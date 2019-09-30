Apple Has About 400 Million Reasons To Be Excited About iPhone 11

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors have enjoyed 2019 for the most part. However, it’s hard to ignore the fact that we’ve been here before. Almost exactly a year ago, the stock was at about $225 and proceeded to fall over worries surrounding iPhone demand. The good news for long-term investors is the iPhone 11 seems to be the best seller that Apple needed last year. Though many investors are focused on Apple’s new services, for many of these services to take off, people need to keep buying iPhones.

The doubters

It didn’t take long after the iPhone 11 lineup was released, for articles to express doubt over how these models would be received. First, some speculated that the $699 price for the iPhone 11, “indicates that AAPL is worried about further declines in demand for its flagship product.” The second worry was also price related, with the idea that lower prices might cut into the company’s margins. The third worry was the lack of 5G might leave Apple behind its competition.

When it comes to the $699 price, I fall into the camp that this is a brilliant strategy by Apple. Last year’s iPhone XR took over as the top selling iPhone once it was released at $749. The company was blasted last year because it didn’t make the XR model available along with the XS versions. In addition, there are millions who can trade in their existing iPhone for a credit and bring down their price even further.

Apple is offering between $100 and $600 as estimated trade-in value for iPhone models going back to the iPhone 6s. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is making things somewhat simpler, giving $200 for trade-ins on upgrades, and as much as $500 for new lines. Verizon takes the trade-in game seriously, with this offer extending to 25 different models from different manufacturers.

(Source: Verizon Wireless Smartphone Trade-In)

Last year’s iPhone XS pricing of $999 meant spending $41.63 monthly over a two-year financing agreement. The iPhone 11 at $699 with a $200 trade-in makes the monthly cost $20.79. Though consumers have been willing to travel with Apple up the price scale, it seems like, last year, the company found the ceiling. Making the iPhone 11 roughly half the price of the iPhone XS with the trade-in value is a factor that can’t be ignored.

When it comes to margin worries around this $699 price, Apple is more than willing to sacrifice some gross margin if it means more sales. Just to make this point clear, Apple’s products gross margin was 24% last quarter, representing $12.9 billion in profit. While Services gross margin was much higher at nearly 64%, the largest contributor to gross profits in absolute dollars still came from products. Those who worry about some margin compression in products are missing the point. In the long term, Apple’s focus is offering more and more services to a massive hardware audience. Not to beat a dead horse, but Apple won’t sell services at the same rate if customers aren’t buying their hardware.

Relative to worries about the lack of 5G, this concern seems overblown. BayStreet Research said that, "U.S. wireless network operators sold just 29,000 5G devices by the end of the second quarter. And the firm predicts that the number won't grow much throughout 2019." For customers to make 5G a priority, this service needs to be widespread. According to a recent CNBC article, Verizon said its 5G network will reach only half of the U.S. by 2020. Never afraid to employ hyperbole, TechCrunch said, “5G will remain a very patchy patchwork for the foreseeable future.” Sticking with the theme, Tom’s Guide said that 5G coverage won’t be widespread in 2019 or even 2020. The truth is, faster speeds are a great promise, but it will cost carriers billions, and take years, to generate enough coverage for 5G to be truly ubiquitous.

The competition

The reality for many is the choice between iOS and Android isn’t really a choice. A recent SellCell study showed that, “90.5% of current iPhone owners plan to stick with Apple the next time they upgrade.” In addition, “21% of iPhone owners indicated that they’d be more likely to consider Android but for the fact that they’re already too tied into the iOS ecosystem.”

(Source: Apple iPhone 11)

If we boil down the iPhone 11 lineup, it essentially comes down to difference in sizes, battery life, dual or triple cameras, and ultimately price.

Specs iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Price $699 $999 $1,099 Display Size 6.1” 5.8” 6.5” Weight 6.84 oz. 6.63 oz 7.97 oz Camera 2 cameras 3 cameras 3 cameras Unlock Face ID Face ID Face ID

(Source: iPhone 11 Specs & Price – iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max Specs – iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max Price)

If we look at the competition from companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), there seem to be similar features, but none are near the iPhone 11 price.

Specs Galaxy Note 10 Google Pixel 4* Galaxy S10 Galaxy Fold Price $949.99 *$905 $899 $1,980 Display Size 6.3” *5.6” to 5.8” 6.1” 4.6” outside – 7.3” inside Weight 5.93 oz *unknown 5.54 oz. 9.74 oz. Camera 3 cameras *2 or 3 cameras 3 cameras 3 cameras Unlock Fingerprint under display Face Unlock Fingerprint under display Side Fingerprint

(Source: Galaxy Note 10 Specs & Price – Google Pixel 4 *Speculation – Galaxy S10 Specs & Price – Galaxy Fold Specs & Price

There are tons of other options available, but Apple is making the choice much easier for existing iPhone users. When it comes to price, the competition is over. After years of many reviewers complaining about the iPhone’s price, among these seven options, the iPhone 11 beats the cheapest Android option by $200.

After years of iPhone users begging for bigger screens, Apple’s cheapest 2019 version carries the largest screen ever at this price point. The biggest loser in the group seems to be the Galaxy Fold. Samsung wants users to pay nearly double the amount of a top-end smartphone, but the biggest screen is 7.3 inches. Users looking for a similar amount of screen real estate could choose the Galaxy Note 10+ and get a 6.8” screen at a price of $1,099.99 or about $880 less than the Fold.

Customers who want a big screen at a reasonable price get that. Users who want better battery life than last year should get it with the iPhone 11.

Apple takes a page from the banking industry

In case the theory behind Apple’s growing Services business isn’t clear by now, it doesn’t work if Apple’s hardware isn’t selling. Attempting to push the iPhone 11 into as many hands as possible, the company is trying every trick in its bag. We’ve already seen that Apple and carriers are offering decent trade-in values for multiple smartphones.

Many people believe that Apple is establishing new services like Apple TV+ or Apple Card to try and diversify its revenue stream. This is a by-product of the services push, but Apple has always been about bringing customers into its ecosystem and keeping them there. In the same way banks try to cross-sell additional products and services, Apple’s services are the cross-sell for its hardware.

First, when it comes to Apple TV+, the company knows that this limited service needs to reflect its pricing. Customers who buy an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, or Apple TV get a year of Apple TV+ for free. After that first year, the service is just $4.99 per month. Though the service will be available on the web, Fire TV, Roku, and more, the free year is an attempt to help drive the stickiness of Apple’s hardware.

Second, Apple Arcade is also just $4.99 per month, but is directly aimed at driving App Store use. This subscription gives, “unlimited access to 100+ new games rolling out this fall.”

(Source: Apple Arcade)

To use the banking parallel, there have been many studies that suggest the more products a customer has at one bank, the less likely they are to leave. In addition, "according to Harvard Business School, an increase of 5 percent in retention can equal up to 95 percent increase in profits." Apple Arcade isn’t portable to other systems. If a customer signs up for the service, the chance of them leaving the iPhone walled garden should go down.

Third, Apple Card lives primarily on iPhone. Even though approved users get the titanium physical card, their best benefits are using the card online or with a contactless option. I’ve covered how the Apple Card competes with other big credit card companies, in short, it offers compelling rewards. Sticking with the theme, Apple Card lives in Apple Wallet, which makes switching away from an iPhone a less likely outcome.

As we can see, from Apple TV+, to Arcade, to Apple Card, the company isn’t thinking of just a few new revenue streams. There are hundreds of millions of active iPhones, and when it comes time for those users to upgrade, these services are designed to keep them with Apple.

At least 400 million reasons to expect big things

Apple stock is relatively close to a 52-week high, but there are several reasons to expect the stock to continue rising. The combination of smart pricing on the iPhone 11, trade-in options, and new services should drive both product and service sales.

At first, Apple’s valuation doesn’t seem that compelling. The company’s yield of 1.4% is okay and growing but won’t turn heads on its own. Analysts expect 2020 EPS to equate to a P/E of 17. In the past, Apple’s P/E trailed its expected EPS growth rate, but not anymore. Over the next five years, the company is expected to grow annual EPS by just under 10%. Yet the iPhone 11 and its connected services could surprise investors and analysts alike.

Much has been made of Apple’s struggles to get the iPhone business back to growth. Part of the issue is customers are holding their handsets longer. In 2016, the average customer kept their smartphone for about 23 to 24 months. By 2018, the average user held their smartphone until month 25 or 26. It wouldn’t seem holding a phone for a few extra months would be a big deal, but remember these are averages. I’m the perfect example of above average, as my iPhone 7 is going on three years old.

The smartphone business reminds me of the auto business. The auto industry is cyclical, and there are years of below average demand, followed by years of above average demand. It seems like Apple may be running into a cyclical uptrend. In 2015, Apple sold over 231 million iPhones on the back of the iPhone 6 and 6s releases in 2014 and 2015.

By 2016, Apple’s total iPhone units dropped to 211.88 million, and 2017 showed a small uptick to 216.76 million. The iPhone X arrived in late 2017, but it was far and away the most expensive model. By 2018, total iPhone units climbed slightly to 217.72 million. Investment bank JPMorgan Chase expects iPhone shipments in 2019 to reach just 184 million. The firm is calling for growth next year to 195 million units. Keep in mind, these two figures would be significantly lower than the totals for the last several years. Based on 2015’s 231 million iPhones, one would have expected iPhone unit sales to increase or at least maintain that level of sales.

Even if Apple only held at 231 million between 2016 and 2018, this suggests pent-up demand of as much as 46.6 million from the previous three years. Just to put numbers to the potential pent-up demand, 46 million iPhones at $699 each would equate to an additional $32 billion in iPhone revenue. At the company’s recent 24% products gross margin, this would mean about $7.7 billion in additional gross profit. Analysts are calling for Apple's total revenue to increase $11.7 billion, or just 4.5% between 2019 and 2020.

If we look at Apple's last quarterly results, hardware sales without iPhone increased from $13.6 billion to $16.4 billion, or 20.6% annually. Services revenue increased by 12.6% year over year. The point is Apple doesn't need the iPhone business to lead the way. It just needs to stop the decline. Last quarter alone, if the iPhone business had been flat, Apple's overall revenue would have increased by about 7.5%. I expect the iPhone 11's attractive pricing, cross-sold services, and some benefit from demand for the iPhone 11 Pro models, to at least get the iPhone business in 2020 to stability. If this occurs, it's not hard to see how the company could handily beat analyst expectations on the top line.

Given this backdrop, Apple is trying to appeal to users holding devices from the 2016 and 2017 release years. This means over 400 million people who already bought an iPhone could be coming to the market for a new device. Though services may be the future for Apple, today, they are the add-on for the iPhone. Much has been made of Apple’s decision not to offer 5G in the 2019 iPhone lineup. The good news for investors is the iPhone 11 should be the best seller that helps Apple return the iPhone business to growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.