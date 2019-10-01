Modified Gain-Loss Ratio Analysis For DSL, Multiple Lookbacks

DSL's NAV fell quite a bit in August after the sell-off in Argentinian bonds, but the total return performance has been pretty decent.

Data by YCharts

The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) has been levelling off lately, with some unattractive action of late in the NAV (in red above).

I will be using the DRatio to assess DSL's recent performance in context with its longer track record; total market return (as opposed to price or NAV returns) will be the focus of this analysis.

DRatio Primer

The DRatio is a modified version of the Gain-Loss Ratio, which examines periodic losses (the numerator) in relation to periodic gains (the denominator). The ratio is defined as follows:

I believe it best to break this larger fraction up into the product of two separate fractions:

The first ratio is the number of down periods divided by the number of up periods. More downturns relative to upturns result in a higher figure.

The second fraction is a ratio of summed severities: how large were the downdrafts in relation to the run-ups.

The DRatio, then, is the product of the relative frequencies and the relative severities of a return series.

If every period was positive, then the DRatio would compute as "0." If all periods under examination were negative, the DRatio would compute as "Inf."

Higher DRatios correspond to high loss relative to gain and therefore represent painful periods for investors who held the asset over a particular time frame.

DRatio on the DSL

Finance Yahoo! daily periodic returns, compiled by Author

Above are percentiles for various look-back horizons (think "N") since the fund's inception in 2013. So, for example, the 75th percentile for the 21-day lookback on DSL computes to 1.51, a modestly bad outcome. That figure reports that in 25% of the rolling 21-day lookbacks since inception, the DRatio was worse than 1.51.

Note that the longer the periods under examination, the less extreme the percentile readings become. That is because it is easier to string together a few really good - or really bad - returns than it is to do so over a long stretch.

Recent Readings For DSL

Finance Yahoo!

On the whole, the DRatio appears to be attractive and moderate over a variety of lookback periods, ranging from as few as ten days to as many as a full trading year (252 days). Recall that low metric values are desirable from a performance perspective.

Current Readings In Fuller Historical Context

Finance Yahoo! - compiled by Author

Here is how the reported DRatio stats stack up on a percentile basis in relation to various time horizons.

So, for example, the current 21-day reading of .23 stands in the best 21.8% of 21-day lookbacks over the past three years.

10-Day (current reading of .48)

The 10-day total return performance is not much to speak of, and has likely not done much to incent investors either to buy or sell on the basis of market action.

21-Day (current reading of .23)

The total return gain-loss profile over the last month was pretty strong in DSL's historical context: more or less in the top 20% of runs going back to inception.

63-Day (current reading of .80)

Data by YCharts

While Q3 closed higher for DSL (up 1.3%), the DRatio registered in the third quartile of performances, as investors have had to endure quite a bit of volatility (12.1% annualized) on the back of a large drop in holdings of Argentine debt.

Longer-Dated Lookbacks (.64 and .73 for six-and-twelve months)

At .64, the most recent six-month DRatio reading holds up pretty well compared to other rolling six-month periods over the last year (35th percentile); the fund has seen better periods on a total price return basis in the past three and five years.

The last year generated a 6.65% return coupled with a 14.7% volatility reading. From a DRatio perspective, the last year was a fair showing in relation to past rolling one-year periods.

Takeaways

Hopefully, you've gotten a better understanding of how the DRatio performance metric works, as well as a feel for what has constituted "good" vs. "bad" performance for DSL for various lookbacks since inception in July 2013.

The last one-month and six-month periods have more or less represented positive rebounds from what have largely been stormier three-month and twelve-month performances.

Rightly or wrongly, investors often make buy and sell decisions not based solely on fundamentals, but also off of performance runs. We have a pretty mixed bag in the most recent instance of DSL, depending on the look-back in question.

That's the reality on an absolute basis. With the highest premium to NAV (about 3%) of the last five years, one really gets the sense that holders of the fund dodged a bullet after the reasonably severe fall in NAV in mid-August.

I am interested in investors' perspective here. Do you see the way that performance held up after the NAV fiasco as a sign of share resilience, or does it give you more of a sense of trepidation?

Thank you for sharing. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.