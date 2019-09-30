Assessing Aquestive Therapeutics

When you are being judged by someone that has no idea who you are always remember this: Dogs always bark at strangers and usually there is always some wacko neighbor that wants to try out their new gun on an intruder." - Shannon L. Alder

Today, we look at a deeply 'Busted IPO' that just completed an early-stage trial which moves it on to an upcoming meeting with the FDA to request an IND. Hopefully, this is the start of a more positive news flow for the sake of its struggling shareholders.

Company Overview:

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) is a Warren, New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2018. The company's initial focus was to improve medications for patients with central nervous system conditions. The company has a drug currently on the market called Sympazan, which uses the company's PharmFilm technology as a prescription medicine used along with other medicines to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome in people 2 years of age or older. In addition, the company also has two licensed commercial medicines that have been approved: Suboxone which is an opioid dependence treatment and Zuplenz which is used to prevent treatment-related nausea and vomiting. Both drugs use PharmFilm technology.

Suboxone is partnered with Indivior, and Zuplenz is partnered with Midatech. Furthermore, the company has two more assets in their licensed program, APL-130277 and AQST-119, which are both in the process of obtaining FDA approval after being dealt with complete response letters. The company has two late-stage assets, Libervant and Exservan. Libervant is an oral rescue therapy for breakthrough seizures, and Exservan is a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Aquestive Therapeutics trades for just over $3 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $75 million.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Libervant:

Libervant is a diazepam buccal film in development to use as a rescue oral therapy for breakthrough seizures. The company views the buccal mucosa's wide and permeable surface area as the optimal microenvironment for maximizing adhesion, absorption, and onset of action. The drug's potential value in the marketplace stems from being able to address issues of invasiveness and consistency absorption that are problems with the current standard of care, Diastat.

Source: Company Presentation

On August 6th, the company announced positive top-line results from their Libervant buccal film single-dose crossover study. The study confirmed the dosing algorithm for Libervant; preliminary analysis showed that the overall diazepam exposure achieved from the buccal film was the same as for gel based; there was no difference between buccal film and gel in the effect of enzyme induction from taking concurrent anti-epileptic medications; and, there were no instances of non-responders observed after Libervant was administered, but there was over 10% of those same patients who failed to achieve adequate exposure following gel administration.

Source: Company Presentation

A rolling NDA submission for Libervant was started in Q2 of this year and is expected to be completed by Q4 of 2019. Libervant would be the first oral therapy approved by the FDA for the management of seizure clusters or breakthrough seizures in the population of 1.2 million refractory epilepsy patients. If approved, the company envisions Libervant being available to patients in 2020. Management thinks the drug will deliver $200 million to $300 million in peak net revenues within three years to four years post-launch.

Exservan:

Exservan is a novel formulation of riluzole, which is used as an adjunctive therapy in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The drug may improve the ability of sufferers to use riluzole, proven to extend life and time to tracheotomy and can be administered safely and easily, twice daily, without water. The drug received orphan drug designation in January of 2018.

On April 16th, it was announced that the FDA accepted the NDA for Exservan and set a PDUFA goal date of November 30, 2019. On the latest conference call, management stated that they are seeking to license the product outside of the United States and is in the process of identifying potential commercial partners in the United States.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of June 30, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.1 million compared to approximately $60.5 million as of December 31, 2018. Revenue for the quarter was down 20% but beat expectations by roughly $2 million. The decline was driven by a reduction in licensing fees, which is due to patent litigation surrounding Suboxone. On the latest conference call, the company raised revenue guidance from $38 million to $45 million, and they think non-GAAP gross margins will expand from 67% to 69%. Research and development expenses for the second quarter were $8.1 million compared to $7.9 million in Q2 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $16.2 million compared to $33.6 million in Q2 of the prior year. On July 15th, it was announced that the company completed a $70 million private placement of 12.5% senior secured notes due June 2025 and warrants and refinanced their existing credit facility. Overall, the net loss for the quarter was $20.4 million compared to $36.4 million in the prior year. The company expects the total cash burn in 2019 to be between $60 million and $65 million.

The company is sparsely covered on the Street. The latest recommendation comes from H.C. Wainwright on July 16th. The firm raised their price target to $12 from $10 and maintained their buy rating. The analyst at H.C. Wainwright had this to say about the latest private placement in July:

In our view, this debt refinancing substantially reduces the quarterly interest payment burden and provides further financial flexibility during the period that may elapse before Aquestive can achieve sustainable profitability. Investors should be aware that this new debt is entirely fixed-rate, involves no principal payments until September 30, 2021, and matures on June 30, 2025."

On July 5th, Wedbush set a price target of $31 a share and placed a buy rating on the company.

Verdict:

Aquestive has many desirable traits we like to see in a Busted IPO from the biopharma area. It has multiple 'shots on goal', upcoming catalysts, solid potential niche markets, and strong if sparse analyst support. That said, the company also has a few 'red flags'. These include recently issued debt with a fairly high interest rate as well as patent litigation around Suboxone. In addition, there has been only been very light insider buying in the stock despite a substantial decline in the shares since its IPO.

Therefore, AQST should not be a core or large position in my opinion. However, I do think the stock is worthy of a 'watch item' position and I have bought a few hundred shares within my own account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQST, BDSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.