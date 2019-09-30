Ferrellgas Partners Strength Overdone; Avoid

The company's prospects remain bleak and the company will not have a great deal of residual equity value when all is said and done.

Ferrellgas Partners, LP (NYSE:FGP), a propane and supply distributor headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, has had quite a volatile year. Starting the year as a penny stock in the $0.60 / share range, the stock skyrocketed to over $1.80 per share in the first quarter before giving up most of those gains. Today, the stock sits just below $1.00 / share and investors may be tempted to take another look.

Bleak Business Prospects

Despite this volatile ride, don't be fooled into thinking FGP is undervalued. On the contrary, its ~$90 million market capitalization is too high. The company has negative operating and profit margins, of worrying magnitude. Despite close to $2 billion in sales, the company loses several hundreds of millions of dollars per year and is in a tremendously competitive business. UGI Corporation (UGI)'s recent acquisition of AmeriGas creates an even bigger competitor in the gas distribution space. As other authors on Seeking Alpha have noted, the company is in a difficult debt position and may face the prospect of default within the next calendar year.

In June, FGP demonstrated its ability to survive, posting stronger than expected margins despite this competitive pressure, and higher retail propane sales volume. The company also saw retail customer growth in absolute customer number terms and an increase in tank exchange sale locations. Margins also expanded across the board: gross margin, operating margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin were all up on the order of a few percent.

Digging into the company's results, though, I am not as easily convinced by this strength in performance. Revenues actually fell for the quarter on a year-over-year basis, as well as for the nine months ended April on a year-over-year basis. While cost of propane and other gas liquids sales is a major driver of the performance improvement, the company is also recording significantly less D&A expense and I am not certain this is sustainable in the long run. In addition, the company is recording less loss on asset sales and disposals - meaning either these are over for the time being OR the company is continuing to hold losing assets on the books without selling in order not to record a financial loss.

The U.S. residential price of propane has remained relatively stable in 2019 in the mid-$2/gallon range. Barring a massive increase in this price (which is not likely in the foreseeable future as there are no expected demand increases or supply shocks), FGP's runway is limited and dwindling.

However, at the end of the day, the company's distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors was down and the company's balance sheet continues to remain in trouble. Most of the improvement in the fundamental performance of the company will go toward making creditors whole at the end of the day, and bulls are unlikely to realize their expectations. There are only so many tricks management of this enterprise can pull out of their hats before the stock reverts to fundamentals.

From a trading perspective, I am keeping my eye on the Feb 2020 put options with $2.50 strike trading at $1.75. With a breakeven price of $0.75, if FGP stock falls below this price level by February, the trade is profitable.

Risks

Risks to a bearish position in FGP exist. The company could be acquired by any number of financial or strategic buyers. Private equity firms, dedicated infrastructure funds, and pension funds have all demonstrated a healthy appetite for taking publicly traded partnerships in the energy space private in recent years. However, given the fundamentally weak business prospects at FGP, a sophisticated acquirer is unlikely to make a move toward M&A for this target.

Management could also miraculously turn the business around and improve margins dramatically by shifting assets into a new business line, but this is unlikely given the commoditized nature of the propane business. The prospect of this continues to become more and more unlikely as the company's value declines.

Conclusion

FGP is a volatile, unsustainably levered stock with fundamentally bleak business prospects that is likely still headed lower. Avoid as part of a portfolio; even speculative capital is better parked elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.