Philip Morris: Back To Business

One of the market's more noticeable winners last week was cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM) after the company announced it was unable to come to terms on a merger with Altria (MO). With shares of Philip Morris having declined quite a bit as rumors of a deal turned into concrete talks, the elimination of this headwind should provide more short-term relief for shares. Now, it's time to get back to business.

I had been asked by readers in a number of prior articles for my opinion on the potential merger, but I stated I would hold off until we had more information. Now that things have been called off, there isn't too much more to say. However, I do believe that PM dodged a bit of a bullet here, giving the increasing risk Altria had seen with its large investment in Juul (JUUL). Not only have their been numerous vaping bans, but Juul's CEO also recently left. Altria shares have dropped in recent months, and I think a deal would have put more risk into Philip Morris, especially since Altria carried a higher percentage of debt as compared to its respective market cap. Altria also is seeing larger cigarette declines at the moment.

Recently, Philip Morris added to its smoke-free portfolio with the launch of IQOS 3 Duo. The rollout is starting in Japan and will be in most other IQOS markets by the end of the year. This is part of the company's strategy to significantly expand the use of its heated tobacco products, which saw unit shipments up just under 30% in the first half of this year. The heated segment is providing enough growth in some periods to basically offset the unit shipment declines in the legacy tobacco business.

Unfortunately, Mr. Broken Record has to return, as I'm here again to discuss one of the biggest headwinds the company has to face right now. As the chart below shows, the dollar currency index has rallied again in recent months to new 52-week highs, which is going to pressure the company's results. With the Eurozone and Japan providing more stimulus than the US, a number of countries have negative interest rates, so tighter monetary policy at home has helped the greenback push higher.

(Source: cnbc.com)

While the dollar does provide a headwind to results, the good news is that the race to the bottom in terms of interest rates will help Philip Morris in the long term. As the table below shows, the company has billions in debt coming due in the next 20 months, with a fair amount coming due in the next six months. Since these mostly are low-rate notes to begin with, the company hopefully won't be seeing a dramatic rise in interest payments if it refinances all of these. Of course, some of these debts may be paid back.

(Source: Philip Morris bond page, seen here)

With the Altria merger having been nixed for the time being, Philip Morris can get back to business. That starts with the continued expansion of IQOS as the company looks to continue its heated tobacco portfolio growth and offset declines in the legacy cigarette business. With the year's dividend raise already in the books, investors can now turn their focus to the Q3 report in a couple of weeks. The biggest questions will surround the stronger dollar and its impact on earnings, plus management's plan for a number of upcoming debt maturities. With shares still having lost a bit since rumors of an Altria merger came out, I would think relief of the reduced risk that would have come with a potential deal could send shares back toward the $80s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.