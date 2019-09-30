CenturyLink: Looking For Q3 Inflection Points

CenturyLink continues to see hidden benefits from cutting the dividend, including the recent rolling over of 2022 debt at lower rates.

CenturyLink (CTL) continues to prove the value in cutting the dividend at the and beginning of the year and speeding up the path to repay debt as the company makes progress on a major cost transformation project following the purchase of Level 3. The financial position of the telecom continues to improve reinforcing the bullish investment thesis. The stock is only a major inflection point in the company returning to revenue growth away from a strong rally.

Image Source: CenturyLink website

Interest Rate Cuts

Despite repaying $2 billion of debt in the last year, CenturyLink sill ended the June quarter with roughly $35 billion in outstanding debt. The sheer magnitude of the debt levels is a prime reason the BOD decided to cut the dividend and repay debt faster.

The biggest risk to the company was a spike in interest rates and substantially higher interest expenses evidenced by how interest expense spiked last Q3 to $557 million. The biggest benefit to the company is rolling over debt at lower interest rates, and one number to watch in the upcoming Q3 report is the interest expense level.

The company recently wrapped an issuance of $1 billion worth of 4.625% senior notes due 2027. CenturyLink will use the proceeds to repay high costing debt as follows:

$240M - 6.125% senior notes due 2021

$160M - 5.375% senior notes due 2022

$600M - 5.75% senior notes due 2022

In the process, the telecom company reduced the average cost of debt for this $1 billion at ~1.15% for a $11.5 million annual savings to interest expenses just from refinancing debt. The company may not have had this opportunity without switching cash flows from paying to dividends to repaying debt.

In the process, CenturyLink has reduced the debt levels from $37.3 billion last Q2 to $35.1 billion this year. The ability to roll over the debt above is icing on the cake as the company quickly reduces the short-term debt risk. The debt due in 2019/2020 can easily be handled by FCF and the amount owed in 2021/2022 is being rolled over and CenturyLink will generate some $4-5 billion in additional FCF by 2022 to handle a large portion of that debt.

Source: CenturyLink Q2'19 10-Q

Another example is that AT&T (T) recently issued term notes due within the next decade at interest rates under 1%. The low interest rate environment should continue to offer CenturyLink plenty of opportunities to roll over outstanding debt at substantially lower interest rates that further cut interest rate expenses.

Revenue Inflection

Following the release of the Q2 report, the market hyperventilated due to another strong dip in YoY revenues. The market needs to start focusing more on the sequential QoQ changes in revenues as the company spent the previous year cutting low margins revenues.

In June, the IGAM revenues were actually up 1% from March levels, and Enterprise revenues were down 1%. The two important business units still saw a Q1 revenue base of $2,414 million declined by $7 million.

The first step to an inflection point is these two units growing sequentially as the company guided on the Q2 earnings call. At the recent Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference, CEO Jeff Storey reconfirmed just a moment should arrive in the 2H:

So as we talked about this on the second quarter call, sales improved from the first quarter to the second quarter and that gave us confidence that we were making progress in the market with our customers...So we don't get guidance mid-quarter, but I feel confident in the analysis that we did into the second quarter that led us to making those statements.

The other divisions are a bigger issue with Wholesale and Consumer sales likely to remain in retreat. The market is likely to focus on the ability of IGAM and Enterprise to change the long term narrative of the company and look past these other divisions with a hope that the SMA business reaches an inflection point as well. CenturyLink expects to take advantage of the 150,000+ buildings on network that Level 3 never sold SMA products and services now covered by CenturyLink.

In total, analysts expect more revenue declines in the future quarters. Q2 revenues were $5.58 billion and the forecast for Q3 is $5.54 billion. The $39 million decline amounts to another 0.7% sequential dip in revenues.

Data by YCharts

The future quarters are forecasted to have even bigger declines. The narrative on these declines needs to change in order to generate a meaningful stock rally.

In the process, an investor gets an 8% dividend yield while CenturyLink improves the balance sheet and hopefully reaches an inflection point in revenues that would lead to stock gains. Considering the low payout ratio, one would expect a much lower dividend yield on the stock, especially when CenturyLink trades at a much lower EV/EBITDA multiple of other telecom stocks like AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ).

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should watch a couple of key metrics on the upcoming Q3 earnings report. Any meaningful improvement in the sequential revenue trends would alter the few on the stock. In addition, more improvements in the interest expense category will help remove the stigma from the dividend cut and improve the safety of the current dividend.

CenturyLink remains a stock to own as the telecom reaches key inflection points here in Q3 while only trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5x.

