Freeport-McMoRan: Time To Accumulate

Revenues declined 31.38% to $3,546 million from $5,168 million the same quarter a year ago. The Grasberg mine transition has a severe effect on production and revenues.

Investment Thesis

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is primarily producing copper as the base product, with gold and molybdenum as by-products. The company owns and operates copper mines in the US, Peru, Chile, and Indonesia. It is the world most significant copper producer.

The Grasberg mine in Indonesia is the second-largest copper mine in the world. It is providing the majority of the gold output of the company. However, the mine has entered a period of transition from open pit to underground mining at the Grasberg Block Cave and Deep MLZ area, which is likely to change the gold and copper production significantly going forward. It is critical to analyze the transition effect on the company's revenues.

we expect FCX to see a net decline of about $1.12 billion in its copper revenue from Grasberg till 2020. For the full year, we expect Freeport-McMoRan’s revenues to decrease by over 21% to $14.7 billion in 2019 from $18.6 billion in 2018, followed by a slight recovery to $15.5 billion in 2020.

Freeport-McMoRan is an attractive long-term choice for an investor who wants to invest in this struggling base-metal sector as the main focus, which has not been favorable since 2018. The company is often compared to three other companies in this segment:

Southern Copper (SCCO) Rio Tinto (RIO) BHP Billiton Group (BHP)

The investing idea is appealing, as a contrarian, after copper-related stocks have taken a beating for the past two years and may have turned into a possible bargain for the midterm. Further, the Grasberg transition and the tariffs war make this time mainly cloudy.

Richard Adkerson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As reported, we modified our plans for final operations in the Grasberg open pit by adding a new area of mining that is enabling us to extend open pit mining beyond our previous expectations. These modifications delayed access to some higher-grade material, which we now plan to recover in the near-term.

Freeport-McMoRan - Q2' 2019 - Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Freeport-McMoRan 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 5,041 4,868 5,168 4,908 3,684 3,792 3,546 Net Income in $ Million 1041 692 869 556 485 31 -72 EBITDA $ Million 1,936 1,910 2,061 1,703 637 676 393 EPS diluted in $/share 0.71 0.47 0.59 0.38 0.09 0.02 -0.05 Cash from Operations in $ Million 1,664 1,369 1,309 1,247 -62 534 554 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 398 402 478 512 489 630 628 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,266 877 831 735 -551 -96 -74 Total Cash $ Million 4,526 3,702 3,859 4,556 4,217 2,833 2,623 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 11,815 11,123 11,127 11,127 11,141 9,905 9,916 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1,454 1,458 1,458 1,458 1,458 1,457 1,451

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Copper/Gold/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $3.546 Billion

Revenues declined 31.38% to $3,546 million from $5,168 million the same quarter a year ago. Net income for the quarter was a loss of $72 million or $0.05 per share compared to a gain of $869 million or $0.59 per share a year ago. It was a weak quarter but beat expectation nonetheless.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Yearly free cash flow is still a gain of $15 million with a loss of $73 million in 2Q'19. Net debt is now ~7.3 billion.

On September 23, 2019, Moody's declared a Corporate Family Rating Ba1 for FCX.

Given the fall off in gold production during this time frame, lower gold byproducts will result in higher unit net cash costs. This in combination with pressured copper prices will negatively impact earnings and cash flow generation. As mining ramps up from the underground mining area, improvement is expected with more meaningful advancement from 2021 onward. Despite expectations for modest negative free cash flow in 2019, such can be comfortably accommodated within FCX's overall liquidity profile.

3 - Production analysis. Copper Cu, Gold Au, and Molybdenum Mo.

Copper production fell nearly 23.47% to 776 million pounds from 1,014 million pounds the same quarter a year ago (please see chart above). However, gold production was deficient compared to the 2Q'18 due to the Grasberg mine transition.

Consolidated sales from mines were 807 million pounds of copper, 189,000 ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum. Below is the production expected until 2021 (Source: FCX).

Copper, gold, and molybdenum price received by Freeport-McMoRan the past eight quarters:

Price 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Copper price realized - Cu 2.94 3.21 3.11 3.08 2.80 2.75 2.90 2.75 Gold price Realized - Au 1,290 1,285 1,312 1,274 1,191 1,255 1,291 1,351 Molybdenum price realized - Mo 9.22 9.79 11.95 12.89 12.40 12.75 12.69 13.15

Freeport-McMoRan is guiding for consolidated sales volumes for 2019 to be around 3.3 MM Cu pounds of copper, 800K Au ounces, and 94 M pounds of molybdenum.

For the third quarter of 2019, the company expects 830 M pounds of copper, 230K ounces of gold and 25 M pounds of molybdenum.

4 - Full-year 2019-2021 guidance and near term project.

Lone Star Leach development project in Arizona with first copper by YE 2020. According to the company, the project is advancing on schedule and budget. Below are the highlights from the FCX presentation:

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Freeport-McMoRan presents a solid profile with the right potential near-term growth, which is certainly not negligible. Unfortunately, the company is battling some severe headwinds with a stubbornly weak price of copper and an essential transition of one of its major mines located in Indonesia.

I said, "unfortunately," but I could have said "luckily" as well. As always, the truth is in the eye of the beholder, and it is particularly evident with FCX.

I see opportunity when others see weakness and for FCX. The company stock is likely to experience some rock bottom valuation until at least 2020 when production gets adequate. The stock is now down to $9.65 and has reached a low of $8.80 last month. It is what I call opportunity and contrarian investing.

Trustworthy companies like FCX will always experience a dose of cyclicality. It will be due either to the price of the metal or due to some mine transition. It is the perfect timing for a moderate accumulation.

However, as always, I recommend trading 30% short-term your FCX position while slowly accumulating for the long term.

Technical Analysis

FCX is forming a descending wedge pattern with line resistance around $10.50 and line support at $8.35. I do not agree with Finviz above on the line support which should use the low in June instead of the low in January. However, it makes no real difference.

The strategy here is to accumulate the stock, starting at $9.50-9.75 and take some profit off (~30%) at around $10.30-10.50 and wait again for a retracement. Buying back slowly below $9.50 seems a no-brainer.

