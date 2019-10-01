Assessing What's Next For Rovio

Not one of the many Angry Birds-related mobile games is generating $10 million/month in global sales.

Rovio’s management abused the Angry Birds brand. Using Angry Birds as a universal brand on different types of games was a big mistake.

We love the video games industry. However, we do not plan to take a position in Rovio Entertainment (OTC:ROVVF) anytime soon. The Angry Birds 2 movie was a flop. Released worldwide last August, Angry Birds 2’s total global cinema ticket sales were only $119.07 million. Sony (SNE) spent $65 million producing Angry Birds 2 and probably spent another $20 to $30 million promoting it.

(Source: Box Office Mojo)

The poor box office performance of Angry Birds 2 convinced us that Rovio’s most-cherished asset (Angry Birds) has lost significant commercial appeal. This is a big headwind. Rovio is very dependent on the Angry Birds franchise. It does not have any other hit mobile game title.

Weak global ticket sales means there is also weak sales of Angry Birds 2-related merchandises. Rovio’s 30.8 million euros/year (or $33.72 million) licensing business most likely will not see any notable boost from the Angry Birds 2 movie this year. In the most recent earnings report, Rovio was previously bullish that licensing revenue will get a boost from Angry Birds 2 movie.

Sadly, the poor ticket sales performance of the Angry Birds 2 movie convinced us there will be no notable improvement on Rovio’s latest quarterly brand licensing revenue of 6.4 million euros ($7 million).

Rovio Is Too Small To Prosper In The Fast-Growing Video Games Industry

Based on the chart below, Rovio has a healthy and growing brand licensing business to offset its weak revenue from video games. The chart below illustrates that Rovio is not big enough as a video game company. Rovio's annual revenue from games is only $250.4 million/year. If we only use the Angry Birds franchise to make a forward valuation, Rovio is not going to be one of the top beneficiaries of the coming $300 billion/year video games industry.

(Source: Rovio Investor Relations)

We Are Not Fans of Rovio’s Current Managers

Based on the current games portfolio, the founders and managers of Rovio lost their imagination (or they went lazy) and became too dependent on the Angry Birds brand. Rovio abused the Angry Birds brand by using it on eight mobile games that have different genres. Unlike King Digital, Rovio does not know how to make successful mobile games from its biggest hit game. Yes, King Digital also made Candy Crush Saga clones but they are all match-3 puzzle game. Using your brand in unrelated game genres is a waste of time and money.

It was a mistake to use the Angry Birds brand on different game genres. Using the Angry Birds brand in an arcade action game was a giant mistake. The original Angry Birds mobile game attracted fans of physics-based puzzle games. You cannot expect to market Angry Birds as a universal brand for different types of games.

Management made a giant blunder when it overextended the Angry Birds branding. This misstep is likely why Rovio has no mobile game that generates more than $10 million in monthly revenue.

The AB on the chart below means Angry Birds. Rovio’s top-earning game is Angry Birds, with 26.5 million euros ($28.97) in quarterly gross bookings. Angry Birds 2 only contributes $9.65 million/month.

(Source: Rovio Investor Relations)

We will only go long on Rovio if there is a rumor that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) or NetEase (NTES) is buying it. We believe that Tencent or NetEase can be better managers of the Angry Birds franchise.

The Most Important Asset of Rovio

We look down on the Angry Birds franchise, but we greatly admire Rovio’s games-as-a-service [GaaS] subsidiary, Hatch. The GaaS or cloud gaming industry is projected to grow from $1 billion in 2018 to $8 billion by 2025. We believe Hatch’s early leadership position in Games-as-a-Service made Rovio as a potential takeover target. Tencent and other large video game companies know that Hatch can be a competent alternative against Google’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) Stadia paid streaming video games platform.

The long-term importance of Hatch is that it landed Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) as a partner in Games-as-a-Service covering the U.S. and Europe. Going forward, Samsung will use Hatch (not Google Stadia) as the default or pre-installed paid streaming video games application on its smartphone and tablet products.

Samsung is still the number one vendor of Android smartphones. It is a formidable partner for Rovio. By backing Rovio's Hatch, Samsung has openly declared it doesn't like Google Stadia.

We like Hatch’s tactic of recruiting tier-1 telecom companies as its partners. Hatch managed to win the support of Vodafone (VOD) and Sprint (S). Going forward, telecom companies influence which paid streaming video game companies will fail or prosper. Telecom companies can choose which streaming video games apps get pre-installed in the phones they sell to prepaid and postpaid subscribers. By offering 1 month to 3 months free Hatch subscription, Vodafone and Sprint hope to attract more buyers for their 4G/5G smartphones.

Assessing Hatch's long-term value should include the probability of Tencent or NetEase buying Rovio. The freemium games model (in-app purchases in free-to-play games) will eventually lose appeal among some gamers. There will be mobile gamers who will realize that it is cheaper to subscribe to a $4.99 to $9.99/month cloud gaming service.

The inevitable rise of affordable paid games streaming services convinced us that Tencent and NetEase will need a subsidiary like Hatch. The revenue sharing in joining Google Stadia is likely not very favorable to game developers/publishers.

The low monthly subscription of cloud gaming convinced us that giant video game companies will prefer to have their own paid video games streaming platform. By having their own cloud gaming ecosystem, Tencent or NetEase won't have to share revenue with Google.

Final Thoughts

ROVVF is worth a bet if you like the probability that Rovio will eventually get purchased by a bigger video game company. We do not intend to take any position in Rovio’s stock anytime soon. The Angry Birds franchise is not as valuable or marketable as it was once.

It is also too early to make an accurate assessment of Hatch's long-term value. Hatch’s early bird leadership in Games-as-a-Service or cloud gaming is Rovio’s most important asset. On the other hand, Hatch’s future value could suffer the same fate as the Angry Birds franchise. Judging by how it mishandled the Angry Birds franchise, Rovio’s managers might derail Hatch’s early lead in cloud gaming.

We commend Hatch’s early recruitment of Samsung, Sprint, and Vodafone as partners in cloud gaming. However, the long-term success of paid streaming video games will largely rely on how many exclusive games Hatch can offer its subscribers. Getting more exclusive games will require Hatch to win the support of more game developers and publishers. It is pointless to get the backing of Samsung, Sprint, and Vodafone if Hatch doesn't come up with a compelling number of exclusive video games releases.

The best probable scenario is for Tencent to buy Rovio. By becoming a subsidiary of Tencent, Rovio gets a supplier of future Hatch-only video games. Rovio does not have the resources to challenge Google Stadia in the long run. Google has too much money. Even without the support of big game developers, Google can afford to develop hundreds of exclusive games for the Stadia platform. Rovio can't do this.

On the other hand, Tencent is big and successful enough to compete against Google on cloud gaming. Consequently, Rovio's future survival and prosperity depend on selling itself to a bigger company. Going forward, Rovio cannot prosper as an independent company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, NTES, GOOGL, SNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.