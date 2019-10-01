Buy And Buy Again Annaly Preferred Shares

As of this article being finished, we swapped NLY-F for AGNC’s new preferred share.

We are happy to continue in the making of money for investors.

NLY preferred shares come with a risk rating of 1 and continually fall into our buy range.

We were asked if we tire of writing articles about NLY’s preferred shares.

Recently, we were asked if we tire of writing articles about Annaly Capital Management’s (NLY) preferred shares.

The simple answer to that would be no.

And, if you haven’t guessed already, we had another buy alert for an NLY preferred share. Specifically, we sold NLY-I (NLY.PI) to fund our purchase of NLY-F (NLY.PF).

We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s picks come from our latest article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 170.”

For investors interested in the common stock, we just published a public article. This article will be going over the preferred shares from NLY.

Annaly preferred share

A dividend capture is an opportunity to sell shares shortly after the ex-dividend date for a price similar to where they traded before going ex-dividend. Often the shares are purchased just prior to the ex-dividend date, though not always.

Common share prices are often too volatile to create great dividend capture opportunities. They can happen in common shares, but the common share prices can also drop much faster. Many of the preferred shares we are covering can go an entire month with shares trading in a range of $.50, or about 2% of the share price. Those stable prices are ideal for dividend capture opportunities.

Often we are able to locate an opportunity among the preferred shares we cover. The goal is to buy the shares just before the ex-dividend date at an attractive price. Then, we expect to sell them after the ex-dividend date for a similar price. We are relying on inefficient markets where many buyers don’t think about the ex-dividend date when picking shares.

Because the sector has rallied significantly over the last several months, there are far fewer choices available today. That is primarily a function of fewer shares offering great entry opportunities.

We still find great opportunities, as evidenced by our trade in NLY-I over the last 7 days. They simply take a little longer to develop. When we don’t see an attractive opportunity, we encourage investors to sit tight and wait for a few weeks or months while more opportunities show up. Most analysts simply raise their target prices so they can continue to have plenty of bullish ratings.

Less than two weeks ago (9/13/2019) we placed two trades:

We sold 1,426 shares of NLY-F at $25.97. We purchased 1,460 shares of NLY-I at $25.36.

We believed NLY-I would outperform NLY-F because the prices should be much closer together. We pocketed a spread of $.61.

Recently (9/20/2019), we placed two more trades:

We sold all 1,460 shares of NLY-I at $25.97. We purchased 1,460 shares of NLY-F at $26.01.

In this second trade, we paid a spread of $.04.

The net return comes out at $.57 per share on 1,460 shares. Excellent.

Liquidity for preferred shares can be a little low, but Friday afternoon and Monday morning usually see higher liquidity than other times. Both NLY-F and NLY-I traded significant volumes on 9/20/2019. We encourage investors to only use limit-buy and limit-sell orders to protect themselves from any sudden weakness in liquidity.

We provided some additional math in our preferred shares article: Preferred Shares Week 170.

Additional math

We placed trades on 9/13/2019 and 9/20/2019. They were for NLY-I and NLY-F.

Let’s break them down:

We sold NLY-F on 9/13/2019 for a 5.46% gain over 150 days. We used that cash to purchase shares of NLY-I on 9/13/2019. On 9/20/2019, we sold NLY-I for a 2.41% gain. We used that cash to purchase shares of NLY-F on 9/20/2019. The 2.41% from NLY-I came out to a net gain of more than $800. That was over just 7 days (one week). Who wouldn’t want $800 a week?

These are not the only times we’ve been in NLY preferred shares this year. This year alone, we have purchased and sold Annaly’s preferred shares 5 times.

If you’re wondering why we do it so often, the below chart of our returns should suffice:

We understand that many investors may just want to buy and hold preferred shares. That’s a perfectly fine strategy. For investors who are willing to trade in and out of preferred shares, we keep track of the most attractive prices for the preferred shares we cover. Even if you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you want the best entry price to lock in the strongest yield.

Final thoughts

Both shares are currently in our "neutral" range. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with these preferred shares. This is simply the kind of swap we often make a few times a year to ramp up our total returns without taking on additional risk. Annaly Capital Management has some of the best preferred shares in the sector. We see them as carrying relatively low risk and they continually come into price ranges we are more than happy to pay.

Update

As of this article being finished, we sold NLY-F to purchase AGNC’s new preferred share. Our sale price was $26.01 (same as purchase price).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC PREFERRED SHARE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.