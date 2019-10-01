Gold's Summer Jump A False Move

A pullback in gold is in order until we can see a bottom in the producer price index to wage ratio.

The producer price index to wage ratio hit a record low in August and that should have warned the move in gold was unjustified.

Gold prices ramped up over the summer and that move may well have been a false one.

I'm short-term bearish on gold but long-term very bullish. One of the key factors I look at for gold prices is the producer price index of commodities to wage ratio which I will share below.

Commodities, like everything else, has booms and busts. Industrialists, capitalists and their engineering teams are always looking at ways to reduce the cost to produce X amount of a commodity, be it a ton of steel or a bushel of corn. So there should be a long-term trend to lower prices of commodities.

Aside from the monetary inflation impacts of commodity prices, the prices of commodities are also affected by supply and demand. The value of a currency also plays a role in the cost of a commodity.

At the end of the day, what investors and consumers for that matter should want to be concerned with is how much commodities can 1 hour of their wages buy them.

Here is a chart of the producer price index of all commodities:

What I like to look at is how many hours of work does it take to buy the index. I use the average hourly earnings of non supervisory production workers. This ratio chart goes back to 1964.

This chart tells us how many hours of work, based on the average hourly earnings of production workers, does it take to buy the index.

Based on this chart, the amount of hours it took to buy the index has never been lower. It took just 8.45 hours this past August.

There are a few commodities that stand out for simply being very low in price. Wheat and natural gas, for example.

Let's start with this long-term chart of wheat. The price of a bushel of wheat as of the most recent price on this chart was $4.60 on August 26, 2019.

The price of wheat was higher in 1974, 1980 and 1996 than it is today! These are nominal prices and not adjusted for inflation.

Source: Macrotrends

Now let's look at natural gas.

This price of natural gas is the same as it was in the 1990s.

When the purchasing power of our wages is going up, we tend to be more optimistic about the US dollar and our current conditions. We'll have less desire to fear losing our purchasing power and want to turn to gold to preserve our wealth.

Inversely, it's when commodity prices are rising faster than our wages and we begin to be pessimistic about our dollar and want to turn to gold for protection.

Gold Vs. Producer Price Index of Commodities to Wage Ratio

Nothing speaks better to this idea than when we compare the historical price of gold to this ratio of the producer price index of commodities to wage ratio.

The blue line is the PPI of commodities to wage ratio (left scale) and the red line is the price of gold (right scale).

During times when we see that our wages are not keeping up pace with the price of commodities like food, energy and building materials, for example, investors and consumers will tend to panic about the future value of the wages and want to turn to gold to protect their future buying power.

During times when the blue line goes up, which shows it takes more hours of work to buy the same amount of commodities, the price of gold tends to go up too.

Inversely, when we see that our wages are buying us more and more commodities than what could be bought the year before, gold prices tend to be more likely to go down.

The Disconnect

There is a disconnect I'm finding. Wages have been up very strong recently and at the same time, commodity prices have been moving lower. This has been the trend since June of last year.

Gold started rising in August of 2018, so over a year now. At the same time, the producer price index of commodities to wage ratio has been declining since June of 2018 and just hit a record low in August.

Here is a more recent chart of gold using the gold ETF (GLD):

Conclusion

I think that this run-up in the summer from 120 to 145+ was not warranted and a pullback is in order in the near term.

At the same time, for perspective, the price of gold relative to wages is not that cheap either and looks to be trading still range-bound since 2014.

In August of 2019, it took 63.46 hours of work, using the average hourly earnings of production workers, to buy an ounce of gold. This is compared to taking just 18 hours in April 2001.

Longer term, it is unlikely for the producer price index of commodities to wage ratio to continue to hit new record lows. A weaker US dollar and or rising demand for commodities coming from the rest of the work can quite easily send commodity prices higher again putting this ratio on an uptrend in the amount of hours it takes workers to buy the index.

When that happens, it'll be time to start thinking about being bullish again on gold.

