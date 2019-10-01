Dividend King: Johnson & Johnson Poised For Another Dividend Boost

Size Matters

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a massive, one of a kind, highly diversified healthcare company with three key segments: Consumer, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices. As shown below, in 2018, JNJ’s pharmaceutical segment generated $40.7B in sales, followed by its medical device segment generating $27.0B, and lastly its consumer segment generating $13.9B.

Each of its three segments has its own unique competitive advantage, as discussed below:

Consumer: JNJ’s consumer segment consists of a broad range of products in baby care, oral, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, women’s health, and wound care. JNJ owns the most premiere brands in these categories including Johnson’s, Listerine, Aveeno, Neutrogena, Tylenol, Sudafed, Benadryl, Band-Aid, Neosporin, and more. In fact, if you looked around your house, you might realize how many products you’ve bought are part of the JNJ world.

The name brands JNJ owns provides the company with a strong competitive advantage when compared to its peers. However, while JNJ’s brand recognition will always give the company an edge, its competitive advantage is not fully defensible given generic products are easily introduced to the market. For example, when looking at most of the name brands mentioned above in a store, nearly all of them have cheaper store brand or generic products right next to them on the shelf.

Given cheaper generic products are quickly made and distributed once patents expire, its competitive advantage significantly weakens. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and innovative direct to consumer (“DTC”) start-ups has presented increased competition. Despite increased competition, JNJ has continued to grow its sales organically and while maintaining its operating margins in the mid-20% range.

Pharmaceuticals: JNJ’s Pharmaceuticals segment is the largest segment of JNJ with $40.7B in 2018 sales, accounting for 49.9% of JNJ’s total sales. JNJ’s pharmaceuticals business operates under the subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical Company. Janssen is a leader in the global pharma industry as the number 3 company worldwide, number one in the U.S., and the number one pharma company globally, based on the number of products with greater than $1B in revenue. Janssen has delivered a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) in sales of 8.9% over the last eight years compared to industry average of 4.6% - although 2019 estimates are flat.

Janssen has been able to achieve this through its 17 different products that generate over $1B in annual revenue, several of which generate $2B+.

Additionally, Janssen has a robust pipeline of over 40 drugs, with 10 of them expected to generate over $500MM in revenue. Janssen’s primary competitive advantage comes from its deep scientific expertise and commitment to spend on research and development. As shown below, Janssen has over 350 R&D programs and has spent $37B on the development of new drugs over the last five years. Janssen’s ability to spend this amount of capital on the development of new drugs gives the company a strong competitive advantage over its peers.

Similarly to JNJ’s consumer segment, however, Janssen’s competitive advantage begins to deteriorate once drugs roll off its patent, allowing for the development of generic or biosimilar products to enter the market. However, given Janssen’s size and scientific expertise, it is able to continue to develop new and innovative drugs that allow the company to continue to grow.

Medical Devices: JNJ’s medical device segment is the second-largest of JNJ’s three segments with $27B in 2018 revenues. The medical device segment includes a broad variety of products and devices related to orthopedic, general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, sterilization and disinfection, vision such as disposable contact lenses. These products are distributed to wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers and used by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. As shown below, JNJ’s three main medical device platforms include vision, orthopedics, and surgery, which generated $4.5B, $8.9B, and $9.9B in sales in 2018, respectively.

JNJ’s medical device remains competitive through its large scale and aggressive R&D to drive innovation.

As discussed above, each segment has its own level of defensibility; however, everything comes down to one key point: Given the size and scale of JNJ ($81.6B in sales, $15.3B in net earnings in 2018), any real competitive threat to the company can also be acquired or outspent. This also means that in order for the company to continue to grow and drive value for shareholders it must maintain a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Shareholder Value Creation

The below chart is evidence of the shareholder value management has created. JNJ boasts 35 consecutive years of earnings growth, 56 years of dividend increases, and 50% of 10-year free cash flow being returned to shareholders. While JNJ has grown exponentially over the last ten years, management has been able to maintain top brands, disciplined capital allocation, and an AAA-rated balance sheet.

Innovation is The Mother of Necessity

Given the nature of JNJ’s business (Consume, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices) and the ability of generic manufacturers to pound on a market the moment patents expire, innovation is required in order for the company to continue to grow and be successful. Evidence of JNJ’s innovation is evident from the fact that 25% of its 2018 sales are coming from products launched in the last 5 years. Additionally, JNJ is the 5th largest spender on R&D in the US and 8th globally with $10.8B in 2018 R&D investment.

In addition to aggressive R&D spending, JNJ creates value through acquisitions/licenses, strategic deals, and partnerships, and optimizing its current portfolio of companies and leveraging its distribution capabilities.

JNJ has tremendous success acquiring other companies as M&A is a much-needed source of growth for the company. For example, JNJ purchased medical-device manufacturer DePuy in 1998 when it had $900MM in revenue. By 2010, DePuy’s revenues had grown to $5.6B, an annual growth rate of about 17%. While more recent acquisition information is not reported by the company, management has stated that it expects approximately 50% of its continued growth to come through acquisitions. The company has a long history of making acquisitions, and has shown through its successful integration and growth that it can do so successfully.

Long-Term Revenue Outlook Will Always Be Cloudy

On a non-GAAP basis, JNJ has reported strong net earnings and earnings per share growth. Since 2015, JNJ reported 28% growth in net earnings with 31.9% earnings per share growth for the same period.

Looking at JNJ’s top line, sales have grown from $70.1B in 2015 to $81.6B in 2018.

While it is evident that the company has been able to grow its revenue and earnings per share over the last five years, there are several risks associated with JNJ that might limit its ability to continue this growth.

Pharmaceutical Business Growth – The pharmaceutical segment growth is dependent on two things, (1) organically developing innovative drugs and getting FDA approval to produce and distribute the said drugs and (2) acquiring promising pharmaceutical companies that are also dependent on FDA approval.

Healthcare reform and pricing pressure – in the current geopolitical environment, large pharmaceutical and healthcare companies are subject to intense scrutiny over pricing practices. Additionally, with the possible entrant of a new president in the United States in 2020, healthcare reform could negatively affect the company’s revenues and profits.

Generics – As patents on JNJ’s pharmaceuticals and proprietary consumer products expire, the entrance on generics will negatively affect JNJ’s earnings potential.

Size – given how large JNJ is the company is subject to anti-competitive regulatory scrutiny over its acquisitions and can be blocked by the government from making future acquisitions if the government believes it is stifling competition.

Many of these risks have been evident for many years and yet the company has found a way to innovate or acquire new growth. In the short term, I still think that is highly likely.

However, an additional risk factor that could limit JNJ’s long-term growth potential is the company’s involvement in litigation related to the opioid crisis. In August 2019, JNJ’s pharmaceutical segment, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies was the subject of a $572MM civil judgement from the State of Oklahoma’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. It should be noted that JNJ has appealed this decision and many experts believe that the judgement will get overturned given JNJ only has two Schedule II prescription opioid medicines that supplied less than 1% of total opioid prescriptions in Oklahoma as well as in the United States.

Additionally, the case focused on several accusations on two former subsidiaries of JNJ that supplied ingredients to manufacturers of opioids but played no role in the manufacturing, sales, or marketing of the finished products. The two subsidiaries were divested in 2016. The decision in Oklahoma remains important to JNJ as it is the first civil public nuisance case of its kind against a drug manufacturer and sets a precedent for the 40 other states that have filed similar civil lawsuits against opioid manufacturers. While $572MM is an immaterial amount given JNJ’s size, the company will likely have a long, expensive, and drawn-out legal battle over its involvement in the sale of opioids for the foreseeable future and potentially could pay much more if other lawsuits are successful.

My Take

I believe JNJ’s stock price is well below its intrinsic value. It slightly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2018 and is up just 3.6% YTD – slightly underperforming the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) but dramatically underperforming the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP). JNJ is the top holding in XLV, but the company has a large percentage of revenue on more consumer-focused products that make it difficult to put squarely in the Healthcare segment.

It certainly carries more risk than some of the Consumer Staples peers, but its consumer segment generates $14 billion in sales that might be getting lost under the cloud of uncertainty of pharma. The dividend is expected to increase 6.6% in 2020 from the current FY2019 forecast of $3.76. At a dividend yield of almost 3% with a payout ratio of 44%, this seems like a solid dividend growth story and is quite possibly way undervalued and a Strong Buy candidate.

I also believe the company’s dividend quality is high. There is a reason why the company is one of less than 30 companies on the Dividend Kings list for increasing their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Based on my Dividend Quality Score of 97, JNJ's dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

