deteriorating margins, which, combined with weak revenue, have seen the company's earnings decline significantly.

This chart really sums up the problems the company has had in recent years with margins, which are still admittedly okay. Operating margins in the high-teens are decent for a restaurant, so Red Robin isn't a disaster by any means. However, the valuation is pricing the stock like margins have already rebounded and comparable sales are already moving in the right direction. Neither of those things happens to be the case, however.

Red Robin has struggled with labor, occupancy, and commodity costs in recent quarters. Of course, volatility in those items is pretty normal for a restaurant chain, but deleveraging from lower revenue and lack of pricing power from weak comparable sales almost always result in lower margins. That's where we find Red Robin today.

An unbelievable valuation

This chart sums up the pain shareholders have endured in recent times.

The company earned close to $3 per share a couple of years ago but is expected to earn just $1 - give or take - in 2019. Next year is supposed to be even worse, before a significant rebound back towards the area of $1.50.

Given that we're trading for 30 times this year's earnings and 34 times next year's estimates, I simply don't see how anyone could justify paying so much for this stock. It has deep comparable sales issues, a turnaround plan that isn't yet producing any sort of meaningful results, and margin issues. Turnaround stories are usually expensive, but they generally have the characteristics of an actual turnaround. Red Robin is still just struggling.

Red Robin has an offer of $40 per share on the table, but the market clearly isn't taking that seriously because if it were, the share price wouldn't be $32. The takeover offer was conditional, unsolicited, and hostile. Red Robin appears to have a fight on its hands with Vintage Capital, which is a distraction at a time when it needs to be focusing on fixing itself.

Put together, I see a stock that is very expensive, that has no discernable progress towards fixing its problems, and is now the subject of a fight between some fund managers and the board. I'm not sure why anyone would want to own this stock given these characteristics as there are plenty of better stocks to buy. Red Robin should be sold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.