Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 40 Of 2019 - 9/30-10/4

Over the past week, the five B/L Momentum picks lost an estimated average of 0.83% with tight stop-loss orders vs. a loss of 1.01% for the S&P 500 Index.

This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are within the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum. It is also useful to enhance bounce/lag ratio scores with money-flow index scores to sharpen timing of purchases and sales.

Over the past two weeks, momentum stocks have clearly suffered a setback. This past week BLM stock picks suffered an unusual average estimated loss of 0.83%. Leveraged Dow 30 stocks retreated 1.82% versus a loss of 1.01% for the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, I no longer advocate use of margin on long positions until after J.D.'s Momentum Gauge index turns positive again. The weekly momentum gauges crossed negatively last week for only the 4th time since October 2018. More details available here:

Bear in mind that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today's volatile marketplace, "buy-and-hold" strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to buy all of these stocks nor to hold the stocks for an entire week.

In these updates I explore opportunities in three areas: individual high-momentum stocks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks, and leveraged exchange-traded funds and notes. This is analogous to fishing for the largest fish in three adjacent ponds simultaneously. Over the past two weeks, leveraged ETFs and ETNs showed the best returns of these three approaches - up 6.00%, with individual momentum stocks in second position - up 0.65%.

Performance of Picks from Last Week

Last week, stocks in general took a beating, and momentum stocks were especially vulnerable. In that period, the five BLM stock picks lost an estimated overall average of 0.89% because of challenging market conditions. However, as the table below indicates, this performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 12.15%. This outcome shows the practical advantage of trailing stop-loss orders. During the same period, the S&P 500 Index lost 1.01%.

Stock Symbols - Last Week Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain (Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) (22.49%) (4.42%) Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) (7.48%) (0.86%) Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (HEBT) (19.58%) 3.18% SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) (2.80%) 0.00% scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCPH) (8.40%) (2.05%) Average (12.15%) (0.89%)

*Use of 2% trailing stop-loss orders is a personal trading-style decision with the advantage of preventing large losses and the disadvantages of triggering premature sales and increased portfolio turnover. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later, rather than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times with all stocks for all persons.

Another reason for considering stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat "long in the tooth." The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using some other trading strategies. High-momentum stocks are subject to more volatile price swings than low-momentum stocks. The Dow 30 and FANG stocks, as reported below, due to large capitalization, tend to be less volatile than the high-momentum picks. Thus, there is often less need to use trailing stop-loss orders with them, and consequently they involve less portfolio turnover. However, I am now reporting trailing stop-loss results for Dow 30 stocks and for leveraged ETFs as well. Therefore, estimated results tend to be conservative because I am reporting a sale of stocks at 2% below their period highs, even if the stock did not drop that much.

Please bear in mind that I do not hold positions in all of these BLM-identified stocks. Therefore, although weekly performance of the stocks from Friday close to Friday close is a matter of record, performance with trailing stops must necessarily be estimated. This is a difficult process because of two facts of life. One of these facts is "slippage", i.e., the fact that the price at which an order is placed is not necessarily the price at which it will be executed. The other fact is that we have to deal with after-hours and pre-market trading, and intra-day volatility. News events and block trades with low liquidity can move stock prices massively between sessions. Because of this, it is not always possible to make a suitable entry purchase on Monday mornings. Therefore, in calculating the estimated gains with stop-losses, I have gone to using the mid-range trading point on Mondays as the point of entry and the point which is 2% below the weekly trading high on any subsequent day as the point of exit. These prices can be found as part of the historical record presented at Yahoo Finance.

Remember also that the picks offered here represent a weekly snapshot of stock opportunities in motion. Because I perform analyses and trade daily, I often find picks that run their course during the week and are no longer viable at the weekly report time. Trading stocks is analogous to shooting an arrow at a moving target. Also, because I frequently enter trading positions not viable at the time of this weekly report, my personal trading results tend to exceed the recorded performances of these weekly picks.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 39 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +145.78% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the blue lines represent cumulative BLM weekly percentage gains, and the orange lines represent cumulative S&P 500 Index weekly gains, the estimated average performance of the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks is greater than seven times the performance of the S&P 500 Index. BLM 39-week estimated composite gains of 145.78% compare favorably with S&P 500 composite gains of 19.25%, and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

For those with the temerity to trade these stocks on margin, I estimate year-to-date average gains of 335% when fully margined, to the extent that these stocks were marginable. However, note that, unlike Dow 30 stocks, I do not advocate trading many of these particular stocks on margin because they tend to be too volatile - especially during periods like the past two weeks when momentum stocks have not been in favor.

Equity Market Conditions

For this coming week, only three stocks were found to reach or exceed the critical BLM value of 30 from among more than 5,000 stocks surveyed, all three of which are reported below. In addition to noting the number of qualifying BLM stock picks, another way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index - RSI - to the money flow index - MFI - for a major index of interest.

Values above one suggest a positive outlook; whereas, values below one imply negativity. I call this ratio an "outlook ratio." It is a very short-term indicator that often changes direction within the week. As you can see in the following chart for the S&P 500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at a value of 48.66, and the MFI Index is at a lower value of 33.48. The ratio 48.66/33.48 is 1.453, which is above 1.00 and implies a positive bias for the coming week. Note also that the market appears to have bounced off the 50-day moving average, and Friday's action shows a long tail down on the candlestick chart. These are very positive developments. Bear in mind, however, that the most recent trend has been downward and major news events can swiftly affect market trends.

A Look at Next Week's BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified only three stocks with a qualifying BLM score above 30, from among over 5,000 stocks examined. Recall that a BLM score at or above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. Because timing is critical, these scores are often best weighted by money-flow-index scores. In the table below the top three qualifying stocks are reported along with each stock's BLM score and relative ranking. In this case, the BLM scores are heavily weighted by MFI scores. In bearish market conditions, it is especially useful to give preference to stocks with low MFI scores in order to add value to momentum.

Pick BLM Score Relative Ranking

Stock Pick - Week 40 B/LM Score Combined Ranking CDW Corporation (CDW) 52.00 1 Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) 46.40 2 Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) 35.10 3

Charts of each of these picks are available below. The live tracking spreadsheet for the Bounce/Lag Momentum selections is available under the Tools pulldown menu for members, although it does not reflect the benefits of trailing stop-loss orders.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for these same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case. It is also useful to apply the fore-mentioned outlook ratio for individual stocks. In the case of next week's picks, you can also see that MFI scores are below RSI scores in order to enhance opportunity for gain under bearish market conditions.

CDW

CDW Corporation is a provider of integrated information technology - IT - solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company's segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees. Its Public segment comprises government agencies and education and healthcare institutions in the United States. Its Other segment includes Canada and CDW UK. The CDW Advanced Services business consists primarily of customized engineering services delivered by technology specialists and engineers, and managed services that include Infrastructure as a Service - IaaS - offerings. The Company has centralized logistics and headquarters functions that provide services to the segments.

OFLX

Omega Flex, Inc. is a manufacturer of flexible metal hose. The Company is engaged in a range of different markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and other industries. It operates through manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories segment. Its products are concentrated in residential and commercial construction, and general industrial markets. Its primary product, flexible gas piping, is used for gas piping within residential and commercial buildings. Its TracPipe and TracPipe CounterStrike flexible gas piping, along with its fittings, which are distributed under AutoSnap and AutoFlare names. Its products are manufactured at its Exton, Pennsylvania, facilities in the United States, and in Banbury, Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom. It has sales across all industries are generated through independent outside sales organizations, such as sales representatives, wholesalers and distributors or a combination of both.

IMH

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. is an independent residential mortgage lender. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It originates, sells and services conventional, conforming agency and government insured residential mortgage loans. Its Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate related services and loss mitigation services, including managing distressed mortgage portfolios and foreclosed real estate assets; surveillance services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios; loan modification services; and the master servicing on various residential mortgage and multifamily loan pools for loans. It manages its long-term mortgage portfolio, which consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities. Its Corporate segment includes corporate services groups, such as information technology, human resources, legal, facilities and accounting.

Dow 30 and FANG Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk Dow 30 and FANG stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 and FANG stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. However, because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth, I tend to leverage gains by purchasing them only on margin. Results reported below involve use of trailing 2% stop-loss orders as described in the BLM momentum section above.

My five Dow 30 and FANG picks for last week are listed sequentially by combined-ranks desirability followed by weekly performance percentages as follows:

1- Procter & Gamble (PG), -0.30%

2 - Microsoft (MSFT), -0.83%

3 - Apple (AAPL), -0.32%

4 - Walmart (WMT), -0.03%

5 - J.P. Morgan (JPM), -1.29%

Note that average estimated performance for the week with 2% trailing stop-loss orders was -0.55%. However, without trailing stop-loss orders applied as described above, the average gain was 0.29%. When fully margined as recommended, the average gain was 0.96% without stop-loss orders and -1.82% with stop-loss orders. Clearly, it was not advantageous to use stop-loss orders with these picks last week.

For next week the five best picks among the Dow 30 and FANG stocks using combined-ranks analysis, along with their combined-ranks scores, are as follows:

1 - Procter & Gamble, 17

2 - Home Depot (HD), 33

3 - Nike (NKE), 34

4 - Walmart, 35

5 - Apple, 38

Note that, with combined-ranks analysis over six predictive variables, lower scores are preferable to higher scores.

Leveraged ETF and ETN Picks

For the past two weeks, the five Exchange-Traded Funds and Notes - ETFs and ETNs - that were chosen by analysis, along with their weekly 2% trailing stop-loss percentage performances, are listed as follows:

1 - UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN (HOML), 2.02%

2 - Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL), 3.68%

3 - UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP), 0.23%

4 - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), -1.33%

5 - ProShares Ultra Real Estate ETF (URE), -0.38%

The estimated average weekly gain across the five leveraged ETFs and ETNs using 2% trailing stop-loss orders was 0.84%. However, without 2% trailing stop-loss procedure described above, the average loss was 0.78%.

For next week, the five best leveraged ETF and ETN picks from among all listed ETFs and ETNs, along with their combined-ranks scores, are listed as follows:

1 - Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies, 8

2 - UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X leveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (LRET), 11

3 - UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN, 13

4 - ProShares Ultra Real Estate ETF, 16

5 - Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull (DRN), 18

Again, note that lower combined-ranks scores are preferable to higher scores.

Although ultra ETFs and ETNs may already be fully leveraged, it may be possible to augment their gains (or losses) an additional 10% by purchasing them on margin.

Weekly Comparative Performance

It is important to compare results of various strategies regularly, including individual B/L momentum stock picks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stock picks, and leveraged ETF and ETN picks. Comparative performances using estimated 2% tailing stop-loss procedure are reported in the following table.

Strategy Percentage Gain (Loss) Performance Rank Leveraged ETFs / ETNs 0.84% 1 B/L Momentum Stocks (0.83%) 2 Leveraged Dow 30 / FANG (1.82%) 3

You can see that Leveraged ETFs and ETNs outperformed the other strategies over the past week. In the current bearish market conditions, use of margin in order to leverage Dow 30 and FANG stocks actually exacerbated the loss for those picks.

Procedural Disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means for comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

An illustrative difference between these Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selections and the Weekly Momentum Breakout stocks is shown below. While both models typically have some overlap in the strong momentum growth selections, the B/LM model is looking for the strongest momentum stocks in closer proximity to 52-week highs as shown in the blue area. The Momentum Breakout model tends to look for early positive price reversals that are attracting high investor inflows for strong breakout gains as illustrated by the red area. It is not uncommon for Momentum Breakout stock selections to move into strong Bounce/Lag Momentum scores with sustaining positive momentum conditions from prior weeks.

For comparison between the two different types of momentum approaches, you can find the Week 38 Momentum Breakout Stock selections available here. If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 39 Of 2019

References:

The Value and Momentum Trader: Dynamic Stock Selection Models to Beat the Market (2010)

Trading Stocks by the Numbers; Financial Engineering for Profit (2015)

