Ayala Land: Recovery In Property Development Revenue And REIT Spin-Off Are Key Catalysts

Ayala Land's recurring income as a percentage of net income grew from 25% in FY2013 to 36% in 1H2019, and this ratio could potentially approach 50% in five years' time.

Ayala Land's diversified revenue base makes it less vulnerable to the risk of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators being banned and vacating office space in the Philippines.

Elevator Pitch

Philippines-listed property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCPK:AYAAF) (OTC:AYAAY) [ALI:PM] currently trades at 21.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, representing a slight discount to its historical five-year average P/E of approximately 23 times.

The company's -11% YoY residential revenue decline in 1H2019 gives investors an opportunity to buy the Philippines' largest residential property developer at a discount to historical mean valuations. Ayala Land continues to grow its recurring income streams, and it is relatively unaffected by the recent issue of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators due to its diversified revenue base. Looking ahead, Ayala Land's REIT listing and potential reversal of slow residential revenue booking in 2H2019 could bring about a positive re-rating of the company's valuations.

Ayala Land is a decent investment candidate that I recommend, but my preferred pick in the sector is Robinsons Land (OTCPK:RBLAY) (OTC:RBLAF) [RLC:PM], which I wrote about in an article a month ago published here. Robinsons Land is valued by the market at a far more attractive forward FY2019 P/E of 13.8 times.

Readers are advised to trade in Ayala Land shares listed on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker [ALI:PM] where average daily trading value exceeds $10 million and market capitalization is above $10 billion. U.S. investors can invest in most Asia-listed stocks using brokerages with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

Company Description

Ayala Land is one of the most diversified and largest property companies in the Philippines. It derived approximately 71.9%, 22.7% and 5.4% of its 1H2019 real estate revenue from property development, commercial leasing and services (including construction, property management and other services), respectively. Within the property development segment, the residential sub-segment is the largest contributor, accounting for 75.5% of 1H2019 segment revenue. Ayala Land is the largest residential property developer in the Philippines with PHP44.5 billion of residential property development revenue in 1H2019, and it is viewed as a proxy for the Philippines property sector.

Diversified Revenue Base To Protect Against POGOs Exposure

The most significant negative development in the Philippines property sector for 2019 has been a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Manila, Philippines, in August 2019 in asking the Philippines government to step up enforcement actions against POGOs (or Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators) recruiting illegal Mainland Chinese nationals. In the same month, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and it was rumored that a request has been possibly made by China to ban online gambling in the Philippines. In early-September 2019, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte mentioned at a press conference that he will not ban POGOs. This week, Great Empire Gaming and Amusement Corp., one of the largest service providers to the POGO sector, was shut down temporarily because it was not registered as a tax payer with the tax authority. There remains significant uncertainty over the operation of POGOs in the country.

POGOs have been a significant source of new office demand in the Philippines, particularly in Metro Manila where they account for 38% of new office space take-up in 2019 year-to-date. Ayala Land's diversified revenue base protects the company against significant potential downside relating to POGOs. Ayala Land derived 22.7% of its 1H2019 real estate revenue from the commercial leasing segment. Within the commercial leasing segment, office accounted for 24.8% of segment revenue, or a mere 5.7% of total real estate revenue for 1H2019. At the company's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 5, 2019, Ayala Land also disclosed that its overall office portfolio's exposure to POGOs is only around 9%. This means that if even POGOs vacate all their office space today, the negative impact on Ayala Land's earnings should be approximately 1-2%.

There are concerns that if POGOs are banned, it could also affect residential property market, as Chinese buyers are significant home buyers in the Philippines as well. But it is not possible to differentiate between the Chinese home buyers who are employed by the POGOs and other Chinese buyers purchasing homes for investment or permanent stay. Nevertheless, Ayala Land has nothing much to worry here, as Chinese home buyers only accounted for 7.5% of residential pre-sales for 1H2019; while Filipinos living in the Philippines and overseas contributed 83% of residential pre-sales during the same period.

Recurring Income Continues To Grow

Ayala Land's recurring income as a percentage of total net income increased from 25% in FY2013 to 36% in 1H2019. In absolute terms, income from recurring income businesses grew at a 2013-2018 five-year CAGR of 26%, versus a slower 18% CAGR for the property development business segment over the same period. Ayala Land's recurring income businesses include shopping malls, offices, hotels & resorts, property management services and factories & warehouses. Revenue from shopping malls, offices, hotels & resorts was up +12%, +25% and +17% YoY, respectively, in 1H2019.

Same mall rental growth was strong at +11% YoY for 1H2019, while average occupancy remained stable at 88% (94% for mature malls). Ayala Land has a pipeline of shopping malls under construction with a gross lettable area or GLA of 719,000 sq m, versus its current mall GLA of 1.91 million sq m. New malls to be opened in 2H2019 include the Ayala Malls Manila Bay (160,000 GLA and 82% pre-leased as of August 2019) and Ayala Malls Central Bloc (44,000 GLA).

The strong +25% YoY growth in office rental revenue in 1H2019 was mainly attributable to the addition of 100,000 sq m in new office space since 2017. The office's overall portfolio occupancy rate was healthy at 93% with mature office buildings registering an even higher occupancy of 96% for 1H2019. The company has 406,000 sq m of office buildings under construction, which will add to its current 1.13 million sq m of office space over time.

Ayala Land added 472 rooms in 1H2019 to bring the total number of rooms for its hotels & resorts business to 3,490 rooms as of end-June 2019, and it still has a pipeline 2,589 rooms under construction in the pipeline.

I expect Ayala Land's recurring income as a percentage of total net income to increase from 36% in 1H2019 to close to 50% in the next five years.

Reversal Of Weak Residential Property Development Revenue In 1H2019 Is Key Catalyst

The key disappointment for Ayala Land was the unexciting net income growth of +12% YoY in 1H2019. In contrast, the other three large Philippines property developers which I tracked, Robinsons Land, Megaworld Corporation (OTC:MGAWF) (OTCPK:MGAWY) and SM Prime (OTCPK:SPHXF) (OTCPK:SPHXY) [SMPH:PM], delivered superior earnings growth of between +15% and +20% over the same period.

Ayala Land's lackluster earnings growth in the first half of 2019 was primarily due to an -11% YoY decline in residential property development revenue from PHP50.1 billion in 1H2018 to PHP44.5 billion in 1H2019.

The company's weak residential property development revenue in 1H2019 was attributable to the complete sale of units at its two large residential projects referred to as Alveo and Ayala Land Premier, and also slower-than-expected revenue booking for some of the other residential projects which are currently in the early stages or first year of construction. The bulk of revenue booking for Ayala Land's residential development projects tends to happen in the second and third years of construction. Furthermore, Ayala Land only launched 13 new residential projects with a value of PHP19.5 billion in 1H2019 which was significantly below its full-year 2019 target of PHP130 billion, as there was a delay in the issuance of permits due to mid-term elections.

Going forward, Ayala Land is accelerating revenue booking for its residential development projects and launching more new residential projects in 2H2019. As of end-June 2019, Ayala Land has PHP147 billion in unbooked revenue, which is more than 3 times its 1H2019 residential property development revenue. It also intends to increase the sales of office, commercial and industrial lots to boost the overall revenue of the property development segment.

REIT Spin-off Is Another Key Catalyst

Ayala Land emphasized at its 2Q2019 results briefing that it is on track to spin-off its mature office properties in Makati as a REIT in 2H2019.

Although The Real Estate Investment Trust Act was introduced in the Philippines in 2009, there has been no listed REITs in the country for the past decade while REITs have flourished in other Asia-Pacific markets such as Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia. This was because of the restrictive minimum public ownership requirement of 40% in the first year of listing of the REIT. Regulators in the Philippines are expected to change existing rules to lower the minimum public ownership requirement to 33% later this year.

The company has 13 office buildings in Makati with a valuation of approximately $500 million. Depending on the free float of the REIT, Ayala Land could potentially raise $200-$300 million in the proposed listing, which will be equivalent to up to 2% of its market capitalization. While the quantum seems small, this is a significant milestone for Ayala Land and the Philippines property sector as it will be the first REIT to be listed in the country.

More importantly, Ayala Land has many other assets such as non-Makati office properties, shopping malls and hotels & resorts which could be injected into other REITs in the future. This will give Ayala Land more options to raise funds; and also allow the company to unlock the value of its recurring income assets which are potentially undervalued as part of a property conglomerate like Ayala Land.

Valuation

Ayala Land trades at 21.9 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 18.6 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of PHP49.20 as of September 25, 2019. The stock's forward FY2019 P/E is at a slight discount to its historical five-year average P/E of approximately 23 times.

Ayala Land also offers a trailing 1.0% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Ayala Land are an increase in interest rates (which could potentially impact housing affordability and buying sentiment), a failure to accelerate revenue booking for its residential property development business in 2H2019, and a delay in the listing of its REIT spin-off.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.