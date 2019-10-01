The 8 Best Dividend Aristocrats To Buy In October

Lowe's is technically the Dividend King with the best total return potential (up to 18% CAGR over the next 5 years). But it's 17% overvalued and next year's fair value is $104, so buying during the next pullback is likely the reasonable and prudent choice.

Exxon Mobil, 3M, and Caterpillar are the best undervalued cyclical Aristocrats and Kings, which will likely do great over the medium term if we avoid recession in 2020 (about 60% probability of that).

Altria, AbbVie, Walgreens and Federal Realty Investment Trust are the four best defensive Dividend Aristocrats and Kings you can buy today.

The Dividend Aristocrats and Kings are the bluest of blue chips and the definition of above-average quality companies. But these companies are on average 13% and 22% overvalued, respectively.

Legendary investor Joel Greenblatt said it best that the way to earn great returns over time is by buying above-average quality companies at below-average prices.

The Secret To Investing Success Is Dead Simple... You Just Have To Have The Patience And Discipline To Use It

Joel Greenblatt is one of the greatest investors in history, achieving 40% CAGR total returns over 21 years at Gotham Capital.

Greenblatt is famous for his "magic formula" investing strategy, which simply ranks companies by returns on capital (a quality proxy) and also earnings yield (inverse of P/E). This is how he explains the approach that made him a legend (and crazy rich).

"In my books and in my classes, I spend a lot of time trying to get people to understand that in aggregate we are buying above-average companies at below-average prices." (emphasis added)



- Joel Greenblatt

Of course, we can't forget that value investing (or any investing strategy) only works because sometimes it doesn't for long stretches of time. Thus, impatient investors lose confidence, abandon the strategy, and go chasing after what's been working most recently.

Greenblatt said that sometimes a quality company can remain undervalued for two to three years. Peter Lynch, who had 29% CAGR returns from 1977 to 1990, found that it sometimes took five years for a successful investment to pay off.

The point is that above-average quality companies can remain undervalued for very long stretches of time. As an example of how to earn great long-term returns using nothing but very safe blue chips, let's consider level 10/11 quality PepsiCo (PEP), a Dividend King with 47 years of consecutive payout growth to its credit (so Dividend King in 2022).

PepsiCo has grown adjusted EPS by nearly 8% annually over 20 years, posted positive growth 85% of the time, and the market has valued its earnings at an average (historical fair value P/E) of 21.1 over this time period. The analyst consensus is that the company will keep growing earnings at 6% over time.

Now, the modern low-rate 10-year era has seen the company grow at 5% and average a 19.0 P/E, which I consider closer to what investors should expect to pay for this SWAN stock. But the point I'm making is, look at PepsiCo's history.

Following the tech bubble mania, "value stocks" became the darling of Wall Street and PepsiCo traded above its historical fair value (blue line) for years on end.

Just before the Great Recession began, the company was slightly overvalued at a 23.1 P/E. Even after the Great Recession ended, this former Wall Street darling traded undervalued all the way to 2014. Those who overpaid in late 2007 had to wait 6.5 years to break even, including dividends. That's despite PepsiCo growing its EPS 30% and dividends 57% during this time.

Why am I such a passionate "value investor"? I'm really not. I'm just passionate about buying above-average to wonderful companies at reasonable to great prices. Here's why.

Say you waited a full year until after the Great Recession ended to buy PepsiCo, hardly a growth stock by most people's definitions. You'd have bought the stock at a 15.6 P/E, well below its historical norm. Then, by October 2014, when PepsiCo merely returned to historical fair value, you'd have made a 13.5% CAGR total return. The market's historical return is 9.1% CAGR, and you could have achieved David Swenson (Yale's legendary endowment manager)-like returns with a very low-risk stock.

What if you are like me and fearlessly buy stocks when others hate them most? Here's what kind of long-term investing magic can happen. Consider Lowe's (LOW), a full-blown level 11/11 Super SWAN Dividend King with a 57-year dividend growth streak.

From 1999 to 2006, Lowe's was overvalued, even trading at a 36 P/E in 2001.

From a reasonable value for a fast-growing Dividend King in 2006, Lowe's spent six years going nowhere, even counting dividends.

At its Great Recession low, when no one but deep value fanatics like me was snapping up stocks, you could have bought Lowe's at a 10.8 P/E and 2.1% yield, basically what it is today.

And today Lowe's valuation, at least on a P/E basis (I look at 9 other metrics as well), still appears reasonably priced. Yet, "being greedy when others were fearful" on this Super SWAN Dividend King, the epitome of a wonderful company, gave you a 21.2% CAGR total return over 10 years. That's compared to the S&P 500's 15% CAGR results, which itself is amazing and totally unsustainable. Yet, today, Lowe's still has the potential to deliver up to 18% long-term annualized returns.

I'm not a "value" investor, I'm a buyer of great companies that grow shareholder value (and thus dividends) steadily over time. Buying even slower-growing companies like PepsiCo can net you impressive returns if you merely buy at modest discounts to their historical fair values (i.e., market-determined intrinsic value). Returns that put most hedge funds to shame.

Buying fast-growing blue chips like Lowe's when literally no one has anything good to say about them is how you can earn Buffett-like returns. All while enjoying safe and exponentially rising dividends that pay you for letting competent and trustworthy management work hard so you don't have to.

The Dividend Aristocrats (S&P 500 companies with 25+ year payout growth streaks) and Dividend Kings (50+ year streaks) are generally a great way to screen for above-average quality companies. The average quality score (on my 11-point scale) for both groups is 9.6, firmly above average (7 = average quality, 9 = blue chip, 10 = SWAN). However, today these legendary dividend growth companies are trading at lofty premiums.

The average Dividend Aristocrat is 13% overvalued.

The average Dividend King is 21% overvalued.

But as my fellow Dividend King founder and Seeking Alpha's valuation guru Chuck Carnevale likes to say, "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market." In other words, in every group of companies, something great is always on sale.

That is the reason for this list of the eight best Dividend Aristocrats and Kings you can buy today.

The Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings To Buy In This Volatile and Uncertain Market

See this article to get a detailed explanation for how I determine fair values for dividend stocks and estimate realistic five-year CAGR total return potential ranges.

Top Defensive (Recession-Resistant) Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

There are several kinds of income investors who may be seeking defensive Dividend Aristocrats and Kings:

High yield-focused investors

Deep value-focused investors

Total return-focused investors

To help you make the best long-term investment decisions, I provide the top Aristocrat and King for each strategy, both traditionally defensive and economically sensitive ones.

Investor Seeking Company Ticker Sector Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Highest Yielding Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.8% $74 $121 39% 15-25% Highest Yielding Defensive King Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 8.4% $40 $63 36% 17-26% Most Undervalued Defensive Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 6.8% $74 $121 39% 15-25% Most Undervalued Defensive King Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 8.4% $40 $63 36% 17-26% Defensive Aristocrat With Highest Total Return Potential AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 5.8% $74 $121 39% 15-25% Defensive King With Highest Total Return Potential Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 8.4% $40 $63 36% 17-26% Best Non-Tobacco Defensive Dividend Aristocrat Walgreens (WBA) Consumer Staples 3.4% $54 $88 39% 15-20% Best Non-Tobacco Defensive Dividend King Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) REIT 3.0% $136 $142 4% 8-12%

September Value Rally Has Been Very Kind To AbbVie

It's been a great month for AbbVie, formerly Wall Street's favorite whipping boy. However, it got so undervalued in recent weeks ($62) that even with a 12% surge, this remains one of the best high-yield, defensive, fast-growing Aristocrats you can buy.

Even using the low end of the realistic 5-year growth range of 5-10% (analyst consensus is 6%) and applying a 12.0 P/E at the end of 2024 (14.5 is historical average), ABBV is capable of 15% CAGR long-term total returns. That's good enough to potentially double your money over the next five years.

10% growth and a 14.5 historical P/E would result in 25% CAGR total returns or a 224% gain including dividends (more than triples your money).

Altria: Meet Wall Street's NEW Favorite Whipping Boy

The mirror image of AbbVie over the past month is Altria, which has now crashed to the lowest share price in five years, the lowest P/E in a decade and sports a safe 8.3% yield. For context, Altria has only offered a higher yield about 3% of the time... over the past 25 years.

Two important things happened on Wednesday, September 25th, that make Altria not just the highest-yielding Aristocrat or King you can buy right now, but potentially create the best high-yield income growth opportunity of the past decade.

PM/MO merger called off (almost certainly due to uncertainty surround US vaping regulations).

Merger dividend cut risk drops to zero.

Management reiterated 2019 volume decline guidance (i.e., the wheels aren't falling off the bus).

Management raised mid-range EPS growth guidance for 2019 to 6% from 5% (likely due to buying back $1 billion in stock at the best valuation in 10 years), four times the consensus EPS growth rate for the S&P 500 in 2019.

FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless testified before Congress that the FDA has no plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes (Juul's doomsday scenario is off the table).

Objectively, it was all good news on Wednesday, but the stock continues to languish in the toilet. Fundamentals remain entirely intact, a safe 8.3% yield growing 7-9% over time (consensus 7%), but the stock is priced at 9 times 2020's EPS. That's a valuation normally reserved for companies that are on fire or during the bottom of a bear market.

8.3%-yielding Dividend King (50 consecutive years of dividend hikes)

9 times 2020 earnings (vs. 10-year average 16.4, Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham reasonable rule of thumb P/E 15.0).

7-9% growth guidance from management intact (I'm modeling 4-9%)

How bullish am I on Altria? I recently bought almost $20,000 of the stock for my retirement portfolio, and it now accounts for 8% of my life savings.

Morningstar's growth estimate for Altria is the lowest I've seen at 4-6%. Let's use the low end of that, 4%, which is half the company's historical growth rate.

Now, rather than apply the historical 16.4 average P/E, let's apply Chuck Carnevale's 15.0 rule of thumb, derived from the work of Ben Graham and 200 years of historical market returns.

17% CAGR total return potential = the power of a safe 8% yield and the best valuation in a decade. The upper end of the total return potential range is 26% CAGR (227% total return) created by 9% growth and a return to the historical 16.4 P/E.

Walgreens has guided for zero growth in 2019 and 2020 (turnaround years) and then mid-single-digit growth after that. Analysts agree with the consensus being for 5% after 2020 but 2-3% CAGR over the next five years factoring in the turnaround.

Using Chuck Carnevale's rule of thumb 15 P/E, which he and Ben Graham considered appropriate for even slow-growing companies, and applying the lowest consensus growth estimate (2% from Reuters), we still see that deeply undervalued Walgreens is capable of doubling your money over five years.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is the only Dividend King REIT, and with a long-term beta of 0.52, is also defensive (48% less volatile than the S&P 500 over time). This is also an 11/11 quality Super SWAN and the quintessential Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price." It might be just 4% undervalued, but FRT's realistic growth rate is 5-7%, with management guiding for 6+% and the analyst consensus also being 6%.

If management delivers on that growth, then even at fair value, 3%-yielding FRT is capable of double-digit total returns that should beat the market over the next five years.

Top Cyclical (Economically Sensitive) Dividend Aristocrats And Kings

Investor Seeking Company Ticker Sector Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Highest-Yielding Cyclical Aristocrat Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy 4.9% $71 $91 22% 14-26% Highest-Yielding Cyclical King 3M (MMM) Industrial 3.5% $163 $188 13% 12-19% Most Undervalued Cyclical Aristocrat Caterpillar (CAT) Industrial 3.3% $126 $172 26% 13-28% Most Undervalued Cyclical King 3M (MMM) Industrial 3.5% $163 $188 13% 12-19% Cyclical Aristocrat With Highest Total Return Potential Caterpillar (CAT) Industrial 3.3% $126 $172 26% 13-28% Cyclical King With Highest Total Return Potential Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary 1.1% $110 $94 -17% 11-18%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, analyst consensus)

Exxon isn't just the highest-yielding cyclical Aristocrat, but one that offers one of the best long-term return potential.

The most aggressive growth spending in the company's history is designed to double earnings and free cash flow per share by 2025, even if oil trades at $40. If crude trades at $80, FCF/share will triple.

The analyst consensus growth rate over the next five years is 10% and 18% from Reuters and FactSet respectively. To err on the side of caution, I model 9-18% cash flow growth and apply the company's historical 8 EBITDA multiple.

That still indicates the possibility of 15% CAGR total returns, doubling your money over the next half-decade. If oil prices cooperate and Exxon is able to achieve 18% growth, then 26% total returns could triple your investment over this time frame.

3M is the highest-yielding cyclical Dividend King, and the current analyst consensus is for 6% CAGR 5-year growth. Management is confident its turnaround plan can deliver its current 8-11% growth, but even using just 6% growth and the company's historical 18.6 P/E (for similar growth periods), that means realistically high-yield investors could see 12% annualized total returns from this Super SWAN Dividend King.

11% growth and the stock merely returning to its historical P/E would mean 19% CAGR total returns, or roughly three times what the broader market is likely to deliver.

A Great Month For Deep Value Caterpillar

It's been a great few weeks for CAT, which has posted double-digit gains. Yet, it's still the most undervalued cyclical Dividend Aristocrat and a very strong buy today.

Caterpillar is a level 11/11 quality Super SWAN Dividend Aristocrat that normally grows at 10-15% CAGR. The current five-year consensus ranges from 5.1% (Reuters) to 14.1% (FactSet). The historical average P/E ratio is 17.5, but to be extra conservative, let's apply the 15.0 rule of thumb and use just 5.1% long-term growth. That still delivers about 14% long-term total returns.

If the FactSet consensus growth is correct, and we avoid recession in 2020 and 2021 and CAT grows EPS and FCF/share at 14.1%, then the historical 17.5 P/E creates the upper range of the total return potential, which would be 28% CAGR over the next five years.

Lowe's has actually had a strong rally recently, resulting in it going from fairly valued to 17% overvalued. However, this is the fastest-growing Dividend King with consensus 5-year CAGR growth of 14.8% (Reuters) to 16.3% (FactSet).

Even assuming Lowe's delivers just 10% long-term growth and comes down to its historical 20.1 P/E would still resulting in low-double digit total returns.

If Lowe's achieves the 16.3% growth analysts expect (according to FactSet), then the historical P/E would deliver over 18% CAGR total returns.

Lowe's is an example of how even overvalued top-quality stocks can make good investments... if you remember that high valuations mean greater volatility risk in the short term.

While Lowe's is technically the best choice for Dividend King investors seeking maximum long-term returns, I would personally watchlist it and wait for the next market freakout before buying it near fair value.

In 2020, Lowe's 11% expected growth means the fair value will rise from $94 to $104, and buying a Super SWAN of this caliber at even a 4% premium is reasonable ($109).

Should the October trade talks fail to result in a breakthrough (85% probability of that, according to Moody's), then LOW could easily fall to $100 or less.

Bottom Line: Buying Above-Average Quality Companies At Below-Average Prices Isn't Just Good Value Investing... It's Good Investing, Period

The reason I spend so much time on the Dividend Kings valuation lists (our master list has over 190 companies on it) is so our members can always know what above-average to wonderful quality companies are trading at reasonable to absurdly fantastic valuations.

Ultimately, our approach to recommending companies starts with knowing what companies are worth owning in the first place, then generating reasonable estimates of what they are worth, and then merely letting the market steadily throw Buffett-style "fat pitches" at us.

A quality watchlist/valuation list of dividends stocks is preparation. Patience, discipline and sufficient savings are how you combine that with great market opportunities to create your own luck and ultimately achieve your long-term financial goals.

