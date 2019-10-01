Xero: The Most Promising Cloud Business In The World (Part 2)

In the second of a two-part series, we will analyse Xero’s business model and user experience. We will seek to value the business and explore competitive advantages.

A Connected Ecosystem

There are more than 700 connected applications via the Xero (OTCPK:XROLF) marketplace backed by a community of over 50,000 developers to help run your business, ranging from financial services, payment facilitation, inventory management, CRM integration, debtor chasing for outstanding invoices, document management, project management, time tracking, e-commerce services, payroll management, point-of-sale transactions using a card reader and other add-on services customers value when managing their day-to-day operations. Whereas large companies would typically have a human resources team using Workday (WDAY), a data team using Tableau (DATA), a finance team using Oracle (ORCL) or SAP (SAP) and sales / account managers using Salesforce (CRM), these systems largely run independently. For the small business, there is potentially a benefit to gain from using one system of record - a role that Xero can serve.

Core Xero Standalone and Partnership Products

Product Cost per user per month (additional users) Description Xero Projects A$10 (A$7) Tracks time and money spent on projects, profitability of projects, efficiency measures. Xero Expenses A$5 (A$5) Tracks, assigns and manages expense claims. Receipts may be snapped on smartphone camera and uploaded with push notifications to monitor progress. Hubdoc A$1 Automates extraction, syncing and reconciliation of bill and bank statements and other administrative tasks to drive efficiency. Xero Payments 2-4% of invoice value for debit/credit cards/ A$2 for direct debit Facilitates seamless payment without visiting bank website with links to PayPal, Stripe, GoCardless and Apple Pay. Xero Loans Invoice financing - Facilitates payment of invoices; integrated with specialist lenders. Loans - Offer the ability to borrow a lump-sum paid over an agreed time period with specialist lenders. Overdrafts - Offer line of credit whenever a bank account balance drops below zero. Vehicle and equipment finance / business credit cards - Currently offered in conjunction with National Australia Bank.

Xero is dedicated to making life as convenient as possible for its accountant partners through automation of their processes. Such automation extends to areas such as tax filing functionality. In return, it is the community of accountants who are the main sellers of the Xero product.

Although the data is not owned by Xero, the company has privileged access, which enables insights to be drawn and the potential to improve and enhance its products. It can then seek to monetise these enhancements to generate a secondary source of revenue. For instance, within SME lending, Xero has an opportunity to address the demand for SME finance unmet by major banks. This is particularly important in its core Australia and New Zealand market, where lending by banks is focused on traditional mortgages and other loans with collateral, given incentives and requirements posed by capital adequacy requirements. Leveraging the extensive data on clients’ financial and transactional history at its disposable, Xero could partner with a specialist financier to enable improved credit risk assessments and deliver superior ongoing credit risk management outcomes. Applications for loans could be made quicker with less paperwork and more ease around preserving confidentiality of data. Given the accuracy of data fed into the system, there would be a noticeable reduction of fraudulent activity to the benefit of governments and lenders.

According to IDC, the global enterprise resource planning market is worth $68 billion (NZ$103 billion, A$97 billion) and growing at 8% per annum from 2017 to 2022. Accounting falls within the financial sub-sector of ERP, which is one of the largest categories - worth around $27 billion (A$29 billion) and expanding at 6% over the same period.

Xero’s economic moat is derived from powerful competitive advantages which may be classified under high switching costs and network effects. The company’s main competition is from Intuit (QuickBooks) in the United States (though it also has plans to internationalise), Sage in the United Kingdom and Europe, and MYOB and Reckon in Australia.

To carve out its position, the company is focused on furthering its presence outside Anglophone counties. The United States is arguably the most challenging market given the dominance of Intuit with its QuickBooks product. Small businesses are also less reliant on accountants in this market given the United States does not have a value-added tax which requires small businesses to file regular tax statements. Intuit has ample financial resources to compete with Xero and recognised the shift to cloud-based accounting earlier than peers, such as Sage. However, unlike its peers, Xero does not have any legacy desktop products to protect. Whilst its installed base is smaller, the company spends 40% of its revenue on research & development, in particular on machine learning to accelerate product innovation. Given all of its customers are cloud-based, Xero (unlike its peers) has access to a complete set of data to fuel its machine learning engine. The company’s rate of innovation and value creation has the potential to dwarf its competitors, since it can build and fine-tune these engines more precisely to maximise "learning effects".

The Trick to Value Xero is to Look Beyond Headline Multiples

In coming years, Xero should continue to report robust revenue growth and see material margin expansion. The business is currently generating NZ$638 million in monthly annualised recurring revenue and turned free cash flow-positive in FY2019. The stock currently trades at a forward revenue multiple of 12x with a forecast 27% sales CAGR for FY2019-22 versus peers on 17x average forward revenue.

Whilst revenue multiples are used all too often by the Street as a means to justify valuations to TMT businesses with minimal or no earnings, it is worth embracing the methodology for software given the pull-forward of expenses necessary to exploit prevailing market opportunities and the high-quality nature of the business model. Moreover, there are multiple levers for sales to expand given the prospect of ARPU growth, industry growth of SMEs accelerating, the potential to monetise new attached features (e.g., payroll, bank fees), and as gatekeeper to capture platform service revenue through app developer partners (platform revenues increased 128% y-o-y in FY2019). Ultimately, margins and free cash flow should prove highly robust and resilient when the business reaches maturity given the mission-critical nature of the software and its stickiness. It is insightful to note that Oracle has managed to sustain 34-39% operating margins for many years. On a normalised margin, Xero trades at 16x FCF per share in 2021.

What are the Risks?

Clearly, the decision by Drury, the founder, to stand down as chief executive raised questions over the company’s future direction. However, Steve Vamos is an accomplished leader and is arguably better placed to drive innovation and global growth. Moreover, Drury remains on the board as a non-executive director. On the accounting side, there have been large write-downs of capitalised software and ongoing changes to the definition of reporting metrics.

Within the payments vertical, Xero competes with payments-only providers, such as PayPal (PYPL), BPay and Mastercard (MA) / Visa (V), traditional banks developing their own platform or partnering with another business and other software providers such as Intuit and MYOB, which partnered with payments providers such as Square (SQ).

A Software Company for All Seasons

Software-as-a-service companies are generally good businesses, as once a company has personalised the software and trained its users, it is reluctant to switch providers. This affords the software company relatively predictable licensing income and a degree of pricing power over the customer, which, to a certain extent, is captive. Of course, there is always the opportunity to cheat the customer by saving on service and under-investing in the product. This may go undetected for quite some time, but in the long term can be destructive to the software provider’s business.

Xero is striving to become not just the back-office accounting software system provider to small businesses but a global financial platform providing front-office applications to its customers. As more service providers and clients use the network, the platform becomes more of a comprehensive solution and creates a network effect around the product. Subsequent bolt-on acquisitions of add-on services only serve to increase the total addressable market.

My aim is to provide compelling investment ideas for the long-term investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XROLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.