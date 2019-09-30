IPO Update: BioNTech Proposes U.S. IPO Terms

I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

Management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise valuation of $4 billion, which gives me pause.

BNTX has developed extensive collaboration partnerships and has achieved impressive trials results for its lead candidate for the treatment of melanoma.

The firm is advancing a large and promising pipeline of treatment candidates for various cancers.

Quick Take

BioNTech (BNTX) intends to raise $251 million from the sale of ADSs for its underlying common stock, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing an ambitious pipeline of treatment candidates for cancer conditions.

BNTX has achieved very promising trial results, has developed four major commercial collaborations, but is asking IPO investors to pay a $4 billion enterprise value at IPO.

Given the ‘out of range’ valuation management is seeking, I won't be participating in the IPO, although life science investors with a ‘risk-on’ approach and a hold timeframe through the end of 2020 may find the IPO worth considering.

Company & Technology

Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech was founded in 2008 to develop therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers through the use of mRNA-based drugs, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, checkpoint immunomodulators, as well as targeted cancer antibodies and small-molecule drugs.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Ugur Sahin, who previously served as the head of the Scientific Advisory Board of Ganymed Pharmaceuticals (TYO:4503).

BioNTech’s lead drug candidate BNT111 is an immunotherapy therapeutic that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced melanoma, where management has observed a response rate of over 90%.

Management anticipates to initiate a Phase 2 trial and a registrational, randomized Phase 3 trials of BNT111 in patients with metastatic melanoma in H1 2020.

The firm’s secondary drug candidate BNT122 is currently being evaluated in collaboration with Genentech (ROG) in a Phase 1a/1b trial for the treatment of patients with late stage advanced cancers, including patients that failed multiple lines of prior treatment.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in BioNTech have included Fidelity Management and Research, Platinum Asset Management, MiraeAsset Asset Management, Jebsen Capital, Invus, BVCF, Athena Capital, Redmile Group, Sanofi (SNY), and MIG among others. Source: Crunchbase

Lead Candidate Market

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global melanoma therapeutics market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $12.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2017 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth include the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as melanoma, skin cancer, and skin allergies.

Data from the U.S. CDC there were 71,943 people affected by melanoma in 2013, while the American Cancer Society estimates that this number will go up to 87,100 in 2017.

The WHO estimates that about 132,000 cases of skin cancer occur annually while a 10% decrease in ozone levels is anticipated to lead to an increase of over 4,500 skin cancer cases globally. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate.

Financial Status

BNTX’s recent financial results are not typical for a biopharma firm because the company has significant revenue. The firm’s revenue is uneven so its net results are similarly high variable, as the table shows here:

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 57,652,290 19.7% 2018 $ 141,608,250 107.1% 2017 $ 68,373,780 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 48,001,950 17.0% 2018 $ 126,412,350 117.8% 2017 $ 58,030,800 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 83.26% 2018 89.27% 2017 84.87% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (101,789,220) -176.6% 2018 $ (59,777,940) -42.2% 2017 $ (61,277,000) -89.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (100,839,060) 2018 $ 53,570,820 2017 $ (95,404,500) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (95,114,790) 2018 $ (64,579,800) 2017 $ (58,343,820)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $315.5 million in cash and $374.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

BNTX intends to sell 13.2 million ADSs of common stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $251 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO. The absence of this typical feature for life science firms going public is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.0 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 5.75%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $100 million to complete our ongoing and currently planned clinical trials for our FixVac product candidates BNT111, BNT113 and BNT114, as well as to fund our portion of the research and development expenses for each of the following: RO7198457 (BNT122), which is being developed in collaboration with Genentech, SAR441000 (BNT131), which is being developed in collaboration with Sanofi, and GEN1046 (BNT311) and GEN1042 (BNT312), which are being developed in collaboration with Genmab; approximately $35 million to advance additional product candidates through Phase 1 clinical trials, including product candidates from our CAR T, RiboMabs, RiboCytokines and TCR platforms in oncology, and our infectious disease immunotherapy and rare disease protein replacement therapy platforms outside oncology; approximately $20 million to advance additional preclinical product candidates, develop additional product candidates leveraging our current therapeutic platforms and fund the further development of our core technologies; and approximately $15 million to fund the further expansion of our manufacturing and laboratory capacity and the continued development of our infrastructure.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank, SVB Leerink, Canaccord Genuity, Bryan, Garnier & Co., Berenberg, Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory, Kempen, and Mirae Asset Securities.

Commentary

BNTX is seeking U.S. public capital for a large and ambitious pipeline of treatment candidates for melanoma, solid tumors, and other cancer conditions.

Its lead candidates are either already in Phase 2 trials or expected to enter Phase 2 and 3 in 2020.

The next data readout for its lead programs is expected to occur in 2H 2020.

With a response rate of over 90% for its lead candidate for late stage melanoma, the firm’s trial results are extremely promising.

The market opportunities for the various cancers the firm seeks to develop treatments for are large and growing significantly, with strong growth expected for its lead focus on melanomas.

Commercial collaboration partners include investor Sanofi, Genentech, Genmab, and Eli Lilly.

As to valuation, BNTX is asking investors to pay an enterprise value of $4.0 billion, which is far outside the typical range for biopharma IPOs in the U.S.

With such a high valuation assumption, it is difficult to ascertain whether the firm’s prospects justify that valuation.

Certainly BNTX has major collaboration partnerships, promising trial results and a large pipeline.

The firm has also received large milestone payments, but those are inherently 'lumpy' and future milestone payments are conditioned on positive trial results, which may or may not occur, especially as they progress toward 'pivotal' trials.

For 'risk-on' life science investors who are willing to hold the stock at least through the end of 2020, the IPO may be worth considering.

However, I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 9, 2019.

