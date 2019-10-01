STMicroelectronics N.V.: A Better Portfolio Wealth Builder Now Than Facebook, Inc.

Why not, instead of committing capital to troubled waters of a brewing storm, employ in the interim in a stock where the next 5-year growth may be of annual +40% caliber?

We do that here, now, for Facebook’s professionally perceived outlook, in comparison with STMicroelectronics. Fittingly, it is a Swiss semiconductor producer.

Our special expertise is in translating Market-Makers’ self-protecting actions into forecasts of implied price ranges likely in coming months, evaluated by how well similar prior expectations have fared.

His European viewpoint and limited US investing experience impede his delving further into what stock price implications may appear in coming months. We may be of help here.

A gathering regulation storm is confronting the “social media” with particular attention being directed at Facebook, Inc. One Seeking Alpha Contributor with a relevant background has already commented.

Comparisons of parallel, relevant prospects follow:

That kind of stock price performance can and does attract the attention of institutional investment organizations, and we can monitor their continuing price expectations.

Because that monitoring is done in a standardized, systematic way for 2,700 other stocks and ETFs, we can directly compare the well-informed prospects for securities of many varied enterprises.

The five hundred-billion-dollar market cap of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is a much harder share price for the individual investor to move than the $17 billion of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). The present opportunity to gain rapid portfolio value growth there while FB may get seriously distracted shouldn’t be overlooked. Our earlier reference to the SA contributor's article is here.

What Do You Need to Know?

To make an intelligent investment capital commitment the investor should know these things – both about the proposed investment and about the alternatives to it:

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards (less risks) expected to be compounded?

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 worldwide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “auction.” Such trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, pricewise. Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As examples:

Description

STMicroelectronics, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Unfortunately, the “smart money” intentions are intentionally concealed as well as possible, to prevent being “front-run” by anyone. Fortunately, the commonly-used means of negotiating volume trades leave behind information helpful in providing the current intentions and judgments of the participants. Which is what we present, daily, for over a thousand widely-held, actively-traded stocks and ETFs like these.

Here in Figures 1 and 2 are relevant examples of their implied forecasts of coming price ranges as they evolved daily over the past 6 months.

Figure 1

Figure 2

The vertical lines in these pictures are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts.” Instead, they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

From those samples market history tells what the odds have been for profitable buy positions subsequent to the forecast dates, as well as the size of the average position payoffs, including loss positions. Other important decision factors can be evaluated by this type of analysis, and they are shown in the rows of data posed between the two blue-background pictures in each Figure. Those data rows are positioned in Figure 3 to make the comparisons between prospects for STM and FB easier to perform.

Comparing Details

Figure 3

Here the range forecasts are made explicit in columns [B] and [C] and are split by current market quote [D]. The upside price gain potential [E] is the percentage difference between [B] and [D]. We will come back to [F] later, as the worst-case risk exposure which has been actually experienced. [G] is the calculated Range Index, 20 for STM and 31 for FB.

How likely and how good the profit prospects may be are shown in [H] as a percent of the sample size [L] and in [ I ] as an average profit percent on entry costs of all [L] positions, including losses. The current forecast quality is put in question [N] where [E]’s credibility is compared to [ I ]. FB suffers in this comparison where its capital gain payoffs are only 4.3%, while STM positions from its 46 20-level-RI forecasts have produced realized profits of 20.6%, net of 4 positions with prior losses, (told by the 91% win odds).

To answer questions 4 and 5 about risks in our earlier list of what we ought to know, the complement of [H] – (100-H) – or 100-77=23 for FBA, tells that we might best be prepared to have our profit hopes disappointed in nearly one quarter of the 121 times we might buy FB when it has a RI of 31. For STM, the experience of having less than one tenth of its 46 prior forecasts at a RI of 20 makes the comparison here with FB quite bearable.

The FB loss exposures of -12.9% [F] were more than double the worst-case stress for SPY, as shown in its comparison row of Figure 3. The STM loss exposures were slightly larger than those of SPY, but more than made up for that with Realized Gains about seven times those of SPY”s 3.0% [ I ].

The comparisons of STM and FB stocks with the SPY ETF market-average may be helpful in developing a sense of perspective between these alternatives when the overall market environment is as it is seen as the market pros now do, rather than by the news media or doomsday market observers.

Our final question from the earlier “need to know” list is quite relevant in comparing STM and FB as investment candidates. The average holding period for STM to reach its [E] Sell Targets and produce the +20.6% average payoff was [J] 54 market days, or eleven market weeks. FB spent ten weeks, earning only 4.3%.

So if the current situations were repeated (in the form of other stocks with identical payoff outcomes to these two) over the course of a year, the [K] compound annual growth rates [CAGR] which would be produced would be +138% for STM but only 23% for FB. No guarantees, but useful comparative perspectives.

When we use the [H] Win Odds and its complement to weight the [ I ] and [F] reward and risk dimensions to produce [O] and [P] we get an odds-weighted net of [Q] which makes the FB vs. STM look even worse for BA.

Now it is realistic to question if the STM isn’t a cherry-picking example designed to make “our favorite” FB look bad. The answer is no. We monitor over 3,500 stocks and ETFs daily, reject about a thousand of them as unable to justify price range forecasts of any credible nature, and sort the remaining 2,700+ to see what cream rises to the top.

The bottom row of Figure 3 shows what that exercise produces today, where the average [K] CAGRS of the 20 best are almost as good as STM. This is a fairly normal outcome where dozens of stocks with 3-digit CAGRs are encountered.

Conclusion

On many dimensions of investment decision the near capital gain prospects for STMicroelectronics are far more desirable than those of Facebook at this point. In the case of new capital to be put to work or freshly liberated cash needing assignment, an active investment strategy decision of commitment in STM is a desirable decision for the near term looking to a sell target conclusion, not as a long-term hold.

Disclaimer:

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.