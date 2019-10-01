Ballard Power: Material Customer And Consortium Partner Wrightbus Collapses

With market participants' focus already on renewed growth anticipated for FY2020 and the company's near-term success mostly tied to China anyway, I do not expect the demise of Wrightbus to be more than a short-term hiccup for Ballard.

Discussing implications for the "H2Bus Consortium" in which Wrightbus has been a key partner.

Expect some near-term impact as an aggregate of 35 fuel cell modules had previously been scheduled for shipment to Wrightbus in H2/2019.

Northern Ireland-based customer and consortium partner Wrightbus went into administration after negotiations with, among others, Ballard Power's largest shareholder Weichai had failed.

Note:

I have covered Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

As anticipated in my last update on leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power, the company's stock has continued to do well, ascending to new multi-year highs earlier this month.

That said, the shares have retreated by almost 15% over the past week, likely due to concerns arising from the recent collapse of the company's customer and collaboration partner Wrightbus. The Northern Ireland-based bus manufacturer went into administration last week after negotiations with Weichai (OTCPK:WEICF), Ballard Power's largest shareholder, and other interested parties ultimately failed.

The demise of Wrightbus will indeed have an impact on Ballard Power's H2/2019 results as the company not only reported sales of $1.6 million to the Irish bus manufacturer in Q2 but also expected to ship an aggregate 35 fuel cell modules for buses to be deployed under the EU-sponsored JIVE-Initiative in Aberdeen and London later this year.

So, the first question is how much money will be lost due to Wrightbus no longer paying for products already received, followed by how much revenue won't be realized from previously anticipated shipments in H2/2019.

With regards to the potential revenue impact, Ballard Power might have a buffer from an anticipated $6.9 million in H2/2019 MEA shipments to Guangdong Synergy Ballard Hydrogen Power Co., the company's legacy joint venture in China which recently signed an amended stack assembly license and long-term MEA supply agreement without management raising FY2019 guidance accordingly.

Regarding potential bad debt, a very rough guesstimate would be $1-3 million, depending on the number of modules already shipped to Wrightbus.

That said, the issues at Wrightbus have been discussed in the UK press for a number of weeks already, so Ballard Power might have been well aware of the situation for some time now and could have adjusted payment and shipment terms accordingly.

While short-term financial impact on the company looks certainly manageable, Wrightbus has also been a key partner within the so-called "H2Bus Consortium":

Everfuel, Wrightbus, Ballard Power Systems, Hexagon Composites, Nel Hydrogen and Ryse Hydrogen, leading players in the hydrogen fuel cell electric value chain, are joining forces to form the H2Bus Consortium. The members are committed to deploying 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, along with supporting infrastructure, in European cities at commercially competitive rates. It is essential that commercial players join forces to realize the true zero-emission mobility society. The hydrogen fuel cell electric bus is the ideal substitute for fossil solutions, without compromising range, operational ability or cost. We are expanding our product portfolio to accommodate different market needs. The first phase of the project, totalling 600 buses, is supported by €40 million from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). The grant will enable the deployment of 200 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses in each of Denmark, Latvia and the UK by 2023.

The consortium has already laid out some very aggressive price targets for their upcoming bus offerings:

While H2Bus has already stated that its targets have not changed, the demise of Wrightbus will almost certainly cause delays as the consortium now lacks a bus manufacturer committed to the aggressive price targets discussed above.

While other European fuel cell bus manufacturers like Van Hool or Solaris might be able to fill the void, a solution will likely require extensive negotiations.

To be fair, virtually all previous and existing EU-sponsored fuel cell bus deployments have experienced substantial delays over time, so I wouldn't expect market participants to be overly concerned by the loss of a key partner in the early innings of this major project.

Bottom Line

While the recent collapse of Wrightbus will likely have an impact on Ballard Power's H2/2019 results and cause a delay to the ambitious H2Bus project, investors should not be overly concerned at this point as the company's short- and medium-term ability to substantially scale operations remains largely tied to the success of its new joint venture in China, Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies Co. which is expected to move into full-scale production in H1/2020.

With market participants already focused on FY2020 anyway, I do not expect the Wrightbus demise to be a game-changer for Ballard Power.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.