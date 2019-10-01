2 Reasons I Remain Very Bullish On Merck

Between an improving business and increased dividend growth, I remain very bullish on Merck.

Keytruda has a long runway for growth and is under patent protection for quite some time.

Shares of Merck & Company (MRK) have simply trounced the S&P 500 index over the last year.

Source: YCharts

Merck, one of the world’s largest healthcare companies, has done very well for investors against the market index over the last 12 months, even when accounting for several steep declines during this time period.

But there are two reasons why I still find shares of the company attractive. The first is the company’s pharmaceutical products, especially Merck’s cancer fighting drug Keytruda, are seeing high rates of growth.

The second reason I find Merck attractive is its most recent dividend increase. Since the company started increasing its dividend in 2012, the company has mostly stuck to a $0.01 per quarter raise each year. This amounted to a roughly 2% annual increase. Merck’s most recent dividend increase was for nearly 15%.

With a portfolio of pharmaceuticals growing at a double-digit clip and a dividend increase that was 7x the normal amount, I remain extremely intrigued by Merck.

Recent Earnings Results

Merck released earnings results for the second quarter of 2019 on 7/30/2019.

Source: Merck’s Second Quarter Earnings Results Presentation, slide 10.

The company earned $1.30 per share for the quarter, topping estimates by $0.14 and showing a 23% improvement from the previous year. Revenue increased 13.4% to $11.8 billion, easily beating consensus estimates by $817 million. Currency exchange reduce revenues by 3%.

Pharmaceutical sales increased 13% to $10.5 billion.

Second quarter sales for Keytruda, which treats cancers like melanoma that cannot be removed by surgery and non-small cell lung cancers, grew 58% to $2.6 billion. International sales were even better, growing 73% in constant currency.

After totaling $7 billion in sales in 2018, Keytruda could reach peak sales of $16 billion. Part of the reason that the drug could become so profitable for Merck is that it has been approved for use in multiple areas away from its original approval for melanoma. For example, Keytruda was approved for seven additional uses by the FDA last year.

Another factor working in the company’s favor is that Keytruda won’t face biosimilar competition until 2028 in the U.S., 2030 in the European Union and 2032 in Japan. Add to this that lung cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world and Keytruda is likely to become one of the world’s top selling products by the middle of the next decade.

Keytruda is the biggest contributor to sales, but Merck isn’t relying solely on the product to grow. As a shareholder of AbbVie (ABBV), I am all too familiar with what can happen to the stock price if a company bets its future largely on one product and that product shows signs of slowing. Keytruda was responsible for just 22.4% of all sales in the second quarter, showing that Merck has a somewhat diversified revenue stream. This helps protect the company in case something unforeseen occurs with Keytruda.

Merck’s second best selling product Januvia/Janumet declined 6% in the second quarter. Januvia/Janumet, which treats diabetes, is facing pricing pressure in the U.S., which more than offset an increase in global demand.

Most other products had good growth numbers in the second quarter.

Bridion, used to reverse the effects of neuromuscular blocking drugs that are used in certain types of surgeries, grew 16%. Stronger U.S. demand was the driver here.

Gardasail/Gardasil 9, the company’s HPV vaccine, had sales growth of 46%. Increased demand and pricing in the U.S. along with commercial launch in China were the main reasons for this sizeable improvement.

Sales for Varivax, Merck’s pediatric vaccine for Measles, Mumps and Rubella, improved 58% on the strength of higher demand and pricing in the U.S. and Europe.

Animal Health revenues were up 3%, with currency exchange reducing results by 6%. Livestock revenues were up 6%, or 13% in constant currency, mostly due to Merck’s $3.7 billion purchase of Antelliq. Antelliq was a privately held French company that provided digital technology solutions for veterinarians, farmers and pet owners. This acquisition was completed on 4/1/2019.

Following second quarter results, Merck updated its guidance for 2019.

Source: Merck’s Second Quarter Earnings Results Presentation, slide 10.

Merck now expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.84 to $4.94 for 2019, up from $4.67 to $4.79 previously. Revenues are guided to fall in a range of $45.2 billion to $46.2 billion, up from $43.9 to $45.1 billion previously. The midpoint for adjusted earnings-per-share and revenue would be an increase of 12.7% and 8%, respectively.

After a one-year return of almost 18%, Merck’s stock still has a reasonable valuation. Using the current share price of ~$83 and expected adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.89, shares trade with a forward P/E ratio of 17. According to ValueLine, this is a slight premium to the stock’s five-year average P/E ratio of 15.6.

With expected double-digit growth for adjusted earnings-per-share and high single digit revenue for 2019, I feel its appropriate that Merck should be trading at a slight premium to its historical valuation.

Improving business fundamentals have led to increased dividend growth.

Dividend Analysis

Merck has raised its dividend for eight consecutive years, though growth has been quite muted prior to this year.

Source: Merck’s Second Quarter Earnings Results Presentation, slide 11.

The company has compounded its dividend at an annual rate of:

2.2% over the last three years.

2.2% over the last five years.

2.4% over the last 10 years.

Over both the short and long-term, the company’s average dividend increase has been very consistent, if not impressive.

This low-level dividend growth continued until the company increased its dividend by 14.6% for the payment made on 1/8/2019. This is the first double-digit dividend raise from Merck since 2012.

Dividend growth above the usual range should be considered a good sign for a company, but Merck’s raise is well-above its normal increase. As a dividend growth investor, a raise of this magnitude causes me to believe that management expects that the business will outperform its previous results. I take this increase as a sign that business fundamentals will continue to improve.

Just as important to me as a growing dividend is a safe dividend.

Merck is expected to pay out $2.20 per share in dividends this year. Using the midpoint of earnings-per-share guidance, the company’s payout ratio is just 45%. This is just below the company’s 10-year average earnings payout ratio of 47%.

Using cash flow to measure dividend safety shows an elevated payout ratio. In the second quarter, Merck had $3.1 billion in cash from operations and spent $782 million on capital expenditures for a free cash flow of approximately $2.3 billion. The company paid out ~$1.5 billion in dividends during the quarter, giving the company a free cash flow payout ratio of 64%.

Over the last four quarters, Merck generated free cash flow of $7.8 billion while paying out $5.5 billion in dividends. This equates to a payout ratio of 70% for the last 12 months.

Looking out at a longer horizon, Merck’s average free cash flow payout ratio was 63% for the years of 2015 to 2018.

Overall, these payout ratios are higher than the earnings payout ratio, but not to a level where investors should be concerned that the company may have to cut its dividend in the near future. Merck has guided towards rising earnings and revenues totals, which should help free cash flow grow as well.

The gains in share price over the last year have reduced the stock’s dividend yield to 2.6%. According to ValueLine, the last time Merck averaged a yield below 3% for an entire year was 2003. The stock’s current yield is above the 1.9% average yield of the S&P 500.

If Merck maintains its usual schedule, shareholders can expect a dividend increase to be announced in late October.

Final Thoughts

Merck’s stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the last year. The improvements in business has been the cause of this gain.

Led by Keytruda, Merck’s top and bottom lines improved nicely in the second quarter. Still, the company isn’t dependent on just one product. Outside of Januvia/Janumet, nearly every other pharmaceutical and vaccine produced higher sales year-over-year. Much of these improvements were due to growing demand, always a good sign for a pharmaceutical company.

In addition to near company wide growth, Merck’s most recent dividend increase was significantly more than shareholders are accustomed to receiving.

Due to the improving business and higher dividend growth , I remain very bullish on shares of Merck & Company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.