I Still Believe The Dollar Has Peaked

With monetary policies changing around the world (QE, negative rates, TLTROs, and so on), the business cycle dynamics change too and could break the dollar.

But the world spins in cycles. The business cycle paints a bleak picture of what lies ahead: the business expansion cycle ends, and a recession starts.

Before betting the ranch on it, think of what's missing from the lower half of the above chart. Hint: QE started after the last recession.

This week's Lead-Lag report mentions one of the things I'm watching - a peak in the dollar. The Fed has many tools to make that happen quite fast. Any one of the measures below should sink the dollar.

While everyone's an expert in what the Fed should do, there's a technical, actionable idea coming out of it. What better vehicle to use other than the EURUSD ($EURUSD) pair? After all, the euro makes most of the Dollar Index ($USD).

First, anyone remembers Macron's election as France's President? The 2017 event marked a gap on the EURUSD chart.

Dubbed the "Macron gap," it is unlikely the EURUSD won't try to fill it. That's the bidding place for the EURUSD.

Second, on its way down from the 1.25 area, the pair formed a technical reversal pattern. Called a falling wedge, it represents a bullish sign once broken.

Yet, the lower base (also called the 1-3 trendline) isn't pierced. But a close of the Macron gap solves that problem too.

Aggressive traders use the piercing and the gap-filling as the entry. The reward is more than appealing, as a typical target after a wedge's formation is fifty-percent of its entire move.

Conservative ones wait for the price to break the upper trend line, as they always need confirmation.

Both scenarios signal dollar weakness to come. So, what are you: an aggressive or conservative trader?

