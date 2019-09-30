Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: September 13, 2019

Note: This report was released to members 2 weeks ago.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday September 13th, 2019.
Weekly performance roundup
17 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 23 last week), and the average price return was 0.00% (down from 0.94% last week). The leading gainers were MLPs (+4.43%), Emerging Market Equity (+2.68%), and Asia Equity (+2.62%), while High Yield Munis (-3.84%) lagged.
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
15 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 23 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.04% (down from 0.78% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+4.19%), Latin American Equity (+2.01%) and Emerging Market Equity (+1.82%). The top losing sector by NAV was U.S. Real Estate (-1.93%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The top 3 sectors by premium were US Utilities (+2.78%), Preferreds (+2.47%) and Emerging Market Income (+1.83%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.30%). The average sector discount is -5.74% (up from -5.79% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Global Equity Dividend (+1.21%), while High Yield Munis (-2.46%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.06% (down from 0.18% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average one-year z-score is U.S. Real Estate (+1.89), followed by Investment Grade (+1.35). The lowest z-score was Other Non-U.S. Equity (-0.57), followed by High Yield Munis (-0.45). The average z-score is +0.52 (up from +0.50 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.17%), global equity dividend (9.88%), Global Growth & Income (9.43%), Emerging Market Income (9.19%) and Covered Call (8.54%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.05% (same as last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D decrease
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
Z-Score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Invesco CA Value Muni
|
(VCV)
|
-5.77%
|
4.62%
|
-6.37%
|
0.0
|
-7.20%
|
-1.48%
|
BlackRock Long-Term Muni Adv
|
(BTA)
|
-5.42%
|-3.05%
|
-3.05%
|
0.6
|
-6.84%
|
-1.62%
|
PIMCO CA Municipal Income III
|
(PZC)
|
-4.89%
|
4.75%
|
4.44%
|
-0.9
|
-6.78%
|
-2.41%
|
PIMCO Municipal Income III
|
(PMX)
|
-4.61%
|
5.12%
|
5.04%
|
-1.6
|
-6.53%
|
-2.42%
|
Dreyfus Strategic Muni Bond
|
(DSM)
|
-4.56%
|
5.22%
|
-3.50%
|
0.5
|
-6.11%
|
-1.66%
|
Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|
(GGO)
|
-4.52%
|
5.24%
|
-12.25%
|
-1.1
|
2.83%
|
8.15%
|
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
|
(MUA)
|
-4.37%
|
4.21%
|
3.42%
|
0.4
|
-5.06%
|
-1.04%
|
Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc
|
(NAC)
|
-4.32%
|
4.38%
|
-10.60%
|
0.1
|
-6.56%
|
-2.03%
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Value
|
(NUW)
|
-4.07%
|
3.47%
|
-3.39%
|
-0.2
|
-5.57%
|
-1.58%
|
Guggenheim Taxable Muni Mng Du
|
(GBAB)
|
-3.84%
|4.16%
|
4.16%
|
0.7
|
-6.51%
|
-3.05%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D increase
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
z-score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
OFS Credit Company Inc
|
(OCCI)
|
11.99%
|
11.51%
|
-0.20%
|
0.0
|
5.29%
|
-7.33%
|
Templeton Dragon Fund
|
(TDF)
|
6.38%
|
10.47%
|
-12.33%
|
-0.8
|
2.75%
|
-4.71%
|
GAMCO Nat Res Gold & Income
|
(GNT)
|
5.40%
|
10.27%
|
-1.68%
|
2.7
|
3.36%
|
-2.30%
|
Aberdeen Australia Equity
|
(IAF)
|
4.09%
|
10.30%
|
-7.50%
|
-0.3
|
4.62%
|
0.00%
|
Bancroft Fund
|
(BCV)
|
3.72%
|
4.11%
|
-5.16%
|
3.6
|
2.56%
|
-1.45%
|
Voya Intl High Div Equity Inc
|
(IID)
|
3.19%
|
11.27%
|
-2.41%
|
0.7
|
4.81%
|
1.40%
|
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return
|
(JMF)
|
3.16%
|
11.42%
|
-1.90%
|
3.2
|
5.93%
|
2.53%
|
Cohen & Steers Qty Inc Realty
|
(RQI)
|
3.03%
|
6.17%
|
4.19%
|
2.5
|
0.20%
|
-2.70%
|
RENN Glb. Entrepreneurs Fund
|
(RCG)
|
3.02%
|
%
|
-14.51%
|
0.1
|
3.12%
|
-0.52%
|
Highland Floating Rate Opportu
|
(HFRO)
|
2.95%
|
6.82%
|
-3.76%
|
0.3
|
2.42%
|
-0.71%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and one-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target
|
(JHY)
|
-24.9%
|
0.035
|
0.0263
|
3.19%
|
1.65%
|
-0.2
|
129%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Value
|
(NUW)
|
-16.1%
|
0.056
|
0.047
|
3.47%
|
-3.39%
|
-0.2
|
96%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Nuveen NY Municipal Value 2
|
(NYV)
|
-15.3%
|
0.0425
|
0.036
|
3.02%
|
-9.94%
|
-0.1
|
97%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Delaware Invest National Muni
|
(VFL)
|
-15.0%
|
0.05
|
0.0425
|
3.86%
|
-11.51%
|
0.2
|
114%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/19/2019
|
Templeton Global Income
|
(GIM)
|
-13.8%
|
0.032
|
0.0276
|
6.78%
|
-9.33%
|
1.3
|
127%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/13/2019
|
Templeton Emerging Mkts Income
|
(TEI)
|
-13.3%
|
0.0655
|
0.0568
|
7.53%
|
-8.49%
|
0.3
|
109%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/13/2019
|
Delaware Invest CO Muni Income
|
(VCF)
|
-10.0%
|
0.05
|
0.045
|
3.65%
|
-3.41%
|
0.8
|
106%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/19/2019
|
Invesco PA Value Muni
|
(VPV)
|
-9.7%
|
0.0535
|
0.0483
|
4.49%
|
-7.91%
|
0.6
|
103%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/17/2019
|
Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2
|
(NCB)
|
-9.6%
|
0.047
|
0.0425
|
3.07%
|
1.59%
|
0.9
|
108%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund
|
(NJV)
|
-8.9%
|
0.045
|
0.041
|
3.69%
|
-13.55%
|
-0.3
|
98%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps
|
(JSD)
|
-6.8%
|
0.1035
|
0.0965
|
8.18%
|
-9.64%
|
-0.6
|
99%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Herzfeld Caribbean Basin
|
(CUBA)
|
-6.7%
|
0.305
|
0.28463
|
8.80%
|
-15.19%
|
1.7
|
-2%
|
9/12/2019
|
9/19/2019
|
Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc
|
(NAC)
|
-6.3%
|
0.0555
|
0.052
|
4.38%
|
-10.60%
|
0.1
|
102%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund
|
(NPN)
|
-6.2%
|
0.0405
|
0.038
|
3.25%
|
-7.50%
|
0.5
|
103%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Nuveen Taxable Muni Income
|
(NBB)
|
-5.3%
|
0.103
|
0.0975
|
5.17%
|
-1.31%
|
1.5
|
99%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Clough Global Equity
|
(GLQ)
|
-4.0%
|
0.1152
|
0.1106
|
11.15%
|
-8.38%
|
-0.7
|
2%
|
9/10/2019
|
9/19/2019
|
Royce Value Trust
|
(RVT)
|
-3.6%
|
0.28
|
0.27
|
7.59%
|
-10.23%
|
0.6
|
6%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Nuveen Senior Income
|
(NSL)
|
-3.5%
|
0.0375
|
0.0362
|
7.58%
|
-12.25%
|
-0.7
|
99%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Clough Global Opportunities
|
(GLO)
|
-3.2%
|
0.0903
|
0.0874
|
11.12%
|
-10.24%
|
0.1
|
0%
|
9/10/2019
|
9/19/2019
|
Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps
|
(JRO)
|
-3.2%
|
0.0625
|
0.0605
|
7.54%
|
-11.24%
|
-0.1
|
99%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Tri-Continental Corporation
|
(TY)
|
-1.8%
|
0.265
|
0.2602
|
3.70%
|
-9.88%
|
1.3
|
32%
|
9/9/2019
|
9/17/2019
|
India Fund Inc
|
(IFN)
|
-1.7%
|
0.59
|
0.58
|
11.45%
|
-10.63%
|
0.3
|
-1%
|
9/11/2019
|
9/20/2019
|
MFS Special Value Trust
|
(MFV)
|
-1.2%
|
0.04676
|
0.0462
|
9.54%
|
2.83%
|
0.6
|
29%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/17/2019
|
Clough Global Div and Inc Fund
|
(GLV)
|
-0.9%
|
0.1035
|
0.1026
|
11.41%
|
-9.92%
|
0.3
|
19%
|
9/10/2019
|
9/19/2019
|
Delaware Inv Div & Inc
|
(DDF)
|
-0.6%
|
0.0908
|
0.0903
|
7.81%
|
24.84%
|
0.9
|
37%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/19/2019
|
MFS Intermediate High Income
|
(CIF)
|
-0.5%
|
0.02035
|
0.02024
|
9.10%
|
3.49%
|
1.3
|
57%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/17/2019
|
Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc
|
(DEX)
|
-0.2%
|
0.0916
|
0.0914
|
11.09%
|
-10.90%
|
0
|
40%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/19/2019
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Boosters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
MFS Multi-Market Income
|
(MMT)
|
0.2%
|
0.04242
|
0.04251
|
8.71%
|
-8.29%
|
0.8
|
54%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/17/2019
|
New Ireland Fund
|
(IRL)
|
0.5%
|
0.111
|
0.1115
|
5.16%
|
-19.13%
|
-2.1
|
2%
|
9/10/2019
|
9/19/2019
|
MFS Intermediate Income
|
(MIN)
|
0.6%
|
0.02876
|
0.02893
|
9.14%
|
-5.94%
|
1.3
|
30%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/17/2019
|
MFS Charter Income
|
(MCR)
|
0.6%
|
0.05983
|
0.06019
|
8.70%
|
-8.08%
|
1.4
|
49%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/17/2019
|
Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc
|
(FINS)
|
0.9%
|
0.1171
|
0.1181
|
%
|
1.55%
|
0
|
0%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/13/2019
|
EV Senior Floating Rate
|
(EFR)
|
1.3%
|
0.076
|
0.077
|
6.81%
|
-12.03%
|
-0.6
|
96%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/20/2019
|
EV Floating Rate Income
|
(EFT)
|
1.3%
|
0.076
|
0.077
|
6.60%
|
-12.55%
|
-0.6
|
97%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/20/2019
|
MFS Government Markets Income
|
(MGF)
|
1.4%
|
0.02887
|
0.02927
|
7.75%
|
-5.43%
|
-0.1
|
33%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/17/2019
|
EV Senior Income Trust
|
(EVF)
|
2.9%
|
0.034
|
0.035
|
6.85%
|
-12.98%
|
-0.1
|
93%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
JH Income Securities
|
(JHS)
|
3.1%
|
0.1504
|
0.155
|
4.32%
|
-6.27%
|
0.5
|
33%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
JH Investors Trust
|
(JHI)
|
4.3%
|
0.3111
|
0.3246
|
7.51%
|
-4.31%
|
3.1
|
31%
|
9/3/2019
|
9/12/2019
|
Aberdeen Emerg Mkt Equity Inc
|
(AEF)
|
12.5%
|
0.04
|
0.045
|
1.11%
|
-11.89%
|
-0.2
|
53%
|
9/11/2019
|
9/20/2019
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...
Alpha Gen Capital presents YH CEF Report September | Some Surprise Cuts (Sept. 9)
Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - All Of The Funds Increased Their Prices (Sept. 12)
The Balance of Trade presents DNP: A Leveraged Fund With An Attractive Risk-Return Profile (Sept. 8), Diving Into The >2% Expense Ratio On The DNP Select Income Fund (Sept. 11), DNP: Measuring This Closed-End Fund Against XLU (Sept. 12)
BOOX Research presents Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund: Avoid At Narrow Discount To NAV (Sept. 11)
Dividend Seeker presents Assessing PIMCO NY Muni Funds - And Selecting PNI (Sept. 8)
Closed End Fund Tracker presents High Yield And High Drama In Closed End Fund Proxy Battle (Sept. 10)
Power Hedge presents TYG - An Interesting Way To Play Midstream Growth, But Price Is Not That Appealing (Sept. 7), EVT: Price Is A Bit High For This Otherwise Decent Income Fund (Sept. 12)
RockieK presents Reviewing Royce Closed End Funds (Sept. 12)
*Stanford Chemist presents The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - August 2019: Sweet And Sour (Sept. 9), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 23, 2019 (Sept. 10)
Tom Roseen presents The Month In Closed-End Funds: August 2019 (Sept. 9)
*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.
Macro/market section
Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: New Market Highs Loom As The Upside Momentum Continues (Sept. 15)
Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Falling Confidence A Possible Threat To Markets (Sept. 15)
Lance Roberts presents The August Jobs Report Confirms The Economy Is Slowing (Sept. 14)
Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.