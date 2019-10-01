Market Neutral Investing With SQQQ And The Case Against The Nasdaq 100

Equity fundamentals and price action indicate another correction may be likely around the corner.

Growth stocks have been the darlings of the equity market throughout this bull market. If we go all the way back to 2003, the bottom of the tech bubble, we can see that Nasdaq (QQQ) has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) with a very high degree of consistency. Since then, QQQ has resulted in nearly twice the total returns than SPY.

To see this trend, take a look at the total return ratio of those two funds since January 2003:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the trend has clearly favored the Nasdaq 100. Indeed, those stocks have higher growth rates and, in a deflationary environment, growth is far more valuable than "value."

If you look closely at the chart, you can see that Nasdaq is starting to lose this outperformance trend:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, the valuation gap between Nasdaq stocks and their low growth peers has reached an extreme. Even more, growth rates in many high growth companies are starting to rapidly decline. In my opinion, "big tech" is the last place investors should want to be today.

One (highly leveraged) way to bet on a fall in these stocks is through the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ). Let's take an in-depth look into this fund to see if it may be a good way to make a short Nasdaq trade.

The UltraPro Short QQQ ETF

I have a love-hate relationship with leveraged, and specifically inverse, ETFs. On one hand, they can generate extremely high returns in a short period of time. On the other, investors often hold too long and come out with a loss when they may have had a profit if they short-sold traditionally.

This ETF is a -3X levered fund. So, for every 1% decline in Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), the fund is expected to rise 3% and vice versa. It does this through Nasdaq 100 index swaps with a wide range of banks to eliminate counterparty risk.

The important factor with funds like this is understanding the exact leverage process used. On a given day, the fund is expected to move -3X QQQ, but on a given month that is not true. For example, if there is a series of 1% drops every day for ten days in QQQ, then SQQQ is expected to rise (1.03)^10-1 percent or 34.4%, even though QQQ actually fell 0.99^10-1 or 9.6%.

In that situation of consistent price movements, the "leverage decay" is actually a benefit. However, if prices jump up and down (as they usually do) then it is negative. For example, if QQQ rises 1%, falls 1%, then rises 1%, and falls 1% once more the total expected return is 1.01^2 * .99^2 or -1 basis points. However, SQQQ's total return would be 1.03^2 * .97^2 or -18 basis points, as opposed to the -3 basis points some would expect. I know that may seem like small peas, but it adds up and explains why SQQQ is down around 99.9% from its initial price.

While I may be bullish on the fund in the short run, I am not in the long run and the fund is only suited for active traders willing to manage their position.

Despite this, the total AUM in the fund has been steadily rising throughout its history and is now nearly $1.2B, making it extremely liquid and perhaps one of the most successful inversed levered ETFs. Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, inflows were extremely strong last year as the market sold off and investors actually have continued to put money in the fund despite QQQ making all-time highs.

Using SQQQ for Market-Neutral Investing

There is one reason that the ETF could be suitable for long-term investors and that is risk hedging. Last year, while equity markets crashed, SQQQ rallied a staggering 90%. If last year turned out to be a recession (which I believe it may this Fall), that would have likely been closer to 300% in total depending on trend strength.

My primary investment strategy is market neutral via pairs trading. I like to have a nearly similar number of long and short positions so that the market does not influence my ability to generate returns. SQQQ gives investors a very easy way to replicate this type of strategy.

For example, say you want to bet on "big tech stocks" without high exposure to tech stocks in general. Let's pick Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Nvidia (NVDA), and Intel (INTC) and create two portfolios. One that is equal-weighted long on each (a 14.3% weighting toward each) and the other with a 27% weighting toward SQQQ and a 73% weighting toward the previous portfolio (net 10.4% weighting toward each company).

Here is the performance of the two strategies (with daily rebalancing):

(Data Source - Google Finance)

As you can see, by taking this approach we've turned a very high beta (market exposure) strategy into a zero beta strategy. Of course, this results in much lower returns if the strategy is run ad-Infinitum, but also no exposure to the market in general so much lower drawdowns.

I don't personally like any of those companies besides maybe Intel, so I don't expect this specific strategy to work well. But, if you take a basket of companies that you love and have good research on, there is a decent chance you will have better risk-adjusted returns taking this approach as opposed to long-only. Particularly in periods like today with precarious equity markets.

Equities More Likely to Fall From Here

Let's say you're not interested in SQQQ to hedge your positions and like the ETF for its extreme negative leverage to the market. In my opinion, equities in general and the Nasdaq 100 in specific have topped out. Stocks may go higher, but the fundamentals that pertain to markets (consumer strength is not one of them) are bearish.

To begin, the valuations of the Nasdaq 100 are a bit stretched with the average company trading at a "P/E" valuation at or above 23X. While that figure has certainly been higher, it implies a lot of sales growth that may not arrive.

While most tech investors want to believe otherwise, public opinion and the U.S. government have largely turned against big tech. A primary reason for the run-up in prices is mergers and endless growth among the big players. The Justice Department is currently investigating Apple and Google while the FTC is investigating Facebook and Amazon. Together, these make up around 30% of the market value of the Nasdaq 100 and a very large portion of the companies in the Nasdaq 100 depend on money from the FANGs.

The reality is that these companies are monopolies in some way and that their growth streak may end swiftly. This cycle has happened many times in history when a new technology is developed; the market becomes concentrated, and then the government steps in to reverse the trend. If this occurs, it will bring Nasdaq stocks down.

Even more, technological innovation rates seem to be slowing, the yield curve is inverted, many countries around the world are in a recession, and the U.S.-China trade deal seems to be falling through (again).

The Bottom Line

The fundamentals support a much lower Nasdaq 100. Frankly, I believe the index in total is overvalued by at least 35%. Certainly not as bad as in the tech bubble, but still not great. Most of the macro fundamental indicators I follow are indicating a market peak and the degree to which analysts today are afraid to be bearish publicly tells me that euphoria has peaked.

From a technical standpoint, QQQ looks pretty bearish as the ETF has essentially made a "triple top" where it has failed to cross above $8000 for more than a moment. The index appears to be falling again, in line with the fundamentals, so it could be a good time to go long SQQQ for short-term traders. The ETF is up about 7% since two weeks ago.

Even if you're not bearish on equities, you may be neutral. In that case, SQQQ can give you a good way to make that trade. Typically, if a sixth of your portfolio is in an inverse 3X equity fund, then you're expected to be about market-neutral. That weighting scheme must be dialed up or down depending on the net Beta of your holdings.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the large number of holders of SQQQ finally make the profit they've been waiting for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.