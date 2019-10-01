Disney: If It Drops Lower, Get Back In

The time to get back in the stock might come very soon, but not yet.

Recently I wrote an article that suggested it was time to take profits on Disney (DIS). The article was published almost at the 52-week high price.

After the price drop and the earnings forecast reduction, it is still not time to get Disney. But the time might come soon, especially if Disney continues to slide down. While Disney's content offering is unparalleled, its international expansion plan might be the chink in their armor.

Catching Up & International Markets

Since the last article, the offerings for streaming services have improved and increased dramatically. Apple (AAPL) announced its Apple TV Plus service at $4.99 a month, A much lower price than the expected price of $9.99. AT&T (T) decided to consolidate its content under the HBO brand, and although pricing has not been set, it will likely come slightly over the $15 current fee. Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is pushing the Youtube Music/ YouTube Premium bundle by preinstalling the app in new devices, and Netflix's (NFLX) stock price is finally reflecting the increase in competition.

With so many offerings, it is fair to question whether Disney will be able to meet its expectations. The two biggest content owners are AT&T and Disney. However, bundle offerings like Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) and, to lesser extent, Youtube Music with Youtube Premium, the pricing power of the two giants will be in jeopardy.

The battle for market share will be most interesting in the National Market, as the competition is as balanced as it could be. Netflix has the majority of the market gained, but its strength will be tested as AT&T and Disney pull their content and push their streaming services. AT&T has already a hefty amount of subscribers through HBO and will leverage its telecommunications sector to bundle the services and increase customer adoption. Disney, on the other hand, already has Hulu subscribers and perhaps the better content offering of the three services.

As exciting as the National scene will be, the international expansion will be equally crucial for the long-term prospects of the three companies, and Disney has the weaker offering. While Netflix already has a presence in most of the Globe and HBO is available through a variety of internet and cable providers, Disney doesn't have a clear way into the majority of international markets.

Disney´s international expansion plan is very conservative, concluding its expansion plans at the end of 2021. In that time, AT&T and Netflix will have ample opportunity to consolidate their services and will, in all certainty, make it harder for Disney to carve out a share of the market.

Valuation

For the past years, revenue growth has had a minimum, and a maximum of -0.8% and 8.2%, and the trend has been positive. The forecast modeled an average revenue growth of 10.3% compared to the past average of 5.2%, and gross margin has been between 40% and 41.6%, and the tendency has been negative. The forecast modeled an average gross margin of 39.3% compared to the past average of 40.8%. Taking a look at G&A as a percentage of revenue has had a minimum, and a maximum of 14.9% and 17.6% and the tendency has been down. The estimate considers an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 21.2% compared to the past average of 15.9%, with the above considerations we have the following chart.

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Disney in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years. While the valuation considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average annual return.

Even taking the 2020 price, the stock is at worst overvalued by 30% and at best overvalued by 3%. So the stock is slightly overvalued.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is a 36.46% probability that Disney will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 0.8%. When we take into account the dividends that the company issue, the prospects seem much better.

The statistical value of the opportunity grows from 0.8% into a much better 2.4%. While 2.4% is still not very attractive as the stock continues to slide the statistical value will continue to improve.

Conclusions

The company has great plans for the future; at present, the opportunity is not so significant that it merits getting back on the stock. Current holders of the stock might want to keep their shares and wait for the stock to catch up with its fair price. New investors might do better by waiting for the stock to slide further down or pull back after Q4 results.

The international expansion is concerning. As crucial as it is to hit the market first, Disney´s content is so strong that it might be able to gain a share of the market after Netflix and AT&T have consolidated its services. Betting on the strength of Disney´s content might be a smart move, but not at this price.

