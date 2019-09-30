Stryker: Striking It Rich

Image Source: freerangestock.com - Free Commercial Images

Introduction

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down."

- Warren Buffett

What is a wonderful company, and what is 'quality merchandise' from an investing standpoint? The most constructive definition to address this question is Warren Buffett's concept of "economic moat", a long-lasting competitive advantage that allows a given company to harvest above-average returns on its capital, even when faced with economic downturns or powerful competitors.

A quality investing strategy should, therefore, capture the fundamental nature of Buffett's philosophy. Here, the aim is to identify high-quality stocks - or "compounders" - trading at reasonable prices by calculating a simple Quality Score based on 12 fundamental factors related to the actual business and its intrinsic economic characteristics. These are (possibly) the qualitative and quantitative factors that best capture the elusive 'quality dimension' of a specific company, at least according to Buffett and other investors in these best-of-breed companies like Charlie Munger, Chuck Akre, and Joel Greenblatt. The intention is not to discuss fleeting quarterly results (far from it) but rather to analyze and find superior companies and business models capable of compounding value for many years into the future. To calculate the Quality Score, the following questions will be addressed:

1) Presence of strong and enduring competitive advantages; 2) Favorable market dynamics and relative positioning; 3) Presence of multiple and complementary sources of revenue; 4) Resilience to technological disruption and obsolescence; 5) Presence of market leadership; 6) Presence of pricing power; 7) Presence of high and persistent Cash Returns on Invested Capital (CROIC); 8) Strong cash-generation ability; 9) Presence of superior gross and operating profitability; 10) Presence of superior revenue growth, with improving sales momentum; 11) Presence of solid risk management and capital allocation policies; 12) Presence of a solid financial position, with little debt.

To calculate the Quality Score, one (1) point is awarded when the answer is fundamentally positive ("Yes"); minus one (-1) point is subtracted when the answer is essentially negative ("No"); no points are added or subtracted (0) when there is too much uncertainty or when negative and positive factors are essentially in equilibrium. 'High-quality companies' are the ones with a Quality Score of "6" or above. Let us then calculate the Quality Score for Stryker Corp. (SYK).

1. Does Stryker have strong and durable competitive advantages over competitors? Yes: 1 Point

A teacher, a WWI infantryman, a baseball coach, a barber, and, finally, a renowned orthopedic surgeon, Homer Hartman Stryker (1894-1980) was a multifaceted man and a creative individual with a deep understanding of the needs and difficulties encountered both by his patients and by his colleagues. Faced with primitive medical devices unfit for the purpose, in the late Thirties, Dr. Stryker started to develop groundbreaking solutions such as the Wedge Turning Frame (a bed that allowed patients to be rotated while still keeping skeletal stability) and an oscillating saw that safely cut hard cast material without affecting the skin underneath.

These and other innovations hit the market during the Forties, at a time when numerous American soldiers returned home after sustaining injuries in the Pacific and European theaters of war. This naturally fostered a high level of demand for Stryker's new devices and enabled his Orthopaedic Frame Company (the predecessor to Stryker Corp.) to gain scale, reputation, and a solid foothold in its core markets.

Stryker started to manufacture low-tech offerings such as simple instruments and hospital beds with ingenious designs and better functionality. This approach continues to generate substantial value today; however, the firm's exceptional performance over the last few decades can be attributed to its transformation from a manufacturer of unpretentious medical products to a high-tech medical behemoth. Fuelled by consistent organic growth and by a long series of acquisitions, Stryker gradually became one of the most dominant MedTech companies in the world.

Competitive Advantages | Switching Barriers

This dominance is rooted not only in innovation but also in strong switching barriers imposed on the surgeons using the company's solutions: these highly specialized professionals require a lengthy training process on how to use a specific solution or implant from a given company, and they're naturally unwilling to relearn all that is needed to perform a successful surgery. Once they become proficient at using the implants and toolsets from Stryker, surgeons are thus unlikely to switch to a competing offering as this would entail further training, added clinical risks, and lower productivity. This explains why it is so difficult to extricate a dominant MedTech player from its acquired position once it becomes established in the therapeutic workflow. Although healthcare institutions are the entities that purchase the devices, physicians still have a substantial influence on purchasing decisions.

Competitive Advantages | Intellectual Property

But Stryker's competitive advantages also stem from its leading technological expertise across multiple therapeutic areas that rely on complex solutions used to treat a vast assortment of highly prevalent medical conditions. As a consequence, the company's competitiveness can only be maintained through the enforcement of patents and the consistent creation of intellectual property. Here, the law seems to be privileging the most well-established players like Stryker or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), as the 'first-inventor-to-file' system (which replaced the 'first-to-invent' framework in 2013) encourages companies to file patent applications swiftly and frequently with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Companies now need to rapidly file a voluminous amount of provisional applications to guarantee that all aspects of a novel technology are included, a fact that generates costs that can only be covered (in general) by incumbents with vast capital resources and large legal teams. All this creates a kind of double barrier that is highly effective at keeping most new entrants at bay: slowly amassed over many decades, the inner barrier is formed by Stryker's experience and technological expertise; enabled by the new legal framework, the outer barrier is formed by the firm's substantial scale and resources. On the other hand, nowadays, for a new device to be adopted, healthcare payers normally demand proof of its superiority over existing alternatives, including clinical evidence of the technology's medical benefits and economic evidence of a more favorable cost/benefit ratio. This also benefits established companies with the resources needed to fund costly research and to support large legal and sales teams. As a result, small- and mid-cap firms often seek acquisition by a large-cap company such as Stryker to ensure that their products are approved, manufactured, and distributed at scale.

2. Is Stryker a diversified company, with multiple and complementary sources of revenue? Yes: 1 Point

Comprised of about 60,000 different products, Stryker does indeed possess one of the most diversified portfolios within the MedTech arena. The company commercializes these products through three business segments:

1) The Medical and Surgical segment (44% of net sales in 2018), which sells products like surgical equipment, endoscopic systems, minimally-invasive surgical solutions, and other medical devices used in a variety of medical specialties.

2) The Orthopaedics segment (37% of net sales), which primarily commercializes the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgical System, as well as implants used in hip and knee joint replacements, and in trauma and extremities surgeries.

3) And the Neurology and Spine segment (19% of net sales), which mainly offers systems and instruments for neurosurgical, neurovascular, craniomaxillofacial, ENT (Ears, Nose, and Throat), and spinal interventions.

Major global competitors in these markets include Medtronic (MDT), Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), Smith & Nephew (SNN), Johnson & Johnson, and Wright Medical Group (WMGI). Stryker's offerings are sold across the globe through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as through third-party dealers and distributors. Sales of products to customers outside of the United States accounted for approximately 38% of Stryker's overall revenue in 2018.

The company's comprehensive portfolio provides ample opportunities to foster growth through incremental innovation, and it also mitigates the negative consequences of economic downturns. Indeed, Stryker's resilience became evident when scores of financially-constrained patients postponed elective surgery (mainly targeting their hips and knees) in the aftermath of the Financial Crisis. Many hip and knee surgeries are 'elective' because they are scheduled well in advance within a non-emergency medical context. Interventions of the knee, in particular, can exhibit a more pronounced discretionary nature; moreover, knee surgery is not typically performed until all other non-invasive options are exhausted.

Because Stryker was not overly reliant on large joint implants, however, the Financial Crisis had little consequence on company-wide sales; however, highlighting the dangers of excessive concentration, archrival Zimmer Biomet actually saw its sales drop between 2008 and 2009. Without a doubt, Stryker's wide-ranging but balanced portfolio of solutions is one of its main strengths, and that much was recognized by Katherine Owen, Stryker's Vice President of Strategy & Investor Relations when she recently stated that when "you add up all those products, the totality of them are really what helps drive that organic growth towards our goal of being at the high-end of MedTech".

3. Is Stryker dominant within its core markets? Yes: 1 Point

And Stryker is in fact at the high-end of MedTech. The company now occupies the number one or number two position across several of its businesses but, more significantly, Stryker has also been capturing share in hips, knees, endoscopy, and instruments at the expense of major rivals such as Zimmer and Johnson & Johnson. Granted, Zimmer Biomet is still the top player in hip, knee, and shoulder implants; however, according to EvaluateMedTech, Stryker is expected to maintain its global share in the MedTech space through to 2024, whereas JNJ and Zimmer are expected to lose 1% and 0.4% share, respectively, over the same period. In orthopedics specifically, Zimmer, Medtronic, and Johnson & Johnson are expected to leak market share over the next 5 years, whereas Stryker is expected to capture a further 1.7% market share.

Furthermore, Stryker seems to possess a robust product pipeline that should drive industry leadership in areas such as robotics, 3D printing, and advanced medical imaging. Robotic technologies for orthopedic procedures, in particular, are one of the most promising areas for the company, and Stryker already boasts a substantial lead in this market. Indeed, a growing installed base of MAKO robots will provide higher switching barriers, as well as a source of recurrent revenue thanks to the need for preventative maintenance and the necessary usage of consumable items. It is estimated that about 70% of revenues come from disposable components, while the systems themselves make up the remainder.

Stryker now has robots installed both in the United States (about 600 placements) and in international markets (about 100 placements), an asymmetric split that suggests a massive growth runway for MAKO. Stryker's market share gains through MAKO forced rivals to hasten their development of robotic systems; now, it remains to be seen if Zimmer will start to pose a bigger threat to Stryker's comfortable lead following the introduction of its own Rosa robot.

4. Is Stryker present in attractive markets offering clear growth runways? Yes: 1 Point

The most dominant MedTech companies operate within very attractive end markets. Besides their non-cyclical nature and intrinsic profitability, these markets are also encircled by high barriers to entry that ensure a quasi-oligopolistic standing for the established players. In particular, the market for IMDs (Implantable Medical Devices) is surrounded by imposing barriers such as patents, very high R&D costs, the necessity to win regulatory approval, specific knowledge and industry relationships, and the difficulty in persuading healthcare institutions to purchase new offerings. These are the structural reasons that explain why the majority of markets for IMDs have few competitors. This is precisely the case regarding the global orthopedic devices market, an arena where the five largest firms control up to 95% of the share.

Of course, competition between the largest Medtech firms can be intense. However, these same firms face low pressure from suppliers, as most materials need to be of the highest quality but are also fairly common and obtainable from multiple sources. Buyers display more bargaining power, but there are only a handful of MedTech companies that can provide them with the necessary devices at scale. And, finally, the threat of new entrants is relatively low when compared to most other industries, as any newcomer must first demonstrate compelling long-term clinical evidence before seeing their products achieve widespread acceptance. This is a costly and protracted process that frequently ends in frustration for the challenger.

Growth Drivers | Aging Global Population

Fuelled by geriatric populations in the developed world - and by recently acquired wealth in populous countries like India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia - the industry as a whole is poised to grow at a CAGR of about 5.6% through to 2024. In turn, this growth rate should push worldwide sales to a colossal USD 595 billion. Globally, 2.1 billion people will be aged 60 years or older by 2050; coupled with the rising obesity pandemic, these aging demographics should provide a continued tailwind for Stryker thanks to the high prevalence of chronic diseases.

In this context, common chronic osteoarticular and musculoskeletal disorders - like back pain or osteoarthritis - are especially relevant to the firm's growth prospects. And this is due to the fact that musculoskeletal conditions are the leading contributor to disability on a worldwide basis (low back pain, in particular, is the single leading source of disability globally). Indeed, according to the World Health Organization, between one in three and one in five people - including children - live with a painful and incapacitating musculoskeletal condition. In the United States alone, as stated by the CDC, by 2040, an estimated 78 million (or 26%) of adults aged 18 years or older will suffer from a form of arthritis. Nowadays, in the U.S., about 13% of women and 10% of men aged 60 years or older are already suffering from symptomatic knee osteoarthritis; furthermore, more than two-thirds of Americans are overweight or obese, a condition that greatly increases the stress on large joints and the eventual need for replacement surgery (worryingly, in the United States, about 40% of females and 35% of males aged 5-17 years are already overweight or obese; Italy, the UK, Canada, and Australia have a high prevalence of obese children as well).

Furthermore, the incidence of hip fractures (which is a frequent cause of death and morbidity among the elderly) is also expected to rise in absolute terms - assuming no changes in sex and age-specific incidence, hip fractures are expected to affect about 4.5 million patients per year by 2050, a trend that will undoubtedly generate a growing market for Stryker's implants. Growth in related illnesses (comorbidities) is also expected to provide a tailwind for MedTech companies: obesity, again, is highly correlated with diabetes and physical inactivity, which are in turn correlated with multiple forms of cancer and with cardio- and cerebrovascular events. On the other side of the health spectrum, athletic participation is on the rise both in developed and in developing nations, a societal phenomenon that should contribute to a steady stream of musculoskeletal injuries.

Growth Drivers | International Expansion

Stryker has had some difficulties expanding abroad due both to the strong U.S. dollar and to the widespread economic weakness in Europe and in many emerging countries. In 2015, to address this issue and to improve its operating parameters in the European theater, the company established a so-called 'Transatlantic Operating Model' (TOM) which merged its businesses in Europe and the United States into direct-line reporting divisions. The company's European Country Managing Directors were then given the task of promoting growth through increased collaboration and shared best practices. On the back of significant investments in sales and marketing initiatives, this restructuring has indeed contributed to robust sales growth in the underpenetrated European space. Valued at USD127 billion in 2018, the European MedTech market is massive but it is also a slow-moving beast.

As expected, the dynamics of the MedTech market are very different in developing markets. However, emerging economies accounted for less than 10% of Stryker's total sales, which is a low percentage for a company that intends to establish a solid footing in the fastest-moving geographies. But Stryker already secured significant opportunities for international expansion, particularly in India and China. With an aggregated population of 2.75 billion, these are two countries that MedTech firms cannot afford to ignore. Fortunately, for Western players, reforms by the Chinese authorities enabled easier access to the country's USD 50 billion medical device market.

In 2013, Stryker rapidly capitalized on this overture by acquiring Trauson, which is China's main supplier of spine and trauma products. Besides bringing an established network of 600-plus distributors and 3880 customers (mainly hospitals), Trauson also enabled Stryker to enter the all-important mid-tier orthopedics segment in the Asia-Pacific region. The acquisition showed that Stryker understands that, in order to access growing regions and segments, the company needs to sell products at lower price points and to offer more value-based offerings than those of today. For Stryker, the acquisition of Trauson was a critical step towards broadening its presence not only in China but also in the adjacent Indian market and beyond.

Growth Drivers | Robotic Surgery

Robotic surgery continues to shape how complex surgeries are performed across multiple anatomical areas. This technology is now commonly accepted as an advanced form of minimally invasive surgery that should result in greater precision, faster recovery, reduced pain, less scarring, and lower incidence of postoperative complications and readmissions.

Robotic systems are also a powerful marketing tool for hospitals, as this technology may enhance the ability of practitioners to deliver a higher quality of care. Ultimately, healthcare institutions are being compelled to adopt robots because a growing number of surgeons and patients are demanding them. This market is still largely untapped in Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. In fact, robotic surgery is in the early- to mid-stage of the lifecycle and has at least a decade of consistent growth ahead of it.

All these factors explain why the worldwide surgical robotics market is expected to enlarge at a CAGR of 8.5-10.5% through to 2024. Some estimates anticipate a CAGR of about 22%, but this seems to be an unrealistic growth rate considering the current economic background. Based on surgery branch and medical specialty, orthopedics is expected to create one of the fastest-growing markets for surgical robots - as one of the first and strongest movers into this space, Stryker should then be able to disrupt the mature orthopedics market and to capture share in systems, implants, services, and consumables. However, the adoption of robots can be delayed as robots are still quite expensive and also because high-volume practitioners may be unwilling to change their surgical methods and techniques.

5. Is Stryker resilient and easily adaptable to disruption? Neutral: 0 Points

MedTech players are driven by a permanent mandate to solve unmet medical needs and to improve costs, safety, usability, outcomes, and efficiency. Therefore, perpetual disruption (whether self-imposed or imposed by external agents) is inevitable within the industry. Symptomatic of this reality is the fact that most MedTech products typically have a lifecycle of only 18-24 months before competing products become available.

Even truly meaningful technological exponents - such as robotics applied to orthopedic surgery - are not protected from the threat posed by radically new substitute products. For instance, in combination with computer-assisted navigation, patient-specific implants generated from surgical planning data may one day provide a much more cost-effective alternative to robotic-assisted surgery as we know it now - in fact, since these customized implants are meant to match the exact anatomy of the patient, the potential risks of misalignment will be greatly curtailed; this, in turn, may eventually diminish the appeal exerted by the (still very expensive) robots.

To mitigate technological obsolescence, players are thus compelled to allocate substantial amounts of capital to M&A initiatives and R&D investments; moreover, companies must also comply with stringent laws and regulations, nurture deep relationships with customers, and carefully plan development timelines based on patent expiration dates. All these factors create an unforgiving environment that punishes technological, operational or strategic missteps as exemplified by Zimmer Biomet's recent struggles.

Being so, the companies that embrace disruption (and that plan and execute flawlessly) will both shape the MedTech arena and profit from their labors. Fortunately, Stryker's culture seems to embrace self-disruption, a fact that has enabled the company to thrive across a variety of economic contexts over the past decades. But history and common sense dictate that Stryker won't be able to win every battle in this war. And, as explained below, Stryker faces serious risks in the years ahead.

6. Is Stryker subjected to systemic or company-specific risks with the potential to severely compromise its future? Neutral: 0 Points

In addition to the challenges of technological disruption, the industry as a whole also has to contend with other great challenges such as higher customer expectations and (above everything else) widespread pressures to contain costs. The United States, for instance, is the largest market for medical devices in the world, but the country also exhibits one of the highest health care expenditures as a percentage of GDP among developed nations (about 17% of GDP is consumed by health care), while other wealthy peers only spend roughly half that percentage to obtain the same (or better) performance and outcomes; on a per capita basis, health consumption expenditures are also significantly higher than in comparable countries.

Despite this massive spending and according to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. ranks last (out of 11 countries*) on measures of health care performance in areas such as quality, equity, efficiency, access to care, infant mortality, mortality amenable to medical care, and healthspan at age 60. Over the long term, this can spell trouble for MedTech companies (such as Stryker) that derive most of its revenue from the United States.

* The countries are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Because of these poor outcomes and mounting costs, success for MedTech firms demands a clear and consistent emphasis on delivering tangible value and performance; indeed, with healthcare expenses rising fast, it is no longer enough to demonstrate merely marginal benefits for new product rollouts. In fact, MedTech manufacturers are being paid not only for the new products they offer but also for the (hopefully) much-improved outcomes they deliver. Together with other factors, this 'value-based' paradigm is unleashing tectonic changes that are affecting every participant, from hospitals to insurers, and from patients to practitioners.

One of the most important changes is the ongoing shift of power from physicians to other stakeholders within the healthcare sector. For many years, the preferences of practitioners determined the treatment to administer and the devices to purchase; progressively, however, value-based/evidence-based care is replacing physician's preferences as the main factor behind the purchase of medical devices. Orthopedics, in particular (a field historically controlled by the preferences of surgeons) has been subjected to significant alterations over the past decades - according to data from 2016 and 2017, only 11% of orthopedic surgeons are in solo private practices, whereas more than 56% of surgeons are now tied to either hospitals or healthcare systems compared to about 25% at the turn of the century. This means that an increasingly higher number of surgeons are employed within a healthcare system rather than employed independently, a fact that dilutes their influence on purchasing decisions.

Hospitals have also consolidated into significantly larger and powerful systems, giving them both greater clout in negotiating rates with private payers and more centralized functions to monitor costs. Under this evolving context, and based on expenses and lists of chosen suppliers, healthcare systems are now limiting or controlling many purchasing decisions across the value chain. While the choices of surgeons still matter, their autonomy has been reduced. As a consequence, established players like Stryker could see their competitive advantages become weaker, as the switching barriers established between surgeons and the company also become weaker.

On their part, payers are also focused on consolidation but (again) they also intend to reduce medical costs and to adopt a value-based approach. Payers are now employing highly sophisticated health economic assessments to gauge the value and impact of novel MedTech interventions, a fact that places a much heavier burden of proof on companies as they seek approval, coverage, and payment for the most recent devices.

A New Set of Competitors is Challenging Legacy MedTech Players

Challengers to Stryker and other incumbents sometimes materialize either in the form of lower-cost producers or in the form of companies with interesting niche solutions. If the technology is promising, the latter are frequently swallowed by the larger companies, whereas the former is often rendered toothless because clinical effectiveness is still the main differentiator between MedTech products.

However, due to its favorable economics and secular growth prospects, the wider healthcare sector has recently attracted unwanted attention from tech stalwarts such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), and even Amazon (AMZN). These players are entering the fray either alone or by partnering with established MedTech companies and their objective is to bring radical innovation to the field by leveraging their expertise in wearable technology, big data & analytics, and artificial intelligence. All these massive, cash-rich firms have gargantuan budgets that far exceed the budgets of companies like Stryker or Zimmer Biomet.

Moreover, national MedTech champions based in China (but also in India and other emerging countries like Brazil) are not only solidifying their presence in their domestic markets but they are also capturing share from legacy players at the mid- and higher-end product segments in international markets (including in stents, in medical imaging, and in high-end medical consumables). Tellingly, two out of three hospitals in the United States now use medical equipment from China's largest MedTech player, Mindray Medical. Chinese companies have been especially aggressive and inventive in the global MedTech arena; furthermore, under the 'Made in China' plan, higher-value domestically-manufactured medical devices are expected to control at least 70% of the vast Chinese market by 2025. As a result, Stryker and its Western peers should expect increased competitive attrition from the rapidly-expanding Chinese MedTech manufacturers, both at home and abroad.

Litigation Affecting MedTech Firms is Almost Inevitable

Stryker is obviously exposed to product liability risks inherent to the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. Usually, two types of cases account for the majority of litigation: product liability cases (where an individual or class claims that a medical device caused harm) and patent lawsuits. This risk is a cost of doing business and every MedTech player has policies to mitigate it. But the risk is not entirely preventable, of course. Besides resulting in expensive and time-consuming litigation, patent infringement claims also cause delays in the development and commercialization of new offerings. Furthermore, liability claims often result in loss of profits, brand impairment, and product recalls.

On its part, lawsuits are very common and they will only increase in frequency as new devices are implanted and new cohorts of older, comorbid patients are submitted to surgery (the more illnesses a patient has, the higher the likelihood of occurring negative post-op outcomes). Lately, one of the strongest trends in product liability litigation has been the shift from single-plaintiff cases to the filing of large (statewide or even nationwide) class actions. These outsized class actions can convert relatively mild complaints into a type of 'bet-the-company' litigation. Unfortunately, law firms are the main beneficiaries of this trend, as the rewards to any single class member are often minimal.

Indirectly, litigation also forces authorities to demand more clinical data proving the safety and efficacy of medical devices, a fact that increases manufacturers' expenditures and prolongs regulatory approval times. Recouping large investments can become harder and harder for manufacturers like Stryker. However, there is a silver lining for the companies that excel under pressure, as quality control, governance, and administrative functions are becoming a differentiator for those that act quicker and better.

Serial Acquisitions are Risky but Stryker Knows How to Play this Game

"And so, the bread and butter of our deal activity tends to be these smaller deals, it's the NOVADAQ, it's the Pivot, it's the Entellus that are small in isolation, but when you layer those into our global sales and marketing infrastructure, and we are able to really put more resources behind it, they became a big driver of growth". Recently submitted by a member of Stryker's management, this quote sums up the company's approach to acquisitions: usually targets are relatively small but they are also (truly) accretive to sales and returns, and they complement existing offers.

Indeed, investments in new, organically-developed products are more rewarding when they derive seamlessly from preexistent knowledge and capabilities. Frequently, though, incremental innovation is not fast or meaningful enough to move the needle for large, dominant companies operating within fast-paced, innovation-driven markets. Moreover, within MedTech, no company will ever possess enough internal resources to fund all ideas or enough expertise to discover all avenues for growth. This is the reason why, sometimes, the most direct route to growth is to acquire innovative products and capabilities through investments in early-stage companies.

Yet, merely acquiring other companies offers no guarantee of success. Quite the opposite: feeding illusions of grandeur through acquisitions often destroys value because the acquirers frequently buy under unfavorable contexts, because they overpay, because they have little experience at integrating targets effectively, and because the targets are too large, too complex and culturally too different (as demonstrated by Zimmer's underperformance after the acquisition of Biomet, or by Boston Scientific's (BSX) dismal shareholder returns after the ill-fated acquisition of Guidant in 2006).

With its talent to identify, integrate and develop small companies with auspicious technologies, Stryker's management has mostly avoided these pitfalls. Crucially, the company seems to know when to walk away from a deal, either because the strategic nexus is too low or the expense is too high. Also critically, Stryker has not been too dependent on acquisitions, as the firm's R&D investments (as a proportion of sales) have dilated by almost 30% between 2009 and 2019.

In addition, Stryker's ability regarding acquisitions has a pleasant, constructive side effect (which is yet another competitive advantage) as its success at integrating growth-stage firms has increased its appeal to hopeful but underfunded companies looking for a buy-out. Nascent firms and their people recognize that the odds of success and progression are higher with Stryker than with some of its comparable rivals. But Stryker's serial acquisitions have also burdened its balance sheet with a (seemingly) disproportionate amount of debt and goodwill. This, in turn, has harmed the company's gross profitability and financial standing.

7. Is Stryker highly productive and profitable relative to its assets? Yes: 1 Point

It is possible to estimate as to whether or not a firm's assets are sufficiently productive by relating gross profits to total assets - in very general terms, over the long-term, the highest-quality companies within a given industry tend to exceed an average ratio of 1:3 (33%) between gross profits and total assets, respectively. Here, gross profits are used instead of earnings or cash flow because they are viewed as a purer measure of economic productivity. So, along this dimension, has Stryker been more productive than its peers?

Contrary to Medtronic and Zimmer Biomet, the image above shows that Stryker has always managed to stay above the minimum threshold of productivity over the recent past. However, just like its peers, Stryker became less and less productive over time because the growth in gross profits has not kept pace with the growth in total assets; again, this is due to the expanding percentage of goodwill and intangibles on the company's balance sheet. In fact, by taking advantage of favorable credit conditions, all companies under analysis engaged in an acquisition spree (to various degrees) in their quest for control of the market.

This substantial asset growth can spell trouble in the years ahead due to a combination of potentially negative factors like higher debt burdens and deficient M&A execution and integration; indeed, it is known that firms that substantially expand their assets in such a relatively short time frame tend to underperform in the following reporting periods (just like Zimmer and Medtronic, the two most acquisitive firms under scrutiny, underperformed the S&P500 since 2016; Medtronic, though, seems to be recuperating). Considering these risks and the worsening economic backdrop, how financially strong is Stryker?

8. Is Stryker financially strong? Neutral: 0 Points

Can Stryker cover payments on its outstanding corporate debt without too much difficulty? According to Moody's (MCO) it can, as the credit ratings agency assigns a Baa1 long-term rating to Stryker, with a stable outlook. However, this is not the most solid of ratings, as obligations rated Baa1 are subjected to moderate credit risk and have some speculative elements. Stryker's long-term debt and other long-term liabilities now account for nearly 40% of the company's total current liabilities, whereas short-term debt and other short-term liabilities account for 5.2% of Stryker's debt obligations. As shown below, the amount of debt has been rising steadily since 2009.

On aggregate, these numbers are translated in an adequate debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67 and in a rather low cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22 (cash only accounts for 7% of Stryker's total assets), as well as in quick and current ratios of 1.08 and 2.07, respectively. Of course, while debt-financed acquisitions have been accretive to earnings, they also have been the main factor behind Stryker's bloated balance sheet. Despite exhibiting relatively weak financial ratios, the company's current Altman Z-Score of 4.96 places Stryker well inside the 'safe zone', and shows that the firm is nowhere near bankruptcy; at the present, Stryker also has an adequate, if a bit subdued, Piotroski F-Score of 6 (out of 9). Stryker is a stable and profitable company operating within a defensive sector, and therefore higher levels of debt are not automatically a problem. Of course, Stryker's relatively high leverage may pressure the company during an economic downturn; moreover, high levels of debt could prevent it from pursuing an opportunistic, countercyclical M&A strategy.

9. Is Stryker a superior cash-generative business? Neutral: 0 Points

Cash is king: it is harder to manipulate than profit and its presence reassures investors that the business has a safety net in place to cover for any eventuality. Furthermore, a cash-generative business has greater optionality, enabling it to enter new markets, make opportunistic acquisitions, increase dividends, buy back stock or pay down debt. Here, by analyzing the following parameters, the purpose is to assess how well Stryker has been translating inputs and sales into true liquidity:

Cash Conversion Rate (5-year average)

As measured by free cash flow/net income, Stryker's CCR averaged 115% between 2014 and 2018. A sustained, multiyear CCR above 100% is a broad indicator of a high-quality business; currently, however, the company's CCR is only 57%. Such depressed percentage suggests that Stryker's earnings quality is lower than it was in the recent past, as there is a relationship between the CCR and earnings quality via the so-called 'accrual ratio'. Calculated as (Net Income-FCF)/Total Assets, the accrual ratio provides a means to identify companies with high non-cash earnings relative to their free cash flow. When FCF is lower than net income, cash earnings are also lower than accrual earnings and earnings quality is low. Companies with positive accruals (i.e., with excess non-cash earnings) tend to underperform companies with negative accruals.

Positive Free Cash Flow Generation and FCF per Share

Stryker has always been free cash flow-positive over the last decade, a period through which cash flow generation increased by 53.34% (from USD 1329 million in 2009 to 2038 million in 2018). On a per-share basis (which is what ultimately matters for shareholders), FCF expanded by 29.42% over the same period. These are not extraordinary results, as attested by the fact that most direct competitors expanded FCF per share faster than Stryker over the past 10 years (please see below).

Free Cash Flow to Sales (5-year average)

In essence, the free cash flow margin is a return of cash on sales. Therefore, exhibiting low (< 5%) or deteriorating free cash flow margins relative to industry peers suggests either weak profitability or a worsening financial position. Stryker's FCF margin has averaged 10.8% over the past 5 years, which is a percentage that translates a reasonable conversion of sales into free cash flow; still, the company has the lowest average ratio among its closest peers. Of course, Johnson & Johnson (see below) also sells an array of patented drugs that usually generate higher - but potentially more volatile - levels of profitability than most medical devices.

CapEx/Operating Cash Flow and CapEx/Sales (5-year averages)

Making it a fairly capital-light business, on average capex consumed 25.4% of Stryker's operating cash flow over the past 5 years. This demonstrates that Stryker does not need to reinvest a large part of the cash generated by its operations just to keep on functioning. Of course, exhibiting lower intra-industry CapEx/OCF ratios is usually better than displaying higher ratios - providing the company is not underinvesting - because surplus capital can thus be created with lower investment intensity. Nonetheless, with a CapEx/OCF ratio of only 16.2%, Medtronic clearly beats Stryker in this instance. With 5-year average ratios of 32.6% and 35.1%, respectively, Zimmer Biomet and Smith & Nephew are the most capital intensive peers along this dimension.

Another suitable way to assess investment intensity is through the CapEx/Sales ratio. According to this quotient, again Medtronic tops the peer group, as the company only had capital expenditures of USD 3.6 per USD 100 of sales. But Stryker is not far behind, as shown by the image below. When all these parameters are considered, it seems that Stryker is not the most cash-generative company among its peers, but it is not too poor either. But, how good is Stryker at transforming invested capital into cash?

10. Has Stryker maintained high average Cash Returns On Invested Capital (>15%) over the last 10 years? Neutral: 0 Points

Almost by definition, a high-quality business is one which can maintain over the long-term a very high return on invested capital, in cash. In fact, a crucial test of success for any business is whether one dollar invested in the company produces a value of more than one dollar in the market (Warren Buffett calls this the 'one dollar test'). Of course, this happens only when a firm generates a sizable cash return above the opportunity cost of capital. This sort of relatively rare kind of firm does not require spectacular growth to outperform over time.

Here, the objective is to calculate Stryker's true economic profitability and management effectiveness on all the capital the company has allocated over the past decade. Since the presence of goodwill has the potential to markedly shift a firm's returns on capital, this item will also be included in the calculation*. Indeed, accounting for goodwill is important to judge the performance of serial acquirers such as Stryker.

As showed above, Stryker's cash returns on invested capital suffered a first sharp drop during 2010-2011 and they have been trending down ever since. Standing currently at about 9%, Stryker's CROIC barely exceeds its estimated WACC. This trend is a reflection of the company's acquisitive penchant over the past few years. In fact, goodwill and intangibles only accounted for 17.6% of total assets in 2009, but now these items account for approximately half (49.1%) of the assets on the balance sheet.

* Here, the calculation of returns on invested capital followed the methodology proposed by Michael Mauboussin but Free Cash Flow was used instead of NOPAT in the numerator. The objective is to assess how much actual cash the company generates based on each dollar it invests into its operations.

11. Has Stryker been able to consistently increase sales over the past 10 years? Yes: 1 Point

The company has had 40 consecutive years of revenue growth since going public in 1979. In addition, according to Stryker, sales grew at a CAGR of approximately 19% over the past three decades. These are remarkable results, as significant MedTech innovations typically require significant upfront investments, and therefore new therapies must exhibit enough scalability and profitability to generate appropriate sales and returns; then, as a given medical technology matures and a market becomes fully penetrated, volume growth tends to converge to a rate that merely approaches population growth. Examples of such ripe MedTech markets include pacemakers, or hip and knee implants.

Unusually, Stryker has been able to avoid this state of near-stagnation that often affects mature companies. And, by delivering consolidated organic revenue growth of 8.5%, Stryker again posted yet another quarter of strong results across most of its segments. Orthopedics dilated organic sales by 5.6%, while the MedSurg segment increased sales by a healthy 11.1%. Neurotechnology and Spine sales also rose by a significant 18.9%. More specifically, the company stated that both sales and increased utilization of its Mako robots led to sizable gains in hip and knee implants during the quarter; for now, at least, the company seems to be unaffected by the limited introduction of Zimmer's Rosa robot, as knee surgeries using Mako increased by 80% from a year ago. The company also raised both earnings and sales (to 7.5%-8.0%) forecasts for the full year.

12. Does Stryker exhibit a high degree of pricing power? Yes: 1 Point

Warren Buffett deems pricing power as one of the most significant aspects an investor should analyze when evaluating the quality of a business. Under a favorable economic climate, companies with pricing power can price their offerings to generate higher profit margins without alienating customers. But pricing power is also a defense that enables such companies to maintain solid profitability even during adverse economic times.

Defined as the ability to raise prices above inflation without losing market share, 'pricing power' is a subtle concept that can only be assessed indirectly. In this context, Buffett also mentions that intra-industry gross margins are a rough indicator of a firm's pricing power. If that is the case, then Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet clearly have the upper hand over its direct competitors (note: because it is not a pure MedTech player, JNJ cannot be compared directly with its peers in this instance).

However, as an indicator of pricing power, gross margins (when studied in isolation) are probably more applicable to traditional, undifferentiated manufacturers than to more modern, knowledge-based manufacturers: after all, for firms like Stryker, pricing power arises primarily from the markup between charged price and intellectual property - which is obtained first and foremost via R&D, an item included in the assessment of operating margins - and not only from the markup between charged price and raw labor, raw materials and so on - which are variables included in the calculation of gross margins.

Here the situation changes slightly in Stryker's favor, as the company exhibits better 5-year average operating margins than ZBH and SNN. Moreover, the company's 'Cost Transformation for Growth' program should drive higher margins over time. This well-executed initiative has led to improved efficiencies and optimized cost structures, and now Stryker expects to deliver another 30 -50 basis points of operating margin expansion over the next 5 years.

By themselves, though, profit margins are not sufficient to define pricing power, as both returns on capital and market share changes must also be taken into account in this regard. Stryker's returns on capital are indeed trending lower, but that's primarily a consequence of all the acquisitions the company has made in the recent past; in truth, returns are not being impacted by competitors gnawing away Stryker's economic profits. Moreover, Stryker is not losing market share (quite the opposite), as it is also outgrowing its rivals across multiple markets. All in all, it seems that the company still retains a sizable degree of pricing power.

Stryker has ample pricing power because it derives most of its revenues from markets that function as rational oligopolies. Furthermore, similar to brand-name prescription drugs, IMDs normally require significant R&D investments before entering their market but, after that, the cost of producing them is relatively low; this, in turn, allows companies like Stryker to extract attractive markups. And finally, despite the pressures to reduce costs, pricing policies in the MedTech industry are still largely dictated by the 'better before cheaper' principle (instead of competing on price, companies must focus on delivering quality and effectiveness) and also by the 'revenue before cost' principle (obtaining higher revenue is more desirable than being the low-cost producer, as investing in innovation is the most sensible course to generate long-term profits in this industry). Being so, it is reasonable to assume that Stryker will continue to exhibit pricing power as long as it continues to launch innovative offerings addressing unmet or highly prevalent medical needs.

Stryker | Valuation

Relative Valuation: With a free cash yield of approximately 3.0% and an earnings yield of only 4.3%, Stryker seems rather overvalued; standing now at 26.1, the company's EV/EBITDA also shows that Stryker is trading far above its 5-year valuation average of 18.7.

Absolute Valuation (Discounted Cash Flow Analysis) | Main Assumptions

Revenues: A growing installed base of MAKO robots, opportunistic acquisitions of niche players, increasing demand for its trauma & extremities and neurovascular solutions, as well as wider geographic penetration should allow Stryker to disproportionally capitalize on the demographic and epidemiological trends surrounding its core markets (it is reasonable to assume, for instance, that hip and knee replacement rates in many developed countries haven´t yet reached its peak; in fact, the average age for patients undergoing knee replacement surgery, for example, has been dropping since the late Nineties). These factors should propel revenue growth within the 6%-7% range over the next 5 years.

Gross and Operating Margins: Conservatively, the model assumes that company-wide gross margins will remain within the 65%-66% interval over the forecast period. However, driven by operating leverage generated on the S&G line, the model expects operating margins to improve by 350-400 basis points from the current levels.

Operating Cash Investments: The model assumes that the sum of capital expenditures investments with the changes in working capital will reach a level equivalent to 5.5%-6.5% of revenue, on average, per year; the model also expects Stryker to use about 40%-50% of its cash for acquisitions in order to expand into high-growth and high-margin adjacencies, as the company will continue to have ample opportunities to leverage acquired therapeutics across its well-established manufacturing and distribution platforms.

Cost of Capital, Terminal Growth Rate and Fair Value Estimate: To keep assumptions unadventurous, the DCF model assumes a WACC within the 7.5% + [± 1.5%] range. The model also assumes a terminal growth rate between 1% and 2%. After a sensitivity analysis, the valuation model delivers a present-day fair value estimate range between USD 155 and 165 per share, implying that Stryker is currently overvalued.

Stryker | Conclusion

Making it one of the highest-quality MedTech players, the final Quality Score for Stryker is 7 out of 12. However, the market has recognized its quality and the firm is now trading at a premium. But, of course, sooner or later investors will have an opening to invest in this outstanding company at a more reasonable price. Some investors still believe the healthcare sector is too risky due to the uncertainty instigated by the political and regulatory environment. But ´risk' and 'uncertainty' are not synonyms. Of course, Stryker's sales and profitability could be impacted by political and regulatory changes. But, besides companies like Stryker or Medtronic, who else would provide the rising number of aging and chronically-ill patients with much needed medical devices? In fact, it is to be believed that Stryker was set for success from the beginning. Indeed, as his firm grew and began to produce a more diverse line of medical devices, Dr. Homer Stryker insisted that each product should "either improve the efficiency of the caregiver or reduce the cost of providing treatment". This quote reveals that Stryker was already adopting a type of value-based approach in the Forties. Now, these founding values should guide the company towards a bright future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYK, MDT, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.