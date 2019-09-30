Apple Still Yields 8%

The stock would need to rally above $250 before the benefits of buybacks are restricted.

A prime concern of Apple (AAPL) running back to $220 is the limited impact of the share buybacks due to the higher valuation. A $1 trillion valuation definitely doesn't help boost the impact of share buybacks going forward, but the tech giant will still have a robust buyback impact up here. The bullish investment thesis remains intact here.



No Cash Crunch Here

Apple entered July with over $102 billion in net cash and a total cash balance of $211 billion. The tech giant could go a year without generating any free cash flow and still continue its aggressive capital return program.



Despite extremely aggressive capital returns in the last few years, Apple has only cut the net cash position from $141 billion at the end of FY15 to $102 billion now. The prime reason is that the tech giant generates ~$60 billion in annual free cash flows that contribute substantially to the inability of Apple to reach a cash net neutral position quicker.

Another key is the value of the share buyback to shareholders. Investors don't just want Apple buying shares because the company has spare cash on the balance sheet. The company saving the money for a rainy day didn't harm the stock one bit over the decade prior to starting the capital returns in FY12.

From a pure numbers standpoint, Apple spending $20 billion per quarter on share buybacks at the following stock prices has the following impact with 4.6 billion shares outstanding:

$180 - 111 million shares for a 2.4%

$200 - 100 million shares, 2.2%

$220 - 91 million shares, 2.0%

$250 - 80 million shares, 1.7%

As one can see, Apple buys 20 million more shares per quarter when the stock is down at $180 vs. the current price of $220. The impact over a year of repurchasing $20 billion worth of shares per quarter at these price differences is a meaningful 80 million share increase. The ending share count would dip to 4.23 billion with the stock at $220 vs. 4.16 billion with the stock at $180.

A big key here is that Apple only spent about $60 billion in the past year on share buybacks. The tech giant spending $80 billion on share buybacks would top my previous estimate of a 7.5% reduction in share counts each of the next two years. Apple has spent $20 billion per quarter in five of the lat six quarters so the amount is definitely reasonable for the calculation, but investors need to keep in mind the tech giant hasn't actually spent more than $70 billion in any fiscal year.

Another consideration is the valuation the tech giant is buying stock. The fact that the argument is whether the company repurchases 9.6% of the outstanding stock at $180 or only 6.8% of the outstanding shares at $250 is an indication that a reasonable value exists to repurchase shares. Either number is still substantial and meaningful to shareholders.

The stock appears to trade at a lofty forward P/E multiple, but my research has EPS estimates jumping up toward $14 on buybacks that reach 7.5% annual reductions in share counts. Apple might still top the financial impact from share reductions with the stock up at $220.

The stock has a more reasonable EV/E multiple of 14x using the updated EPS number. A big key is clearly whether a rally to $250 would warrant cutting the buyback levels as Apple probably wouldn't obtain a great value repurchasing shares at 16x forward EV/E estimates.

Still A High Yielder

Another key is Apple has a decent little 1.4% dividend yield. The amount isn't impressive until one combines it with the massive share buybacks.

Apple spends about $3.6 billion per quarter on dividends or $14.4 billion annually. The net payout yield combines the dividend yield with a stock buyback yield to provide a better yield metric for investors solely focused on dividends. In this case, Apple yields a far more impressive 8.2% net payout yield.

Over the last five years, Apple has traded pretty well when the net payout yield tops 8%. If anything, these yields provide support to buy the tech giant on any weakness as the yield would soar back toward 9% or even 10%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the capital returns of Apple aren't impacted by the stock at $220. By $250, the stock might reach a point where the tech giant would be better conserving cash and the reduction in EPS boosts would hurt the stock.

Regardless, Apple remains a solid valuation up here and a stock to own on weakness with the support of a massive stock buyback program for several more years that only works better on dips in the stock price.

