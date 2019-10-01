Meat Sector Q3 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q4 2019

The animal protein or meat sector moved 3.51% lower in Q3, but lean hog futures continued to post gains over the past nine months. The sector finished 2018 with a 3.73% loss and has moved 7.32% lower over the first nine months of 2019. Meats ended 2017 with an 8.39% gain after falling 8.80% in 2016. In the meat markets, results can be skewed by term structure given the seasonality in the prices of beef and pork.

During Q3, the animal protein sector exited the 2019 grilling season which began on the Memorial Day weekend at the end of May and ran through the early September. Live cattle and feeder cattle futures made lower highs and lower lows over the past three months. Live cattle futures dropped below the $1 per pound level for the first time since 2016. Lean hogs posted a loss even though the outbreak of African swine fever spread from China to neighboring countries, increasing concerns about the availability of pork on a global basis. The escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China in August weighed on meat prices.

The iPath B Bloomberg Livestock Total Return ETN product (COWB) reflects price action in the meat markets. The Invesco DB Agriculture STF (DBA) over a 10% exposure to the live cattle and hog futures markets.

Live Cattle Review

Live cattle futures fell 5.36% in Q3 after moving 12.09% lower in Q2 and are 15.58% lower over the first nine months of this year after moving 1.91% higher for the year at the end of 2018. In 2017, live cattle gained 4.74% for the year. In 2016, live cattle futures lost 15.17% of their value. The nearby month live cattle futures contract on the CME traded in a range between 97.175 cents and $1.30450 per pound so far in 2019. October live cattle futures closed on September 30 at 1.04575 cents per pound basis the nearby futures contract.

The price of live cattle futures had been in a bull market mid-May 2018, but that ended in Q2, and the price continued to decline throughout Q3.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of live cattle futures shows that price momentum and relative strength were in neutral territory.

As we move into the final quarter of 2019 live cattle futures will face the offseason. Meanwhile, any deal on trade between the U.S. and China could provide support for the price of cattle and other types of meat.

Feeder Cattle Review

While live cattle futures contracts have a physical delivery mechanism, feeder cattle contracts are cash-settled instruments. Feeder cattle futures tend to attract more speculative interest. Feeder cattle outperformed live cattle prices in Q3 as the price gained 4.06% and were 4.33% lower over the first nine months of 2019. In 2018, feeder cattle futures gained 1.95% compared to their closing price at the end of 2017. Feeder cattle gained 11.92% in 2017 after moving 21.84% lower in 2016. Feeder cattle posted a decline of 23.2% in 2015, but in 2014 they gained 29.65% on the year. So far in 2019, the range in nearby feeder cattle contracts was from a low of $1.27325 to a high of $1.62950 per pound, and they closed Q3 just below the middle of the trading band. The same fundamentals affecting the live cattle futures are at play in the feeder cattle futures contract. At times the Feeder cattle contract leads the live cattle contract as speculators can push the price of the cash-settled contract because of less liquidity when it comes to volume and open interest. Nearby feeder cattle futures closed on September 30, 2019, at $1.42400 per pound.

Source: CME

The weekly chart in feeder cattle futures displays a bearish trend of lower highs and lower lows, but the feeder cattle broke higher above the recent higher low at the end of Q3. Relative strength and price momentum were both above neutral territory.

Lean Hogs Review

In 2015, lean hogs shed 26.35% of value. Lean hogs moved 10.62% higher in 2016. In 2017, lean hog prices moved 8.50% to the upside. In 2018, the price of pork posted a loss of 15.05% for the year. In Q3, hog prices moved 9.22% lower despite global supply concerns over an outbreak of African swine fever in China but were 7.34% higher for the first nine months of 2019. The range in this market was a low of 52.25 cents to a high of $1.02455 per pound for the first nine months of 2019. Nearby lean hog futures settled on September 30 at 65.45 cents per pound on the nearby contract.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, lean hog prices took off to the upside in March as news of the swine fever broke. We are now past the peak season for demand as trade issues with China escalated over the second and third quarters, and the price moved lower.

Technical resistance on the weekly chart is at the May 2019 high at 93.025 cents per pound. Support on the weekly chart is at the mid-February low at 52.25 cents and then at the October 2016 bottom at 40.7 cents. Momentum on the weekly chart was in oversold territory.

The prospects for animal proteins in Q4 2019

As we move into Q4, the prices of cattle and hogs will continue to be sensitive to the news cycle on trade, but the offseason for demand and African swine fever could inject volatility into the futures markets. When it comes to hogs, lower global supplies are likely to keep a bid under the price of pork that will keep the meat above the 2016 low at 40.70 cents per pound. In the cattle market, consumers could purchase more beef over the coming months if fears of swine fever increase. However, the final three months of 2019 could be a time when prices continue to drift to the downside.

Demographic factors continue to support demand for animal proteins as we move forward into the next quarter of 2019, but the ongoing uncertainty over trade is likely to influence prices.

Volatility is a paradise for traders, but in the world of meats, it can be hazardous. Since price gaps are the norm rather than the exception in the meat markets, stop orders may not result in optimal execution for risk positions. For those who do not venture into the volatile futures markets, ETN vehicles such as the COWB or MOO products tend to replicate price action in the animal protein markets. The DBA ETF product has exposure to meat futures and is also a product that reflects the price action in other agricultural commodities. DBA could be a barometer of trade issues with the Chinese over the coming months. DBA is the product that has an over 10% exposure to the cattle and hog markets. The fund summary for DBA states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the 'index') over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities ('index commodities'), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of exchange-traded futures.

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA held a 10.59% exposure to August live cattle and July hog futures at the end of Q3.

DBA has $356.49 million in net assets and trades an average of 289,973 shares each day. The net assets of this ETF product dropped by $75.69 million from the end of Q2 2019. The average number of shares traded each day also declined over the past three months.

Source: Barchart

DBA moved from $16.57 at the end of Q2 2019 to $15.86 at the end of Q3, a decline of $0.71 or 4.28% for the quarter. DBA fell to a new all-time low at $14.62 on September 9 but recovered by the end of the quarter.

