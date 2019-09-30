Shopify Investors Are Being Shipped Down To The Minors

Expect a long lineup of expenses in order to compete. Pick-and-place robots and automatic packaging machines will be the tip of the iceberg.

6 River Systems robotics and AI is a great solution for fast startup and no building modifications but inefficient in terms of real estate.

Investors should feel betrayed after Shopify Inc. (SHOP) announced that it is entering the fulfillment business. Betrayed because they thought they were investing in a high-margin high-growth software company. But now, they are discovering that Shopify is morphing into a low-margin warehousing business, a business that will have difficulty competing in the e-commerce pro league as I shall explain later in this article.

As part of this transformation, Shopify has acquired 6 River Systems to give it a high tech advantage over traditional fulfillment centers. But 6 River Systems isn't the $450 million home-run acquisition that management believes it is. The technology that this company brings to the plate makes the fulfillment center setup more convenient but doesn't provide the level of efficiency that Amazon (AMZN) achieves and will likely never be able to compete with the ever-decreasing fulfillment times. This leads me to wonder what real advantage this move will provide Shopify for the huge amount of money being spent.

My opinion is that Shopify will need to sink a lot of money into this business, and the $450 million acquisition is just the beginning. The move into fulfillment, acquisition of 6 River Systems, and subsequent capital raise have caused me to revise my previous Shopify rating from neutral to bearish.

Fulfillment Centers Do Not Generate Profit

I have been reading Seeking Alpha comments indicating that Shopify fulfillment will not only be self-funding but also have a 30% margin. Let's be clear on this point. Fulfillment centers offer some advantages, but profit isn't one of them.

Fulfillment centers do not generate profit-they are pure cost centers, where transportation and labor are the two biggest expenses that degrade margins.

Consider the two biggest expenses: transportation and labor. Transportation cost is driven by the volume of product shipped. Without a huge buy-in from Shopify customers, present and future, transportation costs will be higher than competitors such as Amazon, FedEx (FDX), United Parcel Service (UPS), and Walmart (WMT).

When it comes to labor cost, Shopify is banking on its robotic technology to gain a competitive advantage. However, 6 River Systems has nothing on Amazon in this respect, and it is dubious how much of an advantage that 6 River Systems has over other automated warehouse technologies.

Meet Chuck the Robot

The technology that 6 River Systems has and Shopify paid $450 million for is Chuck the robot. In simple terms, Chuck is an AI-powered robot that guides employees around the warehouse and instructs the worker what to pick. The package is placed on the robot which then carries the package to its destination where the worker picks up the package and dispositions it.

Chuck has been designed with convenience in mind so that buildings and shelving do not require extensive modification to support the robotics. While the 6 River Systems technology provides some improvement in labor efficiency by use of robotics and AI, it is not an end-to-end automatic robotic line and the majority of operations are still manual.

Chuck is a great solution for small-scale fulfillment operations, offering ease of installment and fast startup. But this comes at a price. The 6 River Systems solution doesn't achieve the reduction in real estate that makes it practical and cost-effective to locate warehouses close to city centers. And while Chuck does make warehousing more efficient and faster, the fulfillment exercise is still 70% manual, and there is generally no apparent reduction in (human) jobs. They are redeployed to operate and maintain the automated system.

The Competition: Amazon Robotics

Amazon started its foray into robotics back in 2012 and has evolved dramatically since then. Amazon fulfillment centers have several types of robots:

Palletizers are robotic arms with grippers that identify and grab totes from conveyor belts and stack them on pallets for shipping or stowing. Another type of robotic arm, the robo-stow, lifts pallets of inventory to different levels in fulfillment centers or places them on drive units to be carried to their next destination. The drive unit itself is a robot that transports packages around facilities.

Amazon Fulfillment Networks

Amazon doesn't operate fulfillment centers per se, the company actually has a fulfillment network consisting of six different types of buildings:

Sortable: Sortable fulfillment centers, around 800,000 square feet in size, can employ more than 1,500 full-time associates. In these buildings, Amazon associates pick, pack, and ship customer orders such as books, toys, and housewares. Thanks to the innovations of Amazon Robotics, associates often work alongside robots, allowing them to learn new skills and helping create a more efficient process to meet customer demand. Non-sortable: Ranging in size from 600,00 to one million square feet, non-sortable fulfillment centers employ more than 1,000 full-time associates. In these centers, associates pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs. Sortation centers: At sort centers, associates sort customer orders by final destination and consolidate them onto trucks for faster delivery. Amazon's sort center network provides full- and part-time career opportunities ... Receive centers: Amazon's receive centers support customer fulfillment by taking in large orders of the types of inventory that we expect to quickly sell quickly and allocating it to fulfillment centers within the network. Full-and part-time roles are available in these buildings, which are about 600,000 square feet in size. Specialty: Amazon's fulfillment network is also supported by additional types of buildings that handle specific categories of items or are pressed into service at peak times of the year such as the holiday season. Many of these buildings feature part-time opportunities with the option to convert to full-time. Delivery stations: In these buildings, customer orders are prepared for last-mile delivery to customers. Amazon delivery providers enable our fast, everyday shipping.

From the above building descriptions, one can see that the manual effort is still quite extensive, even with the various types of robotics involved. Amazon claims to be able to fit 50% more inventory in the storage space in its robotics-based centers:

In cities where big chunks of commercial real estate are hard to come by, that means Amazon can be nimbler and build smaller and taller fulfillment centers like JFK8, which has four levels. In addition to New York, Amazon has opened fulfillment centers inside other cities including Dallas and Baltimore and has a fulfillment center just 20 minutes outside its Seattle home base. Why is that crucial? Being closer to customers not only means it has shorter delivery times but also gives it a way to lower the costly last-mile delivery expense.

In another development, Amazon recently announced that it is procuring machines known as CartonWrap that automate the boxing up of some customer orders. In another initiative, Amazon is introducing machines known as "SmartPac" which automates packaging in patented envelopes.

Pick and Place Machines

Shopify has bought Chuck but didn't get any pick-and-place technology with the deal. An interesting development is that 6 River Systems has made a strategic partnership with Soft Robotics for such technology right after the 6 River Systems acquisition by Shopify was announced. I guess $450 million doesn't go that far anymore.

We can expect more expenses, not only for pick-and-place technology but for automated packaging and envelopes to start with. The 6 River Systems acquisition was just the beginning of a long journey in competing with other e-commerce companies, and it will be very expensive and probably unprofitable.

The Impact on Shopify Merchants

This is where the Shopify business model gets a little bit murky. Some of Shopify's merchants employ drop-shipping companies and don't require fulfillment services. Others store product locally and ship directly to customers. Then, there are the larger merchants that already have their own fulfillment capabilities. And finally, some merchants already employ one of the many fulfillment services that are easy-to-integrate with Shopify.

Here is the problem. Shopify needs to process a high volume of product in order to achieve competitive shipping rates. Is Shopify going to mandate the use of Shopify Fulfillment by its merchants? I don't think this would be a wise move, considering that fulfillment isn't a one size fits all service. Dictating the fulfillment solution would only serve to drive away Shopify's customers.

A number of factors that dictate the total fulfillment cost for individual merchants, and there isn't one best service. In fact, consultants make a business out of assisting merchants in their choice of fulfillment services to minimize costs. In any case, if there were one best service, Shopify may not be the one to offer it.

Many small businesses don't require the use of fulfillment services. If a company can easily store the product in a basement, spare room or garage, then why would such a business want to pay significant fulfillment costs to achieve 2-day delivery in the United States only? The cost of shipping direct by the merchant is less than the fulfillment fees paid to Shopify.

Summary and Final Thoughts

Shopify is a high-margin high-growth software e-commerce company but has now decided to expand into the business of fulfillment. It isn't clear to me what is driving this move as Shopify will become a warehousing, transportation, and logistics company. Nothing about these activities spells "high-margin" or "profitable".

In all likelihood, Shopify will not be able to compete with Amazon, FedEx or UPS on transportation costs. The company may be on par with dozens of other fulfillment companies, some of which offer 1-day and international delivery. Shopify only intends to offer 2-day delivery in the United States, not particularly competitive.

It isn't clear that 6 River Systems offers superior robotics and AI technology that will drive down labor costs more than the competition. Certainly, Shopify will have trouble competing with Amazon and Walmart at the very least.

The 6 River Systems technology is designed for convenience and fast startup. It won't deliver a small footprint, however. Shopify will have difficulty competing for the last mile, in city centers where the cost of real estate is high.

I expect that we are seeing the tip of the iceberg with regards to expenses, not only for acquiring new technology but for building the machines and fulfillment centers and acquiring real estate. Oh, and let's not forget the large number of delivery vans, airplanes and other delivery methods that the competition has invested in.

Yes, Shopify investors, you have been relegated to the minor leagues. No more high-growth high-margin investment.

