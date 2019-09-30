Holly Energy Partners: An Excellent Prospect For Income Investors

A lot of investors seem to gravitate toward the big players in the midstream space, but hidden beneath those top names are a number of small- and mid-sized prospects for market participants to consider. One such name, with a market cap of only $2.66 billion, is Holly Energy Partners (HEP), a provider of refining, transportation, and storage services. With a history of strong cash flow growth and a high payout ratio, the company makes for an attractive prospect for the right kind of investors.

A history of success

Over at least the past five years, the management team at Holly Energy has demonstrated that it is capable of achieving great things. As an example, we need to only look at the company's operating cash flow over time. Between 2014 and 2018, for instance, operating cash flow expanded, rising nearly every year from $185.24 million to $295.21 million. That translates into a growth of 59.4% over the five-year period covered.

*Created by Author

Operating cash flow is a great measure to look at, but perhaps better is what I refer to as "true free cash flow". Free cash flow is merely operating cash flow minus capex, but for most firms, capex has two components: a maintenance component and a growth component. When you look at growth-oriented capex and subtract it from operating cash flow, you are punishing the firm for its growth initiatives. Maintenance capex, on the other hand, is how much needs to be spent just to keep operations at current levels in perpetuity. Most companies don't report the distinction between the two, but in the midstream space, it is fairly common to see.

*Created by Author

On average in recent years, maintenance capex for Holly Energy has ranged between about $7 million and just under $10 million per annum. In the graph above, you can see these calculations and how true free cash flow, which I define as operating cash flow less maintenance capex, has performed over time. Between 2014 and 2018, the figure expanded by 58.9% from $180.62 million to $287.03 million. This is truly remarkable because it's a measure of how much cash the company can generate forever if it elects not to pursue growth any longer.

*Created by Author

Another metric to take into consideration is EBITDA. In the graph above, you can see that this figure has performed similarly to the company's other cash flow metrics in recent years, rising from $204.02 million in 2014 to $347.16 million last year. That translates into a growth over the five years covered of 70.2%. In the graph below, meanwhile, you can see the last cash flow metric I decided to touch on: DCF (distributable cash flow). This is, in theory, how much cash the company has in any given year to cover its distributions. Between 2014 and 2018, the metric has grown 53.5% from $172.72 million to $265.09 million.

*Created by Author

As a result of its strong cash flow figures, Holly Energy has been able to reward investors well over time. In the image below, for instance, you can see that between 2005 and 2018, the firm's distribution has risen at a 6.9% rate per annum, growing from $1.11 per unit to $2.65. As of its latest payout, the firm's annualized distribution stands at $2.69 per share, or about $283.63 million. For last year, the total payout to shareholders was $264.98 million, just slightly below the firm's DCF for the year. This leaves little in the way of wiggle room in terms of covering the distribution, but that's a risk investors are likely okay with. Even if the firm were to cut its distribution by 20%, and if the share price of the entity remained unchanged, it would still offer a yield of 8.5% compared to the 10.6% it boasts today.

*Taken from Holly Energy Partners

Shares look cheap

Not only has Holly Energy demonstrated attractive growth and not only does the firm pay out a high amount of cash relative to the value the market puts on its stock, shares of the business are also attractively priced at this time. As an example, we need only look at the table below, which takes the firm's current market capitalization and EV (enterprise value) and compares those figures to its various cash flow metrics.

*Created by Author

On a price/operating cash flow basis, for instance, Holly Energy is trading at a multiple of just 9. Relative to true free cash flow, the multiple is barely higher at 9.2. To see a trading that low and to think that the risk to the enterprise struggling in the future is low is great since it's almost certainly a bargain. On a DCF basis, the multiple is a little higher at 10, while on an EV/EBITDA multiples basis, we're looking at a price of 11.8. All of these metrics, while not deep value, do place the firm as relatively cheap, especially considering that units are trading just off their 52-week low point and 22.9% below their 52-week high point. Add to this the firm's solid business model and it's difficult not to find it a great prospect.

In addition to being cheap, Holly Energy has the distinction of not being too heavily leveraged. Earlier this year, management calculated its TTM (trailing twelve months) debt/EBITDA multiple as being about 4.1 while its debt/equity ratio as of its latest quarter I calculated to be just over 3. Though not a phenomenal spot to be in, its leverage is low enough that it could tap the debt markets in order to spur growth further if it so desired.

Takeaway

Right now, Holly Energy looks like a prime investment prospect for market participants to consider. The company's historical performance has been robust, its shares are attractively priced, its low share price relative to its distribution translates to a high yield, and I see very little risk facing the enterprise near-term. Disruptions always could come and affect the business, but even if it continues to pay out even a sizable fraction of what it does today, the opportunities would be interesting and attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.