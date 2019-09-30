Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: September 13, 2019

17 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 15 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday September 13th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

17 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 23 last week), and the average price return was 0.00% (down from 0.94% last week). The leading gainers were MLPs (+4.43%), Emerging Market Equity (+2.68%), and Asia Equity (+2.62%), while High Yield Munis (-3.84%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

15 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 23 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.04% (down from 0.78% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+4.19%), Latin American Equity (+2.01%) and Emerging Market Equity (+1.82%). The top losing sector by NAV was U.S. Real Estate (-1.93%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were US Utilities (+2.78%), Preferreds (+2.47%) and Emerging Market Income (+1.83%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.30%). The average sector discount is -5.74% (up from -5.79% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Global Equity Dividend (+1.21%), while High Yield Munis (-2.46%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.06% (down from 0.18% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average one-year z-score is U.S. Real Estate (+1.89), followed by Investment Grade (+1.35). The lowest z-score was Other Non-U.S. Equity (-0.57), followed by High Yield Munis (-0.45). The average z-score is +0.52 (up from +0.50 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.17%), global equity dividend (9.88%), Global Growth & Income (9.43%), Emerging Market Income (9.19%) and Covered Call (8.54%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.05% (same as last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Invesco CA Value Muni (VCV) -5.77% 4.62% -6.37% 0.0 -7.20% -1.48% BlackRock Long-Term Muni Adv (BTA) -5.42% -3.05% -3.05% 0.6 -6.84% -1.62% PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (PZC) -4.89% 4.75% 4.44% -0.9 -6.78% -2.41% PIMCO Municipal Income III (PMX) -4.61% 5.12% 5.04% -1.6 -6.53% -2.42% Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bond (DSM) -4.56% 5.22% -3.50% 0.5 -6.11% -1.66% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) -4.52% 5.24% -12.25% -1.1 2.83% 8.15% BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) -4.37% 4.21% 3.42% 0.4 -5.06% -1.04% Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc (NAC) -4.32% 4.38% -10.60% 0.1 -6.56% -2.03% Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Value (NUW) -4.07% 3.47% -3.39% -0.2 -5.57% -1.58% Guggenheim Taxable Muni Mng Du (GBAB) -3.84% 4.16% 4.16% 0.7 -6.51% -3.05%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 11.99% 11.51% -0.20% 0.0 5.29% -7.33% Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) 6.38% 10.47% -12.33% -0.8 2.75% -4.71% GAMCO Nat Res Gold & Income (GNT) 5.40% 10.27% -1.68% 2.7 3.36% -2.30% Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) 4.09% 10.30% -7.50% -0.3 4.62% 0.00% Bancroft Fund (BCV) 3.72% 4.11% -5.16% 3.6 2.56% -1.45% Voya Intl High Div Equity Inc (IID) 3.19% 11.27% -2.41% 0.7 4.81% 1.40% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return (JMF) 3.16% 11.42% -1.90% 3.2 5.93% 2.53% Cohen & Steers Qty Inc Realty (RQI) 3.03% 6.17% 4.19% 2.5 0.20% -2.70% RENN Glb. Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) 3.02% % -14.51% 0.1 3.12% -0.52% Highland Floating Rate Opportu (HFRO) 2.95% 6.82% -3.76% 0.3 2.42% -0.71%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and one-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY) -24.9% 0.035 0.0263 3.19% 1.65% -0.2 129% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Value (NUW) -16.1% 0.056 0.047 3.47% -3.39% -0.2 96% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen NY Municipal Value 2 (NYV) -15.3% 0.0425 0.036 3.02% -9.94% -0.1 97% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Delaware Invest National Muni (VFL) -15.0% 0.05 0.0425 3.86% -11.51% 0.2 114% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -13.8% 0.032 0.0276 6.78% -9.33% 1.3 127% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -13.3% 0.0655 0.0568 7.53% -8.49% 0.3 109% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 Delaware Invest CO Muni Income (VCF) -10.0% 0.05 0.045 3.65% -3.41% 0.8 106% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 Invesco PA Value Muni (VPV) -9.7% 0.0535 0.0483 4.49% -7.91% 0.6 103% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 (NCB) -9.6% 0.047 0.0425 3.07% 1.59% 0.9 108% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund (NJV) -8.9% 0.045 0.041 3.69% -13.55% -0.3 98% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps (JSD) -6.8% 0.1035 0.0965 8.18% -9.64% -0.6 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) -6.7% 0.305 0.28463 8.80% -15.19% 1.7 -2% 9/12/2019 9/19/2019 Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc (NAC) -6.3% 0.0555 0.052 4.38% -10.60% 0.1 102% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NPN) -6.2% 0.0405 0.038 3.25% -7.50% 0.5 103% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen Taxable Muni Income (NBB) -5.3% 0.103 0.0975 5.17% -1.31% 1.5 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -4.0% 0.1152 0.1106 11.15% -8.38% -0.7 2% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -3.6% 0.28 0.27 7.59% -10.23% 0.6 6% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -3.5% 0.0375 0.0362 7.58% -12.25% -0.7 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -3.2% 0.0903 0.0874 11.12% -10.24% 0.1 0% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) -3.2% 0.0625 0.0605 7.54% -11.24% -0.1 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) -1.8% 0.265 0.2602 3.70% -9.88% 1.3 32% 9/9/2019 9/17/2019 India Fund Inc (IFN) -1.7% 0.59 0.58 11.45% -10.63% 0.3 -1% 9/11/2019 9/20/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -1.2% 0.04676 0.0462 9.54% 2.83% 0.6 29% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -0.9% 0.1035 0.1026 11.41% -9.92% 0.3 19% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.6% 0.0908 0.0903 7.81% 24.84% 0.9 37% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02035 0.02024 9.10% 3.49% 1.3 57% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.2% 0.0916 0.0914 11.09% -10.90% 0 40% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 0.2% 0.04242 0.04251 8.71% -8.29% 0.8 54% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 New Ireland Fund (IRL) 0.5% 0.111 0.1115 5.16% -19.13% -2.1 2% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.6% 0.02876 0.02893 9.14% -5.94% 1.3 30% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.6% 0.05983 0.06019 8.70% -8.08% 1.4 49% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc (FINS) 0.9% 0.1171 0.1181 % 1.55% 0 0% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 1.3% 0.076 0.077 6.81% -12.03% -0.6 96% 9/3/2019 9/20/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 1.3% 0.076 0.077 6.60% -12.55% -0.6 97% 9/3/2019 9/20/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 1.4% 0.02887 0.02927 7.75% -5.43% -0.1 33% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 2.9% 0.034 0.035 6.85% -12.98% -0.1 93% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 JH Income Securities (JHS) 3.1% 0.1504 0.155 4.32% -6.27% 0.5 33% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 JH Investors Trust (JHI) 4.3% 0.3111 0.3246 7.51% -4.31% 3.1 31% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Aberdeen Emerg Mkt Equity Inc (AEF) 12.5% 0.04 0.045 1.11% -11.89% -0.2 53% 9/11/2019 9/20/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.