IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO), with a market cap of $27 billion, is a major player in data and analytics services for a variety of industries including transportation, resources, and financial markets. The company was formed by the merger of IHS and Markit back in July 2016 with the combined entity now a big winner as the stock price is up 90% in the period since including an impressive 2019, where the stock has returned 37% year to date. Growth has been driven by a number of acquisitions in recent years while benefiting from the strong environment for business services and the equity bull market. IHS Markit has presented steady growth with an overall solid financial profile. This quarter the company just announced its intention to initiate a dividend in 2020 which should make INFO an interesting pick for dividend- and income-oriented investors. This article recaps the company's latest earnings release and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

INFO reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on September 24 with non-GAAP EPS of $0.67, which was ahead of consensus expectations by $0.04, while GAAP EPS of $0.10 missed by $0.25. Revenues in the quarter of $1.11 billion increased 11% year over year. Overall, it was a positive quarter for the company which saw its adjusted EBITDA reach $452.9 million, up 16% from $390.5 million during the period last year as the margin increased.

(INFO Q3 financial performance. Source: press release)

One of the important metrics for the company is its percentage of recurring revenues which reached 84.9% in the quarter from 84.2% last year. This component is further broken down between fixed recurring and variable recurring. Organic revenue growth as a measure of new business increased 6% which was consistent among the main segments of resources, transportation, 'consolidated markets and solutions', and financial services. The proportion of recurring revenues is seen as more stable and adds to earnings quality which is positive for the company.

(INFO Q3 revenue breakdown. Source: press release)

Dividend Initiation

One of the big developments this quarter was the announcement of a dividend initiation which the company intends to begin in 2020. Based on comments in the conference call, INFO is targeting an initial dividend yield in the 1% range. By this measure we estimate the dividend will be announced at a quarterly rate between $0.15 and $0.20 per share. This will be part of a broader "capital allocation framework," including ongoing share buybacks. Here is what CEO Lance Uggla said during the conference call:

We believe 2020 is the right timing for the initiation of a dividend for the following reasons. First, it'll be over three years since the successful merger of IHS and Markit. And we have confidence in our ability to continue to operate within our longer-term annual financial framework, including 5% to 7% organic revenue growth, 100 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and double-digit earnings growth. We believe this framework balances the right level of investment and margin expansion to continue to maintain our organic growth range. Second, our business model generate ample free cash flow for both capital returns and M&A. Third, we have reduced our legacy market optional overhang to now approximately $10 million outstanding options at the end of Q3. And fourth, we believe initiating a dividend is a great way to diversify our capital return discipline and to broaden the potential groups of shareholders that may be interested in IHS Markit.

The company is citing four reasons why now is a good time to initiate the dividend and we agree that given the company's steady growth and earnings profile, the dividend will be supported by ample cash flow. For perspective, INFO has generated approximately $1.1 billion in free cash flow over the trailing twelve months. Considering a current outstanding share count of 400 million shares, the company could pay a quarterly dividend of $0.175 representing an annual payout of ~$280 million at a payout ratio of 27% to full-year adjusted EPS guidance. A dividend in this range would yield 1.0% for the stock. Again, the per share amount has not been confirmed but we view this implied payout as an overall conservative level.

2019 Full-Year Guidance

In terms of guidance, management is targeting revenue around $4.41 billion which if confirmed would represent an increase of 10% year over year, 5.5% of organic growth at the midpoint. This is in contrast to annual revenue growth above 25% y/y for 2018 and 2017, which was driven by acquisitions. Notably, the midpoint of the revenue guidance was very slightly lowered from a previous $4.46 billion back in its Q2 results. Nevertheless, the numbers here are positive with the target EPS in a range of $2.52 and $2.57, representing a 12% increase from 2018 results. Management sees the adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 100 basis points compared to 2018.

Source: Company IR

INFO analysis and forward-looking commentary

Among a peer group of what we consider to be comparable financial and industry-specific data service providers, we note that valuations in terms of EV to EBITDA are very similar around 20x between INFO and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), Moody's Corporation (MCO), MSCI Inc. (MSCI), Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI), and FactSet Research (FDS). The reality is that there really isn't a direct comparison to IHS Markit as each of these companies services different market segments considering SPGI and MCO with their credit ratings business, and TRI operating through more diversified business model. Still, it's impressive to see that INFO has presented higher growth to the group with revenues up 11% year over year compared to 8.5% for TRI, 6.2% for MSCI 5.9% for SPGI, and just 3.3% at MCO in the last reported quarter highlighted below.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, we note that INFO is structurally less profitable, with a net income margin over the last three years that has averaged under 10% while S&P's and Moody's profit margin is closer to 30%. The EBITDA margin for INFO is also lower but has trended higher over the past year which is favorable but still well below levels from SPGI and MCO. INFO reported an "adjusted" EBITDA level of 40.7% in Q3.

The point here is to demonstrate that among standard valuation multiples compared to peers, there isn't much to say IHS Markit is significantly undervalued or overvalued, by all accounts INFO is fairly valued and for this reason we rate the stock as a Hold. INFO presents higher growth among these companies yet lower margins in what is simply a different business.

Data by YCharts

The forward outlook for INFO is going to come down to growth expectations and market opportunities. We view INFO as having a strong leadership history given bold strategic decisions from management including the 2016 merger between IHS and Markit along regular product innovations like the recent launch of its global carbon credits index just last week.

The main risks for this sub-industry of data providers are the cyclical trends in financial services. It's important to remember that broad equity markets like the S&P 500 (SPY) are within 2% of their all-time high, suggesting an overall favorable environment for typical INFO customers. On the other hand, we see the current macro environment as tilting risks to the downside, considering ongoing global growth concerns and rising geopolitical risks between the Middle East and still unresolved U.S.-China trade dispute. A worsening of the economic outlook in the United States or deterioration of financial markets globally going forward would be negative for INFO. We note that in Q4 of 2018 amid extreme market volatility, INFO presented an 18% decline from its then all-time high, highlighting the underlying risk in the stock based on sentiment.

The slight revision lower to forward guidance this quarter could be perceived as an early signal for more cautiousness if we take it to mean that management at least views the operational momentum as slowing. Currently the environment can be described as stable, but the stock price will likely anticipate any deterioration (or acceleration) of the economic outlook, given the company's cyclical exposure. Investors should monitor not only the company's growth but the evolution of margins as an indicator to the pricing environment.

Takeaway

Current investors should be very happy at the performance INFO has delivered in recent years while recent developments including the dividend initiation are positive for shareholder value. On the other hand, 2019 represents a new phase for the company as it enters a more mature and stable growth stage, and this is evident from the new capital allocation policy.

We like the company and think this is a solid stock with steady earnings but rate INFO as a Hold as it lacks a clear catalyst for further upside. With growth already decelerating from the previous high growth phase, and the capital allocation plans already disclosed, we believe this is likely a case where the stock is priced for perfection. We would consider initiating a long position on a material pullback recognizing the leadership position INFO maintains in its core operating segments. Risks for the stock are going to be based on the operating environment for these types of data services with the financial market segment more exposed to global cyclical trends.