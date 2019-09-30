The Fed Should Not Be Protecting Hedge Funds From The Market

The Fed's actions will cause the problem to grow until it gets so big that it cannot be managed.

On September 23, 2019, Seeking Alpha published my article on the repo market disruption. At that time, I could surmise that the Fed was worried about something other than the repo market, but I did not have proof. Now comes something close to proof, an article in the WSJ that is thorough and based on interviews with FRBNY staff. In it, the reporter, Nick Timiraos, says:

Mr. Williams and his colleagues must also solve the mystery behind the money-market dysfunction: Why did banks, seemingly flush with reserves, choose not to lend as rising repo rates created a quick profit opportunity? Officials are studying the role of new regulations and other post-crisis market structure issues. Regardless of the cause, such volatility isn't good-in stressed conditions, it could force hedge funds and others that rely heavily on short-term loans to dump assets, disrupting markets and impairing the flow of credit to the economy.

Thus we see that this major operation to pump hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy is designed, in the end, to stem the fear that hedge funds carrying long-term assets with short-term borrowings will have to unload the long-term assets, thereby causing a market disruption (by which I read, an interest rate spike, since the market will be there - the question is price).

Why do I harp on this? Because the Fed portrays the problem as a flaw in the "plumbing" of the financial system, when in fact it is not a flaw. It is natural in a market economy that from time to time, financial actors that borrow short to lend long have to pay the price unless someone bails them out. And when the mighty Fed tells the world that it has bailed them out and that it will continue to do so, then the size of the mismatch grows and grows until some day the bailout becomes impossible. Then the bust comes.

The fundamental question that the Fed's actions on the repo front raises is whether the provision of capital to the real economy requires that the financial economy perform maturity transformation - borrowing short to lend long. And we should ask that question knowing the background that such maturity transformation has been the cause of bank runs and financial crises since the dawn of the financial era, at least back to 14th century Venice, and probably earlier. If society could fund its real economy without relying on maturity transformation by its financial economy, everyone would be safer financially.

I submit that there is no inherent reason that financing the real economy requires the financial economy to perform maturity transformation. In the U.S., if the Fed did not protect mismatched investors, they would have to learn to be more matched. Their profits would be lower, their balance sheets might be smaller, and interest rates probably would be marginally higher. But the danger would be avoided.

Where would industry get its funding? From the capital markets and from banks, just the way it does today. There is plenty of liquidity in the world as a whole. The major question is at what price can any particular entity get financing. That can become an acute issue when the U.S. government is demanding so much of the world's liquidity in order to finance its huge deficits. But that fiscal problem cannot be solved by monetary policy for very long. Sooner or later, the price of credit has to go up because of the increasing demand. Maybe government debt even may "crowd out" more beneficial private financing.

It is indeed ironic, as I discuss in my new book Capitalism for Democrats, that our democratic market economy's finances are controlled by non-market non-elected elites whose job it is to bend the market to their own will.

When will the top blow off the pressure cooker? I do not know. But probably it will be just when we least expect it, when things have been placid for so long that most of us will have let down our guards, convinced that the Fed will protect us, come what may.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.