Pitney Bowes Not As Cheap As It Looks

The question for value investors is whether there is any value in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) (Business Equipment Supplier) at present. Shares have been on a multi-year decline since 2014 as the pattern of lower highs and lower lows, unfortunately, has become the norm. Although the dividend has been cut in recent times, it still stands at 4.36% which is slightly above the average in this industry.

A metric which will also pique the interest of value investors is the firm's P/E ratio which stands at an ultra-low 6.6 at present. Therefore, despite the multi-year downturn shares have had to endure, we can see the firm is still profitable which obviously is a plus. Wall Street is driven by earnings and it has been demonstrated that companies with the highest P/E ratios usually fall the greatest.

However, there are a few drawbacks with a low P/E ratio which can often be overlooked. Yes, Pitney Bowes is profitable at present. The firm has earned over $300 million in operating profit over the past four quarters alone. However, this key metric is down over 15% on average per year over the past three years and the trend seems to be getting worse. Essentially, if Pitney Bowes's valuation is going to revert to somewhere close to its mean, the firm needs to grow its profits. If profits were to continue to deteriorate, for example, the investor runs the risk of investing in a value-trap here.

We state this because of the condition of the firm's balance sheet at present. Currently, there is only a mere $53 million of shareholder equity on the balance sheet as opposed to $5.7 billion of liabilities. The main liability at the firm is over $3 billion of long-term debt. Therefore, the debt to equity is almost 60 and again trending in an adverse way.

This brings us to the second problem or mistake with respect to investing in low P/E stocks. When one does not research the other valuation metrics, one does so at their peril. For example, the book multiple at present in Pitney Bowes is 14.52. We usually look for this number to be under one for our long-term value play stocks. A high book multiple means one is not getting a lot of assets for the corresponding investment. Why is this important?

It is important because assets (and sales) are the two main drivers of earnings over the long term. Suffice it to say, if asset and sales growth have been absent for a period of time at the firm, you can bet that earnings growth is automatically going to come under pressure before long.

If we go to the daily chart, we can see that the share price remains above its August lows although divergences are once again beginning to emerge. Both the RSI indicator and the lack of buying volume lead us to believe that lower prices are on the cards once more in the short term. The 200-day moving average has proved to be strong resistance for shares of Pitney Bowes over the last while and it looks like this pattern will continue. The MACD indicator is precariously close to giving another sell signal which would be another nail in the coffin for the bulls.

To sum up, unless we see a clear reversal pattern in play which is backed up by a strong volume trend, we invariably remain aligned with the trend in place. Pitney Bowes for five years now has been trapped in a downtrend of lower lows. Shares remain just under $1 per share below the 200-day moving average. Earnings are once again expected to drop in Q3 of this year compared to the same quarter of 12 months prior. We fail to see a catalyst here for higher prices and the charts are surmising this.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.