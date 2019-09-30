AT&T: It's All About Leverage

Everyone thinks the involvement of Elliott has been 'the catalyst', but we argue leverage reduction has played an important role as risks decline.

AT&T shares have returned 30% plus since we pounded the table under $30, and we believe that momentum in the chart will continue.

Although our firm is perhaps best known for spotting short term, fast-moving trades in addition to deep value investing, our longer-term investment recommendations focus most often on dividend growth investment. For the last two years, we have strongly recommended that our readers accumulate shares of AT&T (T), especially when shares were below $30. With shares having returned 30% from these levels, what are investors to do now? We believe the stock is set to continue rising because necessary steps are being taken to address the largest issue the bears always cite: debt. Further, we believe the dividend will continue to grow, and while we certainly understand the desire to 'wait for a better price,' this is a stock you should own for decades. Let us discuss.

The funny thing about AT&T after our traders netted 30% is that we want people to still consider this name. Even after this monster run, the chart looks fantastic:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Bottom line, the stock is in a very bullish uptrend. The momentum us very positive, but had been even before the recent runup that began in late August.

Not only does the chart look stellar, but even at $37 per share, AT&T is still a high dividend yield stock. While the allured of the dividend may have been more compelling at past levels, a solid 5.5% yield will compound into very generous returns over time.

Of course, we are really do not want shares to fall again, but they were an incredible buy when the stock was yielding 7%. We believe here at $37 a share, the stock is still a moderate buy, but much prefer you add at a better price. At a 5.5% yield, the stock is definitely attractive from an income standpoint and is certainly attractive if you are reinvesting dividends to grow a sizable position over time.

The power of the dividend itself for building wealth has been established by our firm several times. As we approach another earnings season which could serve as a catalyst, we think it is prudent to remind you that, in the long term, this is a dividend growth machine. That said, we think monitoring the dividend coverage as well as how AT&T is handling debt are paramount to considering an investment quarter to quarter. It is still our opinion that every investor who needs a stock like AT&T.

Dividend growth machine

We have said it before and will say it again. AT&T raises its dividend like clockwork. The dividend growth is really astounding, despite anything happening in the broader market, or with acquisitions, or with debt, it all comes back to how great of a dividend machine this stock truly is. Take a look at the recent dividend growth:

Source: Seeking Alpha AT&T Dividends Page

Now, we will point out that those perennial bears on the name point out that dividend payments aren't enough to offset the lack of share price appreciation or to offset those who have capital losses in the stock currently. But any investor with losses must remember that these losses have not been realized, they are on paper. However, the stock is at a 52-week high, so anyone with losses is likely close to even factoring in the dividends. Obviously, breaking even is not our investing goal. Still, we strongly argue that, for younger investors with a multi-decade outlook, the best play is to reinvest your dividends to acquire more and more shares.

Why is this important? If done correctly with regular investment, and as you reinvest the dividends, your position will grow increasingly larger. The stock will ebb and flow and your cost basis over time will fluctuate. Further, the annual dividends paid increase every single year. This dividend growth is apparent as the dividend has been raised every single year in the last 20 years. Given the growth that AT&T is displaying through its acquisitions, while also working to grow its legacy businesses organically, we project that the quarterly dividend being raised by a penny each year for at least the next 10 years. As such, we expect a significant increase in the dividend. As one continues to reinvest the dividends while making regular contributions, in retirement, you may be able to live off of the dividend income (i.e. stop reinvesting) alone, if not, greatly supplement your annual income.

In the near term, however, we do still need to keep an eye on the company operationally to ensure that the dividend is safe. Let us be clear. The dividend is safe. The largest risk right now is the debt, and that is being addressed. Let us briefly touch on metrics that impact the dividend safety, as well as the debt.

Key metrics to watch as it relates to the dividend

We need to first watch revenues. With the Q3 report coming up, this will be where it all starts. Back in Q2, with Time Warner's assets fully acquired, we saw a nice boost to revenues:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The posted result of $45.0 billion was bullish in our estimation, and the acquisition reinvigorated the top line. The one area that is a concern is DirecTV, and there are rumors that AT&T might offload this, though it is unclear as the COO said AT&T doesn't "plan" to sell. In Q3, we will watch closely for the video subs issue but will say that in Q2 the hit in video entertainment subscribers was higher than anticipated. In fact, AT&T lost 778,000 TV subs and lost 168,000 DirecTV Now subs. Investors need to keep a close watch on this churn going forward. However, despite the subscription number looking awful, performance was up as EBITDA widened in this segment mostly due to a shift from premium linear services tiered priced video services, or to competitors offering such products. A solid top line helped the bottom line.

When you look at an income and dividend paying name like this stock, we think the company having report in line with analyst expectations is strong. Sadly, EPS was down from last year's Q2, but was in line with expectations. Earnings per share were expected to be around $0.89 by analysts. Earnings per share were 0.89, which could have sparked some selling as it was down from last year. While earnings matter, when it comes to the dividend, we really want you to hone in on free cash flow.

Free cash flow must be watched as it is pretty vital to the dividend payment. We have been eyeing $27-28 billion for the year 2019 in free cash flow thanks to the boost from the WarnerMedia integration, and free cash flow saw a big boost in the most recent quarter:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Looking ahead, we expect free cash flow to ramp up in H2 2018, as this is a seasonally stronger period. Cash flow saw a 73% increase from last year, driven largely by WarnerMedia. Increasing free cash flow has been a priority, and of course, this higher free cash flow impacts the all important dividend payout ratio. When we say the dividend payout ratio, we are talking about how much is paid out in dividends vs. what is generated in free cash flow. In Q2, the payout ratio was much more favorable than we expected at 42%. We expect the payout ratio to remain in a comfortable range, and probably averaging around 60% annually. As such, we see the dividend as more than secure moving forward.

Addressing the debt

While many believe that the recent rally in shares stems from Elliot Management going activist, we believe this only has been part of the rally in shares.

Coming into 2019, the company had total debt of $176.5 billion:

Source: AT&T 2018 Annual Report 10-k

Halfway through the year, the company has been paying down debt, while selling off assets. In fact, AT&T us selling off assets left and right to lower debt. Ahead of the Q2 report, we learned of the sale of AT&T's interest in Hulu for $1.4 billion and the $2.2 billion sale of Hudson Yards put AT&T in solid position to meet its leverage target of the 2.5x range by the end of the year. At the end of June 2019, AT&T had a total debt of almost $170 billion. Per the company’s second quarter, AT&T is on the path to steadily bring down its leverage, and seeks to get debt down to $150 billion at the end of 2019.

Source: AT&T IR presentation

Just last week, in a filing, AT&T also said it completed the prepayment and termination of two term loan agreements totaling $5.9 billion, continuing to pave the way toward debt reduction.

Our take

We see further upside as debt is paid down. Even here at $37 a share, you are being paid a handsome 5.5% dividend yield. The dividend grows every single year. While the involvement of Elliott management may have been seen as a catalyst, we believe the continued reduction of debt is serving to incrementally reduce risk. The dividend is safe. Cash flows are improving. There is a lot to like here, including the momentum in the chart. AT&T remains a buy.

