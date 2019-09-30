FX Weekly: The Risk Of A Stronger USD

However, we think that the reversal in global monetary policy combined with the ease in China credit conditions may stabilize growth in the near to medium term.

In the past 18 months, many investors have been concerned about the sharp fall in manufacturing PMIs around the world with some indexes currently trading at recession levels.

Macro News

Global: In the past 18 months, many investors have been concerned about the sharp fall in manufacturing PMIs around the world with some indexes currently trading at recession levels; for instance, in Germany, the latest (flash) PMI was 41.4 for manufacturing, the lowest reading since September 2009, raising pressure on the government to add more fiscal stimulus. However, as we mentioned it in our previous publications, we think that the reversal in global monetary policy combined with the ease in China credit conditions may stabilize growth in the near to medium term and send business sentiment up again.

We saw that China Caixin manufacturing PMI recovered significantly in 2019, from 48.3 in January to 51.4 in September, which is partly coming from the easing measures from the PBOC, which lowered banks' reserve requirements 7 times since 2018 to boost the economy. Even though many economists argue that monetary policy easing in China will not be as effective as before in case of an economic downturn considering the country's debt levels, we still think that we could see a stabilization of the global economic conditions, which should increase the demand for risky assets in the coming months.

The main risk is a stronger US dollar as it will continue to weigh on EM countries with a large amount of USD denominated debt (i.e. Argentina, Brazil, Turkey). Figure 1 (left frame) shows that the strong USD (or weak ADXY) has been associated with cheaper EM equities.

US: Fundamentals have continued to strengthen in the US this year; the Citi economic surprise index rocketed from a low of -68.3 in the end of June to 44.3 in September, outperforming the rest of the developed economies. As a consequence, the US dollar has continued to rise, strongly supported by the real growth differential between the US and the rest of the world. The US is expected to grow at 2.1% annualized in the third quarter according to GDPNow model estimate.

UK: We are now standing one month ahead of the Brexit deadline and the probability of a no-deal Brexit stands at 30 percent (15% with a deal). It is interesting to note that according to some major betting website, there is still 30% chance for Article 50 to be revoked by the end of 2020. Pressure on inflation expectations remains firm in the UK with the 5Y5Y inflation swap trading at 3.65%, while inflation has continued to weaken in the US and Euro area.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries decreased significantly in the week ending September 24th, down by 180K contracts (net shorts on the 5Y were down 92K). In the past month, net shorts are down 487K contracts on aggregate to 669K, their lowest number since the end of March 2019.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The euro keeps trending lower against the US dollar on the back of weaker fundamentals in the Euro area (especially Germany). The Fed rate cut in addition to the compression in Italian-German 10Y spread has not generated any positive short-term trend on EURUSD and it looks like the single currency remains vulnerable against safe havens such as the dollar. Any rebound on the pair could be seen as a good opportunity to short it; hence, we put an order to sell EURUSD at 1.1050 with a tight stop at 1.1120 and a target at 1.08.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: After a sharp rally in the beginning of September, the pair consolidated in the past week and is currently trading slightly above its 50D SMA of 1.2260. We would wait for lower levels to start buying sterling on dips as volatility on GBP may rise significantly in the coming weeks.

EURGBP: The pair got strong support at 88 cents, which represents the 50% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310-0.93 range, following the sharp GBP rally that pushed the pair down from 0.93. We remain slightly bearish on the pound in the short run, especially against major crosses such as the US dollar, the yen and the euro.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: The pair got some support last week at around 107, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 99.60-118.72 range. The trend looks slightly bearish (either against the US dollar or the Australian dollar), therefore we would need further gain on USDJPY to see the start of a potential new trend. Important resistance on the topside stands at 109.15, which represents the 200D SMA and the 50% Fibo.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: The Swiss franc has also been weakening against the US dollar and is currently trading slightly below the psychological parity resistance. The dollar seems to be the preferred currency for the time being even against the safe havens.

Chart of the Week

We saw previously that in the USD smile theory, the US dollar rises when growth outperforms and the Fed tightens, but USD also rises when uncertainty is high and the appetite for risk decreases. Even though we could attribute many drivers to currencies over time, we think that the real GDP growth differential remains one of the strongest along with the real interest rate differential.

Hence, this chart shows the strong co-movement between US-G3 growth differential and the annual change in the broad USD index since 1998. We can notice that in the past cycle, each time the US has outperformed the rest of the developed economies, the US dollar has strengthened. Therefore, the weak performance of the Euro area amid elevated uncertainty on the trade dispute in addition to unknown outcomes around Brexit has reduced growth expectations in most of the developed world, while the US keeps growth at a 2-percent pace and has pushed the USD higher.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EURUSD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.