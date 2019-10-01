DTO: Take Your Profits And Go

It’s been a pretty good month for shareholders of the DB Crude Oil Double Short ETN (DTO) with shares returning over 12% in a strong post-Saudi attack streak. At present, shares are currently sitting at 1-month highs, however, year-to-date holdings are hovering in the territory of a negative 44% return. It is my belief that in the coming weeks, DTO will continue the longer yearly trend by hitting fresh lows as the price of crude oil increases based on fundamental factors at work in the petroleum markets.

Understanding DTO

Before jumping into the fundamentals of crude oil, we need to take a brief look at what DTO actually is. First and foremost, DTO is a double-leveraged ETN which offers exposure to the crude oil portion of the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index. This index provided by Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) offers exposure to WTI futures contracts and rolls exposure on a monthly basis in the futures contracts which offer the best roll yield opportunities for the index. So, what is roll yield and why does this matter?

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding futures exposure in any month but the front-month contract of a forward curve. Roll yield arises from the fact that there is a general tendency in financial markets for back month futures contracts to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses. This means that when a market is in contango (front contract priced lower than back contracts), roll yield on a long position will be negative because the futures contracts held at higher prices will tend to fall towards the front-month price as time progresses. Conversely, a market in backwardation will tend to see gains from roll yield because futures contracts held at lower prices in the back of the curve will tend to trade up in value as time progresses.

If an investor were simply seeking to gain exposure to the underlying index which DTO follows, he or she would be in luck because WTI futures contracts are in backwardation. At present, WTI is in about $0.11 per barrel in backwardation in the front months. While this is good for trackers of the index, it is bad for holders of DTO because Deutsche Bank seeks to maximize long roll yield. In other words, if you were tracking the standard index, Deutsche Bank will roll exposure between the months which offer the greatest positive roll yield (or the least amount of negative roll in a contango market). This process generally results in better performance than a simple rolling strategy due to the nature of roll yield. However, for DTO, it is actually short this relationship so shares of DTO are likely to underperform the actual inverse price movements in crude oil because a short position has a negative roll yield at the moment.

While all this is important to understand and definitely impacts the bottom line, I believe that the most convincing reason to exit out of a long DTO trade or consider shorting the instrument is found in the fundamentals of crude oil.

Crude Fundamentals

Despite the fears of recession and trade war, crude fundamentals are strong. I say this not simply due to any one factor in the supply and demand balance but through a simple examination of the overall picture. Let’s dive in – I think you’ll agree with me.

First off, let’s start with the supply and demand balance as expressed through a 5-year range of inventories.

As you can see, crude inventories have recently been declining towards the 5-year average in one of the largest 3-4 month drops ever seen in crude inventories. On a year-to-date basis, crude stocks are sitting at the second largest draw ever seen.

There are a few key factors which are leading this drop in inventories, but let’s start with the bad news. On the “bad news” side of the balance, we have had absolutely terrible demand in refining.

Put simply, refining runs have been pretty poor with the majority of all weeks of this year seeing utilization beneath the 5-year average and only a handful of weeks above the 5-year range. The reason for this weakness is largely due to gasoline: we have a lot of it and inventories continue to head towards the top of the range.

Distillate offers some relief in terms of supply and demand, but without any substantial changes in demand, inventories are likely going to continue to meander sideways.

That’s the bad news. In the “good news” section of the crude balance, we have quite a few positions working towards a bullish position. First and foremost, exports remain strong even with a compressed Brent-WTI spread.

The market has demonstrated that even with a run towards the $3 per barrel range in this key spread, exports have remained around 2.5 to 3 million barrels per day.

While exports have remained strong, the greatest strength to the bullish case for crude oil comes from what is happening beyond our shores: imports. Imports have been incredibly weak this year with almost every week coming in below the 5-year range.

Another way of looking at the data is simply to sum the cumulative total of barrels brought into the United States and by this metric, this is the worst year in many decades reported in the EIA’s data.

The reason for this weakness in imports rests solely at the feet of OPEC.

OPEC has decided to extend its set of cuts until March of 2020 which means that this ongoing relationship of lower barrels into the United States will remain.

The crude balance is bullish because at this moment, weakness in supply is outpacing the weakness in demand. This relationship of weak supply is slated to continue through March of 2020 which means that inventories are liable to remain tight and to continue falling against the 5-year average. It is important to note that this analysis assumes that demand remains weak. If we see even a small uptick in demand, the balance becomes heavily bullish due to strong demand and ongoing weak supply. As it is, inventories are likely to continue to drain and crude prices are likely to rise through at least March of 2020.

Buying DTO makes for a poor trade at this time because it gives a leveraged short position against a bullish commodity. It’s time to exit DTO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.