AutoZone: Steady Returns Ahead With No Signs Of Overvaluation

The non-cyclical nature of AutoZone’s business and current trends

AutoZone (AZO) is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. As would seem intuitive, this should be a business that would be classified as largely non-cyclical. If economic times are hard, one can probably get away with not changing a car’s air filter, but when the engine breaks down, its going to need to be fixed. Whats more, one could make the argument that if economic growth is slow or in decline, people will opt to extend the life of their existing vehicles rather than purchase a new car.

Outside of cyclical considerations, the average age across vehicle classes for U.S. automobiles on the road has been growing. Cars today simply last longer than they did decades ago and this has also been a tailwind to AZO’s business.

Source: IHS Markit

There are some structural concerns surrounding the proliferation of ride-sharing services and the possibility that ride-sharing and autonomous vehicles will decrease automobile ownership and thus hurt AZO’s business. What this thesis misses is the fact that even if UBER/Lyft are utilized over car ownership, this doesn’t necessarily decrease miles driven. These vehicles whether owned by the individual, an UBER driver, or autonomous, still depreciate and still require upkeep. Regardless, ridesharing has been on the uptrend for some time now and if this has hurt the likes of AZO’s or O’Reilly’s (ORLY) business, it has not shown up in their financial results. Another concern (which applies to virtually all retail companies) is the risk that they lose market share to Amazon and other online sellers. This doesn’t seem to be significantly occurring and my instinct is that people have a high preference to purchase auto-parts in person from a reliable and informed seller. In summary, AZO operates in a non-cyclical, steady, and relatively predictable industry that is experiencing favorable structural trends in the form of aging U.S. vehicles on the road.

AutoZone’s track record over the years

Looking out over the long-term, AZO has experienced a remarkably steady track record of solid financial results.

Source: S&P Cap IQ

I’ve outlined the period surrounding the great recession and as suggested earlier, AZO’s business showed no signs of struggling through this period. Over this selected 14 year period they have steadily been improving gross margins and EBITDA margins with the later currently coming in at 21.5% while revenues have been growing regularly at a 5 year CAGR near or above 5%. When breaking revenue growth down to same store sales growth, we see that AZO has not seen an aggregate same store sales decline since 2005, giving them a healthy mix of growth from opening new stores and growing sales at existing stores.

Sales Growth – Same stores and residual growth

Source: S&P Cap IQ

With a EBITDA margin north of 20%, AZO generates a healthy amount of free cash flow. And their growth and capital allocation strategy is fairly straight forward. Cash flows are used to open new stores to generate further growth and what is left is used to buyback stock. AZO also maintains a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0x, so as EBITDA grows, they allow themselves to take on additional debt at a conservative level and low interest rates that is in turn used to buyback shares. One can see the remarkable impact of these buybacks over the last ten years in the following chart.

AZO share price (orange) and shares outstanding (green)

Source: S&P Cap IQ

Over ten years, AZO has delivered a 660% return (or a 22% CAGR), roughly double the S&P 500’s return over the same time period. This is a direct result of their conservative, smooth-and-steady process that continued to deliver 5% annual revenue growths, a 20% EBITDA margin, and a regular buyback program.

Valuation and expected return

AZO has had an impressive run from the April 2018’s lows in the share price, rising 82% to September 27th’s closing price of $1,085.65. After a run like this, the knee jerk reaction is to worry that a stock has come too far too fast and could be overvalued. The reality is that AZO’s share price was at depressed levels and their 82% run only brought them back in line with the S&P 500 from an EV / EBITDA basis.

AZO EV/EBITDA (blue) & S&P 500 EV/EBITDA (green)

Source: S&P Cap IQ

AZO currently has an EV//EBITDA ratio of 12.2x vs the S&P 500 at 13x. Given AZO’s larger revenue growth and larger EBITDA margin, I’d make the case that AZO should trade at an EV/EBITDA ratio that is above the S&P 500 and that was largely the case before the swoon from 2016 through 2018.

With that being said, if we assume AZO continues to operate at their trend (I used the average revenue growth rate over the past 3 years), continue their regular share buybacks, and catch up to the S&P 500’s EV/EBITDA valuation, I would expect AZO to return a 19.5% annualized return as shown in the table below.

With no change in their EV/EBITDA multiple, they would still deliver a 10.8% return strictly based on EBITDA growth and share buybacks. Its certainly possible for AZO’s stock to decline with a market sell-off or a contraction in their EV/EBITDA multiple similar to the 2016-2018 period. However this would only enable management to buyback additional shares for every dollar spent and further improve EPS. Even if the stock declines, AZO’s track record of solid and improving margins combined with respectable revenue growth in a non-cyclical industry would give me comfort in any kind of downturn in the overall market.

Conclusion

AZO has an extended track record of delivering solid financial results and operates in an industry that has not traditionally suffered during economic downturns. Given these consistent results and their clear buyback/capital allocation strategy, I would expect the stock to regularly return 10% annually before changes in valuation multiples. It is a solid add to any stock portfolio, particularly late in an economic cycle. If one is inclined to look for higher returns, then AZO is certainly a name to add to your watchlist in the event there is a repeat of the 2016-2018 period and AZO’s EV/EBITDA meaningfully trades below the S&P 500, which should very likely be a short-term phenomenon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AZO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.