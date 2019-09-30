Ollie's Is Finally Back In The Bargain Bin

Image source

Ollie’s (OLLI) was, once upon a time, my favorite retail stock. Shares traded years ago in the teens, which seems impossible to believe at this point, but I was bullish on Ollie’s back to 2015. Of late, however, it has been a different story. Shares blasted all the way to $103 earlier this year, which I found to be ludicrous, but we are in a very different spot today. Shares have fallen back below $60, and to my eye, I think investors can begin to sniff Ollie’s again from the long side, which is something I haven’t said for a while.

A differentiated model

The reason I liked Ollie’s in the first place is because it had a wide runway for growth, accelerating comparable sales, and expanding margins. This magical formula for a retailer leads, over time, to very rapid earnings growth, and it has largely come to fruition.

The company now has 332 stores (the slide above is from the beginning of 2019) with the opportunity for nearly a thousand stores, which is the key to a variety of positive factors for Ollie’s that will drive earnings growth over time; more on that later.

Ollie’s has broad appeal because it focuses on value for the consumer in a no-frills, warehouse-style environment.

The company has a very distinctive brand that is unlike any other retailer, and it reinforces the deep value philosophy the company has. Ollie’s has capitalized on the treasure hunt experience that has been so successful since the Great Recession, which others like TJX (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST) have also capitalized on with great success. The formula works because consumers feel they’re getting a great deal, but the store’s merchandise is also different each time one enters the store. This drives traffic and it encourages consumers to look around the store, understanding that there is going to be merchandise in the store that wasn’t there the prior visit. This is why Ollie’s has been so successful.

Growth is far from done

As successful as Ollie’s has been, there is much more growth on the horizon. It all starts with the store base, which is being built out rapidly, but still has a very long way to go.

Ollie’s has proven the model works in a variety of markets in a variety of states, and in looking at the map above, Ollie’s has roughly half of the country where it isn’t even present today. There are yet more states where Ollie’s has a very small presence, so there is more growth in existing markets as well. As mentioned, Ollie’s reckons it has room for 950 stores and given how it has performed over time, that sounds completely reasonable. That’s around three times the current store base, and I think this is the single biggest attractive feature about this stock.

Not only does the larger store base have the obvious benefit of more revenue, but it works to boost margins over time as well. Ollie’s relies upon massive buying power to scoop up deals from major brands and then resell them cheaply in the stores. This only works if the company has the scale to do so at favorable prices, and as the store base grows, this becomes easier. The company can leverage down its supply chain and buying costs, as well as support G&A costs from the home office. In other words, opening new stores creates a virtuous cycle of better margins along with higher revenue, which sees the company produce strong earnings growth over time.

The recent Q2 report showed Ollie’s faltering, and the stock was punished heavily for it. However, Ollie’s model isn’t broken; it is building out its supply chain for more stores, which is what must be done to fulfill its growth plans. In addition, Ollie’s had a misstep in taking over former Toys ‘R’ Us stores that don’t really fit its model. It paid the price in Q2, but the good news is that it has learned from the mistake and shouldn’t have a problem going forward. Of course, this remains a risk to my bullish scenario, but Ollie’s has a long history of producing profitable growth, and I don’t see any reason why that should change.

The valuation is back down to earth

I have complained about Ollie’s valuation of late, but shares are back down to a valuation that actually makes sense.

This year’s earnings per share estimate is for $2 – give or take – which is still higher than last year’s total despite the issues the company ran into in the first half of the year. However, even with this bad news baked into estimates, we’re looking at ~$2.30 next year and ~$2.70 in 2021. That represents very respectable growth that you’d expect from an elite retailer, and I think it justifies the current multiple. Keep in mind that it has been a long time since I said Ollie’s valuation was justified, so I really think we’re at an inflection point.

Shares trade for 30 times this year’s earnings and 26 times next year’s estimates. That isn’t cheap on an absolute basis, but it is cheap when you consider that the company will have a store base that is three times larger than it is now over time, with presumably better margins.

Ollie’s has a formula that works everywhere. It has the capital to continue the store base growth indefinitely, and the stock is finally reasonably valued again. If you want to own Ollie’s, I think you need to take a serious look at it today. The stock may get cheaper before it moves higher again, but this is an elite retailer at a reasonable price, and the opportunity is too good to pass up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OLLI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.