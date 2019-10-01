Substantial Value Locked In Old Navy And Athleta: The Gap Is A Strong Buy

Investment thesis

On September 12th, The Gap (GPS) held a “meet the management” investor event in which executives discussed in greater details the plans for the Old Navy spin-off. As imaginable, CEO Art Peck will retain leadership of the fashion group, while Sonia Syngal, already in charge of the brand, will lead the new Old Navy standalone entity. Several contributors have shared on the site their viewpoint about the company and the split, but qualitative assumptions on the brands and the C-suite drove their recommendations.

This article attempts to take a different road and analyze the split from a valuation perspective, focusing on the EV/EBITDA metric to determine the possible SOTP value of The Gap. The results of this assessment imply there is a significant upside locked in the company, and The Gap could trade as high as $45.5 per share (166% upside). The spin-off could be the awaited catalyst to unlock the stock’s hidden potential.

Presentation of the spin-off

Alongside Q4 2018 results, The Gap announced the spin-off of Old Navy as part of a restructuring plan which also includes the closure of 230 Gap specialty stores. The stock briefly shot higher on the news, but initial market enthusiasm subsided quickly afterward. Investors began wondering whether a split, which brings uncertainty, costs from dis-synergies, new operational risks could be the right way to unlock value. I feel bears correctly argue the spin-off entails a significant duplication of expenses for the company, and the primary beneficiaries are the deep-pocketed investment bankers backing the deal. However, I believe the company has still locked-in potential in its brands. The separation allows Old Navy, one of the largest apparel retailers in the States, to solely focus on itself, without the drag of ailing Gap and Banana Republic.

Meet the management presentation, September 12, 2019

It is no mystery that once-powerful brands Gap and Banana Republic have been struggling with declining sales and negative comps in recent years. However, the weakness of these two brands has been partially hidden within The Gap's financial results, countered by strong results from Old Navy and, more recently, athleisure brand Athleta, which has emerged as a new growth driver. Athleta has shown potential in challenging the brand power of Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE). On the flip side, Shareholders of the remain-co should be concerned about the reduced cash flow prospects of the company once the spin-co takes place: it is unclear if Athleta will be able to stay relevant to fend off the competition of players with much larger marketing budgets.

Old Navy by the numbers

In 2018, The Gap's revenues as a group totaled about $16 billion, and Old Navy alone contributed roughly half of that amount. Old Navy growth rates haven’t been consistent through the years; nevertheless, the brand reported an impressive 7% CAGR for the three past fiscal years. On the downside, conveniently conceived to investors in the presentation, but available within the 10Q reporting package, Old Navy reported negative comps in the first half of 2019, with an acceleration in the second quarter.

The Gap Q2 2019, Form 10-Q

It is too early to say this is an alarming sign or just merchandising missteps, but the data at the very least suggests competition in the value segment remains fierce, and consumers' loyalty fickle. Still, the brand is highly recognized and healthy in the US only behind Target (TGT), ahead of DGI investors favorites TJ Maxx (TJX) and Ross (ROST).

Meet the management presentation, September 12, 2019

During the investor presentation, management called for significant growth opportunities ahead for Old Navy. The company has opened 145 stores in the last three years but believes it can lift its store fleet from the current 1,139 to 2,000 in North America. Also, Old Navy eyes international expansion with a nascent franchise business and beginning China operations.

I see several problems in the value proposition here: regarding the store count, the company already occupies the best markets. Expansion in less appealing locations will, therefore, result in lower unit volumes. The challenge will be to maintain a 20%+ SOP for these new stores. Syngal believes it is an achievable task, but I am not so convinced the expansion won’t be detrimental to margins. Regarding international operations, I am highly skeptical of the proposed Asia expansion plan. Old Navy already failed once to successfully move into Japan and closed after four years in the market. I find quite attractive that the brand has broad appeal across different income levels and generations, but considering ethnicity, the brand somehow lacks recognition among minorities and in particular Asian Americans, which in my opinion is quite telling.

Meet the management presentation, September 12, 2019

Uniqlo (OTCPK:FRCOF) (OTCPK:FRCOY) is a formidable competitor, and I find the Japanese retailer is already well-positioned in this space in Asia. Considering the demographics and purchaser age, I wonder if Old Navy would not be better off seeking international expansion in Europe instead. However, the old continent is also a tough turf with the ubiquitous presence of H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) and Zara (OTCPK:IDEXY). I also note that, while the 42% gross margin achieved by Old Navy is healthy, it is still way inferior to the gross margin of these competitors. Specifically Zara/Inditex stands at 57%, H&M at 53% and Uniqlo at 49%.

Meet the management presentation, September 12, 2019

The Gap turnaround plan

If the uncertainty for Old Navy revolves around its growth prospects, the situation in the remain-co is quite different and calls for a massive improvement in profitability as well. The strategic plan focuses on a problematic turnaround for The Gap and Banana Republic, the first step being the closure of over 200 Gap specialty stores.

Meet the management presentation, September 12, 2019

I find troublesome the compression of the remain-co EBITDA and EBIT in spite of flattish sales. It suggests heightened promotional activity and possibly lower margins on The Gap e-commerce sales, which were 24% - and growing - of the overall turnover in the previous fiscal year.

A key turnaround segment emphasized during the presentation was Denim, a fashion trend that has been facing challenges and possibly a structural decline for years. In 2019, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) got rid of its denim division by spinning off Kontoor Brands (KTB) and Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) returned to the public markets after 34 years, allowing the Haas family to cash out from the business as well. If these are the premises, the turnaround is not going to be a walk in the park.

Meet the management presentation, September 12, 2019

The value of Athleta

I believe most of the value of the remain-co remains tied to the future of Athleta, the athleisure brand of the group, which has shown consistent revenue growth. Turnover CAGR for 2012-2018 exceeds 20%, and 43% of sales are through the online channel.

Meet the management presentation, September 12, 2019

Without providing specifics, the company indicated Athleta EBIT margins are healthy, and sales should cross the $1 billion mark in 2019. Q2 reported figures shows Gap “other brands” sales rose 16% in H1 2019, from $533 million to $617 million. Athleta sales represented approximately 80% of the “other brands” category in 2018, so I derive Athleta sales figure by maintaining the same growth ratio and sales proportion in H2, resulting in a top-line of $1,040 million.

Athleta’s EBITDA is reasonably higher than Old Navy's and possibly above 20% as a percentage of net sales, but it seems reasonable to assume 20% and therefore $200 million in amount for FY2019.

Already mentioned competitors Lululemon and Nike trade at quite different EV/Sales from each other, but this is a function of the brand profitability. Once we turn to EBITDA in fact, the valuation across the different players in the space levels out and EV/EBITDA ratios are consistently in the 20x-30x region. While Lululemon retains the top spot at 28x, Nike comes close at 26x and Under Armour (UAA) is not distant at almost 24x. Based on peers’ valuation, Athleta’s value as a standalone asset could be as high as $5 billion.

Operating leases' deep dive

I have read from a few sources that The Gap's balance sheet is “rock-solid,” and the company has zero net debt. Looking only at balance sheet figures, the company has a cash position of $1.4 billion against long-term debt of $1.25 billion. Does this mean the company is relatively debt-free? Unfortunately, not. Off-balance sheet cash obligations are standard practice for retailers, but effectively represent another portion of debt to be included in the Enterprise Value calculation. In the case of The Gap, lease obligations standing at $5.6 billion are a substantial drag: the company is actively seeking to reduce its store count but won’t do so without the landlord consent.

The Gap Q2 2019, Form 10-Q

Summing up market cap ($6.6 billion including outstanding options), lease obligations ($5.64 billion), long-term debt ($1.25 billion) and other liabilities ($0.4 billion) subtracting the cash position ($1.47 billion), The Gap’s Enterprise Value at the end of Q2-2019 stands at approximately $12.4 billion.

Old Navy valuation

If Athleta's peers are a homogeneous group, in Old Navy’s case things get a bit more complicated, as there’s an awful lot of retailers directly or indirectly competing with the brand. I am considering two groups of competitors. Among national competitors, I believe those who are closer to Old Navy could include the already mentioned Target, Ross Stores and TJ Maxx. I will, however, consider the international brands H&M, Inditex (Zara), and Uniqlo for benchmark and crossreference.

Though I expected to find some discount for the national players compared to the international group, the difference seems somehow limited at slightly more than 1x EV/EBITDA turn. I already showed that gross margin within the global brands' group is higher than Old Navy; however, it is higher than the 32% achieved by national peers ROST and TJX. In 2018, Old Navy generated $7.9 billion in sales with an EBITDA margin of 18%. Reducing the 2019 figure by $100 million to adjust for dis-synergies costs (the company estimate is $80 million), EBITDA should be at least $1.3 billion. If the bull case plays out, a valuation multiple of at least 13x would be warranted, resulting in $17 billion value for Old Navy as a standalone entity. Under a much more conservative scenario, using the approximately 10x multiple of Target, Old Navy could still boast a value of $13 billion, slightly more than the $12.4 billion assigned now to the combined entity.

The Gap and Banana Republic

We can calculate the EBITDA amount for to be The Gap Inc. (ex. Athleta) by difference. Albeit slowly declining, total EBITDA for GPS totaled approximately $1.9 billion in all the three latest fiscal years. As reported, the portion attributable to Old Navy in 2018 was $1.4 billion. Assuming 20% margin for Athleta and $883 million sales, its 2018 contribution was about $176 million. Subtracting these two and another $100 million dis-synergies costs, in line with management guidance, the EBITDA contribution for The Gap plus Banana Republic (and the other minor brands) could be about $200 million this year.

Meet the management presentation, September 12, 2019

The question is: what multiple for two embattled brands which may end in Chapter 11 sooner than later? Let’s see a couple of comparable situations, starting with apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). It is no news Abercrombie has struggled for the past several years but has somehow managed to stay alive and alt its top-line decline reporting an increase in sales in 2018 vs. 2017. EBITDA margin of 9% and EBIT margin of 4% are still quite thin, although better than the 5% presented by The Gap in its investor presentation (which includes Athleta). ANF's successful turnaround could represent a possible (bullish) future for The Gap, and the company currently trades at 7.2x EV/EBITDA.

Another deep-value situation, GameStop (GME), takes us away from apparel but still well within retail turnaround territory. The company has difficult challenges ahead, and the heavily shorted equity suggests Chapter 11 is in the cards here. The company now trades at 3.9x EV/EBITDA, but the involvement of activist Michael Burry helped shares post a fantastic +66% return in the last month and a half. Absent that, the company could still be trading at approximately 2.5x EV/EBITDA, which I will consider as a floor valuation for the remain-co ex. Athleta. I believe the valuation fork (2.5x–7.5x) should be left broad here since turnaround situations are uncertain. My estimate for The Gap and Banana Republic is, therefore, between $500 million and $1.5 billion. Having now determined EBITDA multiples for all the moving parts, I am ready to provide readers with a SOTP valuation of The Gap, under both bullish and more conservative scenarios, determining the potential value and implied upside.

My SOTP assessment

Considering the high uncertainty surrounding the spin-off and the sensitivity of the valuation to the implied multiples, I included a third, more bearish scenario with the following assumptions:

Zero value for Gap, Banana Republic and the smaller brands Hill City, Intermix, and Janie and Jack;

15.0x EV/EBITDA for Athleta. Based on the brand’s peers, this scenario severely undervalues Athleta at roughly half the current multiple of Lululemon;

8.0x EV/EBITDA for Old Navy. This multiple is also extremely conservative and puts the price tag for the entity only slightly above half the 15x average fetched by international competitors.

The SOTP value under this bearish scenario values the entire company at $13.4 billion EV. The implied market cap would be approximately $7.6 billion, equal to about $20 per share and an upside of 14.4% from current levels. Not bad for a very bearish estimate!

The base case uses EV/EBITDA multiples of 10x for Old Navy, 20x for Athleta, 2.5x for The Gap plus Banana Republic. Old Navy and Athleta are still at a sizable discount compared to their peers’ EV/EBITDA average of 14x and 26x, respectively. The SOTP value under this base scenario is $17.5 billion. After netting debt, shares would trade at $30, with an upside of 76.5%.

In the most bullish scenario, Old Navy commands a 13x multiple and Athleta 25x, still rounding down one turn from the peers’ average. In this scenario, I assume a successful turnaround for The Gap and imply a 7.5x EV/EBITDA multiple for the remain-co ex. Athleta. The SOTP value in the most bullish scenario is $23.4 billion. The common would soar to $45.5 per share.

Even if to very different extents, under all analyzed scenarios shares are incredibly cheap now, possibly implying the market assigns a negative value to The Gap and Banana Republic.

Risks to the thesis

The management has likely proposed the spin-off of Old Navy to force the market a recalculation of its value. Even if from a SOTP analysis shares appear deeply undervalued, I recognize there are still several risks to consider which may affect the post-split valuation negatively:

Macro/Recessionary risks, not considered in the analysis. In particular, apparel is highly sensitive to the economic cycle and changes in consumer spending. Also, the category has been hit by tariffs on imports to the U.S. from China, and an escalation in trade tensions could pose a threat. Operational/Execution risks mentioned throughout the article. In particular, Athleta may face challenges in its growth path, keeping up with larger competitors with deeper pockets in the athleisure segment. Old Navy may see declining comparable sales this year, possibly suggesting the best days for the brand are already over. The Gap, Banana Republic brands may not survive. Valuation risks, considering the above analysis only approaches The Gap using a relative method. Relative valuations (multiple-based) do not question the “wisdom of the markets” and the potential under/overvaluation of a business from a DCF perspective.

Concluding remarks

With declining sales and margins in its namesake brand and Banana Republic, The Gap's investors have decided to jump ship. Performance has been dreadful in the last year, with shares losing 40% of their value. Perhaps the price action was justified by the need to play offense and avoid further troubles ahead. Still, I’ll point out other apparel/fashion names facing growth issues like L Brands (LB) and Tapestry (TPR) have registered similar declines, and these are relatively healthy retailers.

I think investors have lost faith in Gap, but the business has not one but two aces up in its sleeve: Athleta and Old Navy, which my valuation suggests combined could be worth as much as $17-22 billion. The Gap's shares may never rise to $45. To do that, the company would need not only a successful spin-off but also significant operational success going forward. However, I believe the upside indicated in the base scenario seems reasonable, assigning minimal value to The Gap and Banana Republic and valuing Athleta and Old Navy at realistic multiples which are still lagging peers by a wide margin. If this base-case scenario plays out, investors taking a position today will enjoy a whopping 76% return on their investment to $30 per share.

On the other hand, downside is harder to peg, but still a possibility considering the impending recession and unsolved trade tensions. Even if the most bearish scenario I assumed turns out to be the correct one, Gap trades at a discount to peers, which I believe provides investors a good level of protection here. Still, there’s no guarantee a slump will not compress current valuation multiples across the board.

All considered I am bullish on the stock, with a target price range of $27-31 and a Strong Buy rating on GPS heading into 2020.

