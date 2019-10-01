Momentum Buying Could Continue Tuesday, But Agriculture Prices To Trade Sideways Near Term

Extreme cold western U.S. vs. warm eastern U.S. temperatures, and a very active weather pattern with excessive rainfall potential over the central U.S. to give way to a drier pattern with temperatures closer to normal levels.

Investment Thesis

Momentum buying from Monday's rally could continue on Tuesday. Prices overall should remain range-bound overall in the near term with weather, trade, export, production weighing.

Bullish inspection and September quarterly stock report ignites a sharp rally on Monday; December corn futures finish up 4%

On Monday, the U.S. December corn futures finished up 4% to $3.8688, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 2.43% to $9.0450 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing higher 1.75% to $4.9550. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Monday 2.50% ($0.37) to $15.16, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 1.69% ($0.26) to $15.48 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) higher 1.82% ($0.10) to $5.31. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past month.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past month.

(Source: Investing.com)

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 8.2 cents to $4.954, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 7.6 cents to $4.152. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was down $0.024 to $5.444. Further down the strip, the March contract was down $0.024 to $5.580. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

(Source: MGEX)

Monday's inspection report bullish with corn and soybeans coming in stronger than last week; all grains fall within the trade range

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending September 26 at 400k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 235k metric tonnes and within traders' expectations of 381k-584k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 66%. Mexico (227k) and Japan (139k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 467k metric tonnes, less than last week's 489k metric tonnes but within traders' expectations of 381k-599k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 170k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 177k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 23%. Egypt (101k), Peru (62k), Nigeria (51k), and Brazil (49k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 982k metric tonnes, more than last week's 926k tonnes and within traders' range of 708k-1,089k tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are up 6%. Mexico (185k) and China (139k) were the main destinations. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending September 26, 2019.

(Source: USDA)

USDA's September 1 quarterly grain stock report bullish with corn and soybean stocks less than expected; 2018/19 old soybean crop production/harvest lowered; final 2019/20 wheat production slightly below expectations

The USDA also released its quarterly grain stocks report on Monday morning. The report was bullish for the September 1, 2019, corn and soybean crops, as they both came in less than trader consensus.

The September 1, 2019, corn stock was 2.114 billion bushels. That's less than the trade average of 2.428 billion bushels and last year's 2.140 billion bushels (down 1% year over year).

The September 1 2019 soybean stock came in at 913 million bushels. That's less than the trade average of 982 million bushels, but significantly higher than last year's 438 million bushels (up 108% year over year).

The September 1, 2019, wheat stock was 2.385 billion bushels. That's more than the trade average of 2.318 billion bushels but less than last year's 2.390 billion bushels (unchanged year over year).

U.S. 2018/2019 soybean numbers slipped across the board in this report (September 30, 2019) compared to USDA's February 2019 report. As of Monday's September 30th report, the number of 2018/2019 soybeans planted stood at 89.167 million acres, harvested (87.594 million acres), production (4.428 billion bushels), and yield (50.6 bushels per acre). That compares to February's report, where the 2018/2019 soybeans planted stood at 89.196 million acres, harvested (88.110 million acres), production (4.544 billion bushels), and yield (51.6 bushels per acre).

The final 2019/2020 wheat production of 1.962 billion bushels came in just slightly below the trade of 1.968 billion bushels, below August's estimates of 1.980 billion bushels, but above last year's (2018/2019) 1.885 billion bushels.

Corn and soybean progress coming along but still lagging; corn's 43% mature tied with 2009 as the slowest on record; winter wheat planting on par with average

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of September 29, corn dented was at 88%. That's behind both last year's 100% and the 5-year average pace of 98%. Corn that's mature is at 43%. That's well behind both last year's 84% and the 5-year average pace of 73%. Corn harvested is at 11%. That's behind both last year's 25% and the 5-year average pace of 19%. Of the corn planted, 57% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 57% a week ago and 69% last year.

Spring wheat harvested is at 90%, compared with last year's pace of 100% and the 5-year average of 99%.

Winter wheat planted is at 39%. That's on pace with last year's 41% and the 5-year average pace of 38%. Winter wheat emerged is at 11%. That's also on pace with last year's 12% and the 5-year average pace of 13%.

Soybeans dropping leaves is at 55%. That's well behind the 5-year average of 76% and last year's pace of 81%. Soybeans harvested is at 7%. That's behind both last year's 22% and the 5-year average pace of 20%. Of the soybeans planted, 55% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 68% last year and 54% last week.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Barley - 96% harvested (up 4% from the prior week)

Peanuts - 26% harvested (up 12% from the prior week; 55% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 68% harvested (up 10% from the prior week)

Sugarbeets - 16% harvested (up 5% from the prior week)

Sorghum - 30% harvested (up 4% from the prior week; 65% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 16% harvested (up 5% from the prior week; 40% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Extreme temperatures to wane later this week as the pattern becomes more zonal; very active weather pattern with excessive rainfall/flash flood potential across the central U.S. through mid-week before turning drier

On the weather front, a large temperature contrast will continue over the next couple of days as a stout upper-level trough dominates the western U.S. and a near record-breaking upper-level ridge (for early October) sits over the eastern U.S. Daytime high temperatures will run 20 to 30+ degrees below average across much of the northwest, with the potential for several daily record low max temperatures. Meanwhile, east of the Rockies, temperatures will be much warmer than average. The core of the heat will be found across the southeastern U.S./Central Gulf Coast States into the Ohio Valley, where daytime high temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 80s north to the mid-to-upper 90s south. This upper-level weather pattern is expected to break down and flatten later in the week as upper-level troughing over the northwestern U.S. weakens and shifts eastward. That said, the eastern U.S. will continue to see a stretch of record warmth through much of the week. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 1-6) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

With regard to precipitation, the central U.S. will be the focus of a very active (stormy) weather pattern through mid-week. This active weather will be driven by the current upper-level pattern that features the aforementioned upper-level trough to the west and upper-level ridge to the east. Together, these two large-scale, upper-level features will drive a powerful west-southwesterly flow (jet stream) of disturbed weather from the southwestern U.S./southern Rockies northeastward into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region. Deep moisture from the western Gulf of Mexico and from Tropical Storm Narda in the East Pacific will advect from southwest to northeast along the edge of these two major upper-level weather features. Additionally, numerous mid-level perturbations/disturbances will interact with a slowly moving cold frontal boundary. Given the situation, it's a prime setup for a heavy precipitation/flood event across these regions. Figure 7 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Monday evening to next Monday evening) across the Lower 48.

(Source: NOAA)

Figure 8 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a drier-than-normal pattern across the southeastern U.S. and a wetter-than-normal pattern over the central U.S. in the 2-8 day time frame (October 1-8).

(Source: Tropical Tidbits)

Figure 9 below is a Day 2 (Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning) excessive rainfall outlook map depicting areas or regions where the potential for excessive rain/flash flooding exists.

(Source: NOAA/WPC)

As I mentioned before, the weather pattern breaks down later this week and turns less amplified. As we turn our attention to next week, the pattern will largely be in a zonal to semi-zonal state. So, we will have less probability of seeing high temperature contrast or extreme temperatures across the nation. That said, temperatures will hover close to normal levels compared to this week, and overall, will see anomalies run normal to warmer-than-normal levels, with the probability of warmer-than-normal temperatures being across central Canada southward into the interior western U.S. It's also worth mentioning that the weather pattern could be turning into a more variable/changeable pattern. Figure 10 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 7-12) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

As far as precipitation goes, the pattern looks to scale back and turn drier later this week through next week. This will give a break for farmers/producers across the central U.S. Figure 11 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a normal to drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country in the 9-15 day time frame (October 8-15).

(Source: Tropical Tidbits)

Final Trade Thoughts

Monday's sharp rally was driven first by the bullish inspections report for corn and soybeans. That was powered soon thereafter by a bullish quarterly agriculture stock report that showed September 1 corn and soybeans stocks less than trade estimates, a lowered 2018/2019 soybean harvest/production, and lower-than-expected 2019/2020 wheat production.

The weather pattern over the next couple of weeks remains largely favorable for the corn and soybean crops that were planted late, as we'll see mainly normal to warmer-than-normal temperatures continuing across the grain belt. As far as winter wheat planting goes, the next couple of days or though mid-week will present challenges for farmers/producers with a very active pattern taking shape across the central U.S. However, once past midweek, the pattern turns drier in support of planters. Though only a small amount, the recent winter storm across the northern Rockies and cold conditions behind the system over the next couple of days will likely have done some damage to some of the 10% of the spring wheat not yet harvested.

Momentum from the recent inspections and quarterly stock data should continue to support prices to the upside. Weather will continue to play as a bearish variable. Trade uncertainties will also weigh. That said, expect for agriculture prices to trade sideways in the days ahead.

