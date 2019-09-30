Eldorado Gold: Management's Game Plan Will Be More Important Than Equity Issue

Eldorado Gold has many options regarding how to spend money. Management's choices will be critical for the future of the stock.

Eldorado Gold (EGO) has recently surprised the market with the announcement of an at-the-market equity program that allows to issue up to $125 million worth of common shares from treasury at prevailing market prices. As per the announcement, the proceeds from this program may be used for potential investments in the company's mines, repayment of indebtedness or general corporate purposes. Here's what I think of this news.

In late August, Eldorado filed a prospectus (announcement, prospectus) that allowed it to offer up to $750 million of common shares, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants, rights, subscription receipts and units over a 25-month period. The at-the-market equity program is the first iteration of a fundraising plan.

At $7.77, the price at the time of writing, Eldorado may offer 16 million shares. However, it should be noted that the program will be effective until September 26, 2021, so the company has plenty of time to sell the shares. Also, it will most likely do the sales in small amounts.

However, traders will look at any spikes in Eldorado's share price as exit signals since one would expect that Eldorado's management will use higher stock prices as an opportunity to sell shares into the market. This will put some pressure on the stock during any major upside move.

That said, the main catalysts for Eldorado Gold shares will be the gold price dynamics and the exact capital spending plans. In the announcement, the company noted a number of projects like Kisladag investments, Lamaque expansion, Skouries re-start, Perama Hill environmental impact assessment and Olympias expansion.

I believe that these projects are definitely not created equal for the market. At this point, my bet is that the market will support Lamaque expansion as the mine has already shown decent results and did not encounter any major problems during the start-up. At the same time, putting more money into the troubled Olympias will not look good. As for Skouries, I believe that Eldorado Gold should find a joint venture partner since the capex requirements are simply too big. It will be interesting to see what solution Eldorado will propose for Kisladag, but it should be noted that the current bull run in Eldorado Gold shares began after the company decided against putting more money into Kisladag.

At this point, I maintain my neutral stance on Eldorado Gold. The gold has just breached the $1,500 mark due to continued US dollar strength and this negative catalyst may lead to a broader short-term sell-off in gold names if the market believes that this was not a one-time event. In the longer term, I maintain my view that gold has finally entered a new multi-year bull market after it successfully breached $1,400. The at-the-market equity program serves as another short-term negative catalyst (although it will be in play for two years, the big effect on the share price will most likely be limited to several days/weeks after the announcement of the program). Eldorado's rich asset base is balancing the situation.

In my opinion, the management actions will play a crucial role in Eldorado story since there are so many options, but its funds are limited, so the management's moves will have a major influence on the company's performance. So far, the management's performance has been far from stellar (the company's monthly stock price chart vividly tells the story), so this is a risk factor which may turn into a positive catalyst if the management's decisions turn out to be value-adding rather than value-destructive. Unless gold makes a major move in either direction, Eldorado's shares will likely be set for a choppy trading until the company provides its third-quarter report in late October and the management outlines its plans.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.