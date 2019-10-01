Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Offers Significant And Uncorrelated Upside Potential

We think the ONIVYDE milestones appear more likely to pay out based on recent Ipsen data which suggests ongoing trials are likely to be successful.

Shareholders own milestone rights to ONYVIDE and anti-Her3 from Ipsen and 14ner Oncology worth up to about $500 million, or about 8x the current market cap. Large net operating loss.

Overview

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) (“MACK” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology drugs. Recently, through the help of some engaged shareholders, management shuttered its development operations by selling its portfolio of approved and developing drugs to Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) and 14ner Oncology, while retaining the milestone payments rights. The milestone payment rights remaining in the company are linked to the ONIVYDE and anti-Her3 compounds, which have maximum payouts of $450 million and $54.5 million, respectively. We viewed the strategy shift as a tremendous opportunity, and other investors seem to have taken notice, too. Since activists intervened in May 2019 to help the company formulate its new plan, MACK shareholders were rewarded for their patience:

(Source: Image created by the author. Data provided by Bloomberg for the period May 31, 2019 through September 24, 2019.)

Upon closing the 14ner Oncology deal for its anti-her3 compound, management approved the payment of a special $1.50/share dividend to its shareholders. Based on Merrimack’s current cash balance of about $24 million (adjusted for the special dividend and upfront cash payment from 14ner Oncology), negligible ongoing expenses, and the company’s commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders, we think there is room for another special dividend of similar size which would represent about a 25% payout on the current price. The recent Board of Director addition of two activists gives us confidence the Board and management will continue to act in shareholders’ best interest.

We find MACK’s setup highly attractive due to Ipsen’s capabilities and confidence in developing ONIVYDE, ONIVYDE’s previous FDA approval, and the uncorrelated return stream the situation provides its investors. We believe the market is just beginning to wake up to the opportunity. One upcoming catalyst that may trigger the next leg-up is the unveiling of preliminary results of ONIVYDE’s Phase 3 trial for pancreatic cancer in January 2020. Should the trial advance past Phase 3 and acquire FDA approval, a $225 million milestone payment will be paid to MACK. That milestone alone is about 3x today’s current share price. Positive data would likely send the stock significantly higher.

Another catalyst we see is ONIVYDE’s small cell lung cancer progress updates. We are bullish on the drug’s prospects, and we were very encouraged by Ipsen’s recent update on the drug’s trial. Should ONIVYDE received FDA approval for this indication, MACK would receive a milestone payment of $150 million, which is about 2x today’s current share price. Curiously, the market’s reaction was muted to the positive development, which may be due to the lack of a press release or public statement. With Ipsen’s increasing focus on ONIVYDE for its growth strategy, we think other investors may soon take notice as the topic gets more airtime from the media and analysts.

The last major ONIVYDE milestone windfall payment could come from FDA approval for any other indication barring pancreatic and lung cancer. At the time of writing, Ipsen has an ongoing Phase 1 trial for breast cancer. While it is the most unlikely of the ONIVYDE milestones to get paid, there is certainly value in the optionality.

We believe corporate actions from Ipsen are also on the table. Should the current share price discount persist as the trials’ completion dates approach, we believe Ipsen could feasibly step in and acquire the whole company or its ONIVYDE milestone portfolio for a large premium to today’s share price.

Finally, the company possesses a large NOL balance of about $200 million, which the activists and management have taken steps to preserve. MACK’s shareholders significantly benefit from the tax loss carryforward balance in two ways. Should the company remain independent and achieve an ONIVYDE milestone payment, all or nearly all the associated cash flows would be shielded from taxes. The tax shield would also be attractive to a potential acquirer who generates taxable income, such as Ipsen.

Valuation scenarios

We believe the most appropriate way to value MACK’s business prospects is through Monte Carlo simulations for three separate scenarios. We cannot be sure if one, multiple, or any of the milestone payments will be triggered, so we find simulations the most informative way to test our assumptions. The key assumptions and outputs for each scenario are listed below:

(Source: Image created by the author. Equity value output data taken from an internally developed simulation.)

Investment risk

It should go without saying there is the risk that none of MACK’s milestone payments are triggered - they are binary events. Although our base and bull cases factor in the chance of failure, it is certainly possible that none of the milestone payments are achieved. In such a case, investors would be left with only the net assets, which mostly consist of cash and cash equivalents:

(Source: June 30, 2019 10-Q SEC filing)

After adjusting for the $20 million special dividend payment paid on September 5, 2019 and the $3.5 million received from 14ner on July 12, 2019, MACK’s net asset value per share is about $1.76/share. We think this is a reasonable estimate of an investor’s bear case, which represents about a -68% downside as of September 24, 2019.

Conclusion

Management’s and activist shareholders’ strategic shift to stem operational cash burn and preserve MACK’s milestone optionality was the right decision to extend the company’s runway. Ipsen is properly motivated and very capable of developing ONIVYDE, which could trigger a significant cash windfall for MACK shareholders. We firmly believe today’s price represents an attractive risk and reward balance for investors seeking an uncorrelated return stream and cheap exposure to tremendous potential upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MACK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.