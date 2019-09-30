ServiceNow: Right Moves, Wrong Price

Common sense alone dictates the stock is already pricing in many future years' profits.

ServiceNow stock was a rewarding investment. But what about going forward?

ServiceNow is an amazing SaaS platform - but everyone knows that already.

Investment Thesis

Two months ago before Q2 2020 results come out, I wrote,

I have no argument that ServiceNow is in actuality providing a very necessary service. What I do have an issue with is, what kind of margin of safety do investors presently have?

Subsequently, we have seen ServiceNow's (NYSE:NOW) share price get a 15% discount. Why? Because investors are starting to become a little more rational. When investing, at some point, valuation matters. When? That's difficult to say.

But we know enough to know that ServiceNow is best avoided, for now.

Doing All The Right Moves

Looking back over any time period, be it twelve months, two years, or longer and ServiceNow has been among the best investment, fully beating all benchmarks - awesome! But that is done and is now in the past.

What matters to today's shareholder is how will the future shape up?

Digging into ServiceNow's Q2 2019 results and it is easy to understand why ServiceNow is as highly praised as it is.

For example, the strongest evidence that ServiceNow offers a very strong value proposition can be seen in the fact that ServiceNow's platform is being adopted by most of the large fortune 500 companies.

Moreover, particularly impressive is its low churn rates. For instance, whereas most software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms boast of having approximately 10% churn rates, ServiceNow has close to no churn rates, as it regularly sees its churn rate stay as low as 1% - offering ServiceNow's shareholders ample reason to be proud about their company.

Also, it is important to bear in mind that as large and small businesses continue their digital migration to cloud-based platforms, ServiceNow is going to continue to be a beneficiary in this fundamental shift, meaning that it has long tailwinds to its back.

Investors Crave Certainty

Another reason why investors have been more than happy to pay whatever multiple to become ServiceNow shareholders arguably boils down to its ultra-steady growth rates, highlighted above.

Accordingly, the combination of low churn rates, together with approximately 94% subscription revenue, which makes up recurring revenue sources, lends itself to a stock which is unlikely to offer shareholders surprises.

To be fair, there are not many companies being priced at close $50 billion market cap and still growing their revenues at close to 35%.

Financial Position Is Indisputably Strong

ServiceNow's balance sheet has close to $1 billion of net cash. Why so much cash? Surely, the fact that it nearly all its customers are on annual contracts implies that ServiceNow has minimally need to carry on its balance sheet such a large net cash position?

Well, in actuality, it needs this surplus cash to weather any potential storms. How so? Because ultimately, on a GAAP basis, ServiceNow struggles to breakeven. What's more, personally, wouldn't put too much weight on the fact that ServiceNow's is guiding investors for its free cash flow margin to hit 28% of revenues in 2019, because this figure doesn't factor its consistent capitalization of intangibles.

But arguably, the biggest contributor which is not accounted for in ServiceNow's version of free cash flow is the taxes paid for settlement of equity awards -- this figure accounts for close to 40% of its cash flow from operations.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

The table which follows notes what is abundantly evident, that ServiceNow has no margin of safety in its valuation.

A long time ago, investors had already recognized the rapidly growing SaaS sector and fully rewarded ServiceNow's prospects.

In fact, I've read that on a P/Sales ratio that ServiceNow is not very expensive, but the reason for this is because it still does not make an actual clean and consistent GAAP profit. For now, investors have no idea just how high or low its operating margins will fall.

The Bottom Line

Positive sentiment has already been reflected in the share price many times over. ServiceNow might be amongst the best workflow companies, at the cutting edge of technology helping customers along their digital journey. But that side of the story has already been factored in many times over.

Investors should wait for a safer valuation to prevail before entering this stock.

