Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (09/20/19)

The attack on Saudi's Abqaiq processing plant will have lasting repercussions as repairs take months and lead to higher US exports and a tight oil environment for light crude.

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we'll take a look at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of September 20, 2019.

EIA reported a 2.4M barrel crude draw for the week as refinery utilization declined slightly by 1.4%. Tropical Storm Imelda will play a bigger factor in refinery outages in the upcoming week. Crude exports again stayed high, and the four-week average continues to stay above 3M bpd. We anticipate there's more to come given the processing outage in Abqaiq. More on that later.

Gasoline inventories increased negligibly by 519K barrels and distillate inventories declined by 3M. Compared to the five-year averages, the gasoline draw was flat whereas the distillate draw was exceedingly heavy. Petroleum products overall fell by 1.7M barrels as the transportation fuel and propane draws offset NGL builds.

Overall total crude and products increased by 700K for the week, bearish compared to the five-year average decline of 1.8M barrels.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

One more week to go before we close out September, although the last week will have some "blips" because of the lingering effects of Imelda. For Q4, we anticipated a flat October and heavy draws in November and December for crude oil and draws overall for products.

Since the Abqaiq attack on Saudi's oil fields and processing plant, that calculus is changing as the ripple effects will become larger. What's becoming clear is that there is an outage, but the processing outage is being masked by the Saudis via official statements and media messaging. Pay attention and you'll notice that the Saudi messaging is all around production, and the two are not the same. Production is what you produce at the wellhead and what comes out of inventories (per Saudi definitions), but processing is the amount of wellhead production you can convert/process into an exportable product, and the latter is down.

We believe the underlying physical pull on products and crude is just beginning as refiners and the Saudis themselves readjust to the situation over the next few months as repairs are carried out. The processing outage is large, and it will increase global demand for light oil, the type coincidentally supplied by the US. For the next few months as the Saudis repair Abqaiq, we anticipate a tight environment for heavy oil will now flip to a tight environment for light oil. Pay particular attention to US exports, it's likely to experience a tailwind as global shortages now pull US barrels out. Note that this will be accretive to seasonal draws. Said another way, US inventories are expected to fall and fall quickly starting in mid-October and as we slide into year-end.

Overall, for the global picture, it was a crude build and a products draw. Last week of September here we come.

