MGM: Activist Joining Board Could Spur Investors Now On The Sidelines

Let's face it, the waiting game has been the thematic response of the market to the shares of MGM Resorts International Inc. (NYSE:MGM). We have been ambivalent about the stock for over two years, moving from puzzled, to bearish, back to bullish and ever hopeful guiding longs to hang in. Rewards are in the crosshairs intermediate term. Or are they? It just seems to me that MGM has languished far too long in what can aptly be described as a dead calm sea in nautical terms. The stock is long overdue to move for reasons that appear to escape Mr. Market YTD.

A higher valuation of MGM shares should spring not from pure numbers, but solid execution of a strategy that builds on the premise that a highly diverse asset base aimed at the heart of the millennial customer base.

Both head and tail winds don't seem to factor as much in MGM anymore. Its core is Las Vegas, its expanding regional portfolio is probably fully filled. It's first mover position in its sports betting joint venture springs from CEO Murren's conviction that the huge revenue stream to come is real.

(Below: MGM continues to move in a narrow trading range).

Yet the stock remains pooled in a narrow trading range going nowhere. Despite the relentless and often frenetic pace of management to pivot smartly toward the future, it's obvious that Mr. Market has yet to fully understand the stock. The reason, not without merit, is the perception that MGM wants to be the Swiss Army Knife of gaming. It's a company targeting the slicing, dicing, cutting and uncorking of the millennial gaming customer. In the US, it's part geographical reach, part non-gaming revenue growth, part conviction that their sports book joint venture holds immense promise. In Asia, it is laser focused on prevailing in Osaka and looking to asset sales to its REIT to liberate the multi-billions needed to finance a Japan IR.

Sports betting: one of the prime movers

(Below: MGM'S joint venture in sports betting is an active bidder for the sports books to be installed at the 27,000 seat United Center of Chicago).

MGM has partnered with giant betting operator GVC of the UK to create Roar Digital, in which each company contributed $100m in seed capital. The company expects to put sports books in its properties run by Roar as well a seek new venues to expand beyond its own footprint. As an example, Roar is among the bidders for building a brick and mortar sports book at the 27,000 seat United Center of Chicago, home of the NBA Bulls and NHL Blackhawks. The company has already inked deals with MLB. NBA, NHL, MLS to be the exclusive marketing partner of the leagues who will supply a broad spectrum of sponsorships, statistics and cross marketing benefits to the JV. CEO Murren has been among the most persistent and vocal proponents of legalized sports betting to divert illegal gambling revenue into the coffers of operators and by extension state governments. This is a big bet on furthering the momentum of MGM in dominating the millennial customer base and as a byproduct, create foot traffic and visitation for its casinos. (Below: MGM sports books are the key stalking horse for dominating the millennial sector).

If MGM can execute this strategy, the stock is utterly cheap now and will rapidly appreciate with breakthrough EBITDA once it matures. If not, in our view, it becomes an inviting target for activists who I believe, sense it has been too cheap too long, saddled with far too much debt and ready for a deal. With the exception of a few problematical properties in its regional portfolio, MGM has one of the most undervalued asset bases in the entire sector.

That, in my view, is what Mr. Market sees. A quick glance at a few at price numbers bring us some context:

One year:

September 18: $27.91

September 19: $27,27

Most recent high reached on 2/14/18: $34.44

Five year

5 years ago the stock traded at $20.27

5 year EBITDA growth: 7.62%

5 year compound annual growth (ttm): 4.17%

5 year earnings from continuing operations: -5.3%

5 year levered FCF: -15%

Tangible book value at writing: $516.90

At writing:

FWD EPS: 0.95

FWD P/E: 26.85

Market cap at writing: $14.220b

The MPG factor

Approximately 3 years ago, MGM spun off most of its realty to its company controlled REIT, MGM Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MGP) in response to activist grumbling about unlocking value. MGM owns over 70% of the REIT's Class B non-voting units. At writing, MGP was trading at $30 a share as against a $21 price at the 50m share IPO issuance three years ago. The transaction overall has produced well for Class A shareholders and is clearly a plus. We like the idea of a REIT where its operating parent has skin in the game.

However, the spinoff was also a bit of financial engineering seen at the basic street level: MGP raises $1bn in the IPO and adds properties, with $4.9b in LTD. It pays out dividends per a normal REIT profile, but what it essentially represents is a series of lateral capital passes from lenders and public shareholders to MGP, which in turn, moves the money to MGM in exchange for the realty. It's a round trip and one way to unlock value. But MGM still sits on $15.191b in LTD up 12.4% y/y/. Since 2015, the company's debt is up 37.41%. Add on MGP's at $4.9b and you are at $20b total.

That's fodder for a musing activist like Carl Icahn for example.

So not to put too fine a point on it, MGM has used MGP as an alternate piggy bank to raid as needed when its appetite for acquisition needs slaking or it wishes to deleverage. It's a far more politically correct way to pile up debt than simply continuing its regular trek to banks as long as the Fed behaves. MGP holders meanwhile are getting a nice return. Rent payment coverage by MGM falls into the well tolerated range-unless old man recession hits. And if it does, the entire Vegas industry will be reaching for the same Mae West life vests to see it through choppy seas.

So, this strategy of generous use of debt financing to build its business and hopefully unlock shareholder value by moving its realty into a REIT is what the market sees at first glance. As recently as last week, there was a report in the Las Vegas Review Journal that the company was now considering selling its flagship property realty, Bellagio and MGM Grand to its REIT as well. Our estimate is that the pair of properties could fetch around $6.3b, which could be undoubtedly earmarked to finance a potential Osaka, Japan move. So, what is the market to make of this continuing strategy lead by CEO Murren? (Below: MGM's flagship Bellagio, along with The Grand, next to be spun into MGP?)

Enter Keith Meister

Last week, MGM announced it had appointed activist hedge fund operator Keith Meister to its board. A former Icahn protegee, Meister has reportedly absorbed much of his ex-bosses, operating DNA. He reputedly is aggressive, confrontational and contrarian in previous moves on such companies as Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Yet unlike his former mentor, his fund has experienced considerable shrinkage over the past four years, representing today around only $2b in AUM according to Reuters.

Meister owns around 3% of MGM stock at writing, not a very "Icahnian" starting position if he has a covetous longer term eye on pushing Murren toward a transaction.

Clearly, CEO Murren, among other reasons for certain, saw this as his best option for keeping the feisty Meisner at bay. The question now raised, of course, is whether his presence on the board would be disruptive despite the usual PR kumbaya statements issued on the appointment. And further to that, could this ignite further stirring of the pot by other, far more formidable activists? Indeed, could Meisner be a stalking horse for Icahn - regardless of Carl's current position in Caesars?

We think, for the foreseeable future, bringing an activist onto the board is a good move for MGM. The last thing the company needs now is turbulence from the outside as it moves aggressively to reshape its finances and business model with fingers crossed about its very good shot at a Japan IR in Osaka.

And far more than technical or pure analysis of the prospects of its share price is understanding of how MGM is working to reshape its basic business model going forward.

What we know is this

MGM remains the fortress operator in Las Vegas and has bet heavily that the market has plenty of growth left as it continues moving to diversify its asset base away from pure gaming to room revenue, dining, entertainment and sports. And with all this, it is hard-focused on finding over $300m in cost savings over the next two years to boost EBITDA, reduce leverage and make itself more nimble for the battle ahead to dominate the millennial segment of the gaming public.

The Millennial target for MGM: Build geographic balance and diverse offerings across the entire spectrum of service lines while deleveraging (Below: MGM is betting on the millennial pyramid)

There are currently three global nodes of gaming: Las Vegas, US Regionals and Asia. Two of the three in the US have become increasingly worried about the flat-out disinclination of the nation's 73m millennials to sit hours at a time playing a slot machine or a traditional table game in casinos. At the same time, millennials are addicted to the tiny screens on their smart phones. They are chatting, texting, playing games, watching sports and movies, with an ever shrinking attention span. For several years now, makers of gaming equipment have reached deep into their tech bag of tricks to produce gaming machines with the characteristics of video game competition. The results at best to date are unimpressive.

Plus, there is this further prevailing truth: The average age of a Las Vegas patron is around 46. The Vegas customer is middle aged, female, likes slots a lot while at the same time, does partake of the entertainment, shopping and dining diversity of the town. Millennials fall in the 22-37 age range, at least ten years younger than the average casino patron today. They come to Vegas for shows, night clubbing, dining and event driven getaways. The industry has spotted this long ago, but MGM has been most aggressive in tailoring its asset base to service that segment - aside from the 46-year old female slot player. The conventioneers, so vital a part of Vegas visitation today mirrors the retail demo. It's younger and it's growing.

To understand MGM stock, you need to see a hard to fathom reality emerging: MGM is betting the farm on millennials across the entire spectrum of its asset allocation strategy. And in our view, that is where the undervaluation of the stock finds its source. They are ahead of the curve in this, but Mr. Market is not yet seeing it, but instead still focusing on so-so earnings and growing debt. All gaming stocks are erroneously judged on the volatility of monthly gaming revenue statistics that emerge from every jurisdiction, including Asia. While early trend spotting based on gaming win has its value, it rarely reflects the realities of how well a given operator manages longer term. That's the big MGM bet.

The true test is this: How savvy is management in recognizing where its future lies? Does it understand where the customer's head is and how that produces action in his wallet? MGM it seems to us, for all its flaws, has that clearly in mind as it moves ahead. We think that is where the value lies. So the question is this: Will MGM be as good in execution as it is in recognizing where its bread will be buttered five to ten years upstream?

Are activists like Meister beginning to see a transaction in the weeds if and when MGM bags Japan?

We don't want to overheat our assessment of what the creation of an MGM board seat for Meister means. His fund is small, his position in MGM at 3% of the common is a toe dip in a very large ocean. But its underlying meaning is telling for MGM shareholders: CEO Murren is a transaction guy as well. I do not think his presence on the MGM board is going to resemble the usual potted plant, nodding ascent director we have come to expect in many companies in every sector.

That assumption goes to the heart of the Carl Icahn prism: Namely, that potted plant managements and boards provide fertile soil for activism.

I think Meister will be vocal, public and initially supportive of management, expecting the stock to begin a northward climb as the catalysts noted here begin to get baked into the stock. At the same time, I would not be surprised if he pressed management on speeding deleveraging, pivoting away from its past three years of expansion into a hard charging operational mode and get its $300m cost cutting program moving faster.

If Meister has arrived, can Uncle carl be far behind? It's moot but would not surprise anyone if he did.

Overall: Meister sign up is a good move by MGM to keep the natives from getting restless while the longer term strategy unfolds.

